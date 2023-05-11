Google introduced its new Pixel Tablet alongside the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a. The new tablet will be a premium offering from Google, but what will make it different from other Android tablets on the market right now is its Charging Speaker Dock. This dock will not only charge the tablet when mounted, but it also will act as the speaker for the tablet. While seamlessly attached to the stand, it will go into Hub Mode, giving you easy control of your smart home products. Best of all, the starting price of $499 includes the Charging Speaker Dock.

While the base model has 128GB of storage, you can always bump up to the model with 256GB for just $100 more. As far as the other internals go, the tablet is powered by Google's Tensor G2 processor found in the excellent Pixel 7 series of smartphones, 8GB RAM, and will have a 10.95 inch 2560 x 1600 resolution display. And just in case you were wondering, you're going to get an 8MP front-facing camera for video calls and 8MP rear camera too. Although this device just got announced, pre-orders are now available, and we've scoured the internet, so you can find the best deals and promotions available for the Pixel Tablet.

Best Google Pixel Tablet deals

The Pixel Tablet is available in three colors, Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose, and as stated before, there are two different storage options of 128GB or 256GB. While Porcelain and Hazel can be purchased in either 128GB or 256GB options, the Rose variant can only be had in the 128GB size. If you're looking for a cellular model, unfortunately, for the time being, there is no such option.

Best Buy

Currently, Best Buy is taking pre-orders for the Pixel Tablet and carries it in three colors and both internal storage sizes. As of now, there aren't any promotions available when it comes to pricing, but the company is throwing in a six-month subscription for security software which it deems is a $30 value. Best Buy is also offering 12-month financing, which should help if you're not looking to put down $500 all at once.

Google Pixel Tablet The Google Pixel Tablet is now available for pre-order from Best Buy. The retailer is carrying both storage size options, along with all three colors that are currently available. $499 at Best Buy

Amazon

Amazon is taking pre-orders for the Pixel Tablet and offers the tablet in three colors while also offering both internal storage size options. Amazon is not currently running any promotions on the device but does offer six-month financing when using the company's credit card.

Google Pixel Tablet The Pixel Tablet is currently available for pre-order from Amazon. The company is offering all three colors, along with both storage size options. If you have an Amazon credit card, you can also take advantage of the six-month financing option. $499 at Amazon

Google Store

The Google Store is taking pre-orders for the Pixel Tablet, and at the moment, is offering financing for those that qualify. You can spread out the cost over 12 months, and if you're a Google One member, you can get three percent back on your purchase. The Google Store currently has an estimated delivery date from June 20 to June 21.

Google Pixel Tablet The Google Store carries all models and colors of the Pixel Tablet. The company is offering a financing promotion that can spread out the cost of the device over 12 months. $499 at Google Store

Regardless of where you purchase it, the Pixel Tablet will be available on June 20. This gives you some time to think over the purchase and see what's right for you. While it's still early, this could end up becoming one of the best Android tablets of the year, so it's probably one worth checking out.