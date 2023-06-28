If you're in the market for an affordable Android tablet with flagship-grade performance and a couple of cool smart home features, you just can't go wrong with the Google Pixel Tablet. It's one of the best Android tablets currently on the market, offering Google's Tensor G2 chip, a feature-rich software experience, and a bundled speaker dock that unlocks handy smart home controls at an affordable price point.

However, it's not the best tablet for creative professionals or those who wish to use it for work on the go, as it doesn't come with a bundled stylus, keyboard folio, or cellular connectivity support. Fortunately, it has Bluetooth support, so you can connect compatible keyboards and mice to get some light work done at home. If you've just picked up a Pixel Tablet and are looking for a compatible keyboard, consider purchasing one of the following options.