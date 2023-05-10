The Pixel Fold is the first foldable smartphone from Google, but that doesn't mean it isn't coming in with plenty of style and powerful features. You'll have two colors to choose from, Porcelain and Obsidian, and can get it in 256 or 512GB storage options.

While you might feel a little sticker shock when it comes to pricing, the $1,799 price tag is on the same level as other foldable smartphones. If you're looking to bump up to the 512GB model, which is only available with the Obsidian color, then you're going to be paying $1,919. The phone isn't going on sale today, but preorders are already open, and it'll officially go on sale starting June 27. We've scoured the internet to find the best deals possible, whether you're looking to purchase it unlocked or with a wireless carrier.

Google Pixel Fold: Best places to buy the phone unlocked

Amazon

Amazon is an official retailer for the Pixel Fold, but at the moment it's only offering a sign-up option, which means you'll be notified when the device goes live. It's unclear at this time what promotions will be in place, but we'll keep this updated as soon as we know more. In the meantime, if you have your heart set on purchasing the Pixel Fold from Amazon, be sure to sign up using the link below.

Google

Google is offering some excellent promotions with its Pixel Fold, throwing in a free Pixel Watch during the preorder period. The Pixel Watch is one of the best smartwatches available for Android, making it an ideal pairing with Google's first foldable smartphone. In addition, the company is also offering financing, allowing those eligible to make equal payments for the phone over 24 months. The deal can get even sweeter if you have an older phone to trade in, as you get a nice discount on the device depending on what handset you're willing to part with.

Google Pixel Fold: Best places to buy the carrier-locked model

As of now, carriers in the U.S. do not have the Pixel Fold listed. While several carriers have shared that the Pixel Fold will be available at their stores, preorders aren't available at this time. We'll be sure to update this section when more information is released.

While it's still early, there's always the chance that the Pixel Fold will become one of the best foldable smartphones of 2023. There's going to be tough competition this year from the likes of Samsung, OnePlus, and maybe some others, but competition like this is good, as it could really bring needed changes to the foldable phone space.