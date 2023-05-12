With the highly-anticipated Google Pixel Fold now finally available for pre-order, we're sure many of you are considering picking one up. It's a pretty great device, offering Google's flagship Tensor G2 chipset, an impressive set of cameras, two gorgeous displays, and a sleek design. However, like all other foldables on the market, it's fragile compared to regular candy bar-style phones. Given that it's also very expensive, you should order a case for your Pixel Fold and slap it on as soon as you pull it out of the box. In addition, grab one of the following Pixel Fold screen protectors to keep its displays in pristine shape.

If you don't like any of the other Pixel Fold screen protectors, you can go with the Ultra Armor Liquid Glass for its cover screen. It won't offer the same level of durability as tempered glass screen protectors, but it's better than nothing.

Miimall's TPU screen protector combo is a decent alternative to the one from Milomdoi. It includes two screen protectors for the cover and main displays, but you don't get a camera visor guard or an application tool in this combo.

Are you picking up a dbrand Grip case for your Pixel Fold? You might also want to go with its tempered glass screen protector for the cover screen. It's perfectly compatible with the case and is a bit cheaper than other premium options.

Case-Mate's Ultra Glass is an affordable alternative to Zagg's Glass Elite, but it's a bit thicker in comparison, doesn't come with an installation tool, and features a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera instead of a U-shaped notch.

Zagg's Glass Elite screen protector for the Pixel Fold is another great option if you only want a screen protector for the Pixel Fold's cover screen. It's Made for Google certified and offers edge-to-edge scratch resistance at a premium price.

Spigen's GlasTR tempered glass screen protector for the Pixel Fold's cover screen offers a precise fit and an easy-to-use installation tool. You can get it if you don't want to use a film-type screen protector on the main foldable display.

Looking for the most affordable screen protector for your Pixel Fold? You can't go wrong with ArmorSuit's Military Shield. It's a cheap, film-style screen protector with a matte finish that'll give your phone's screen a smooth finish.

This screen protector combo from Milomdoi is my current favorite pick, as it offers multiple screen protectors for the cover and inner screens, camera visor guards, and a handy application tool at an affordable price.

Our favorite Pixel Fold screen protectors in 2023

The screen protector combo for Milomdoi is my preferred pick at the moment, as it includes multiple screen protectors both for the cover screen and the folding display, along with camera visor guards and an installation tool at a rather affordable price. But since the Pixel Fold already has a protective plastic film over the ultra-thin glass on the inner display, you can get away with buying just the cover screen protectors from dbrand or Spigen.

We're still a few weeks away from the Pixel Fold making its way to users, and we expect more screen protectors for the device to be available in the days leading up to the launch. If you don't like any of the current options, check back in a few days. We'll regularly update our selection, and you might find one that fits your needs.