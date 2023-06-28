Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

If you're in the market for an affordable Android tablet with flagship-grade performance and a couple of cool smart home features, you just can't go wrong with the Google Pixel Tablet. It's one of the best Android tablets currently on the market, offering Google's Tensor G2 chip, a feature-rich software experience, and a bundled speaker dock that unlocks handy smart home controls at an affordable price point.

However, it's not the best tablet for creative professionals or those who wish to use it for work on the go, as it doesn't come with a bundled stylus, keyboard folio, or cellular connectivity support. Fortunately, it has Bluetooth support, so you can connect compatible keyboards and mice to get some light work done at home. If you've just picked up a Pixel Tablet and are looking for a compatible keyboard, consider purchasing one of the following options.

  • Logitech K480 on transparent background.
    Logitech K480
    Editor's Choice

    The Logitech K480 is a wireless keyboard with a built-in cradle for phones and tablets. It has a TKL layout with a slim profile, dedicated media controls, and a long-lasting battery.

    $32 at Amazon
  • JLab Go Wireless Keyboard on transparent background.
    JLab Go Wireless Keyboard
    Best Value

    This compact wireless keyboard from JLab is a great option for those on a tight budget. It's slim, lightweight, has a TKL layout with a function row, and even features a smart media knob.

    $20 at Amazon
  • Nuphy Air60 on transparent background.
    Nuphy Air60
    Premium Pick

    If you're a mechanical keyboard connoisseur, you might want to pick up this 60% keyboard from Nuphy. It offers wireless connectivity and Gateron Brown switches that are great for typing.

    $120 at Amazon
  • Zagg Flex Universal Keyboard on transparent background.
    Zagg Flex Universal Keyboard
    Affordable Keyboard and Stand Combo

    The Zagg Flex is a universally compatible tablet keyboard that features Bluetooth connectivity, a compact layout, and a detachable folio cover that doubles up as a kickstand.

    $20 at Amazon
  • Samsers Foldable Keyboard with Touchpad on transparent background.
    Samsers Foldable Keyboard with Touchpad
    Foldable Keyboard and Trackpad

    If you're looking for an ultra-compact keyboard and trackpad for your Pixel Tablet, pick up this foldable Bluetooth keyboard from Samsers. It has a TKL layout with function keys and a trackpad.

    $49 at Amazon
  • Sanwa Foldable Keyboard on transparent background.
    Sanwa Foldable Keyboard
    Ultra-Compact

    This ultra-compact foldable keyboard from Sanwa has an exceptionally thin profile, making it another great pick for use on the go. It offers Bluetooth connectivity and 36 hours of battery life.

    $33 at Amazon
  • Arteck Universal Keyboard on transparent background.
    Arteck Universal Bluetooth Keyboard
    Full-Size Keyboard

    Arteck's Universal Bluetooth Keyboard is a great choice for those who want a full-sized keyboard with a dedicated numpad. It features a handy groove that acts as a tablet/phone stand.

    $30 at Amazon
  • Redragon K632 Pro on transparent background.
    Redragon K632 Pro
    Affordable Mechanical Keyboard

    If you want a mechanical keyboard but don't want to shell out over $100, you should pick up the Redragon K632 Pro. It's a 60% keyboard with wireless connectivity and dedicated media keys.

    $55 at Amazon

Our favorite Pixel Tablet keyboards in 2023

Since manufacturers are yet to release dedicated keyboard folios for the Pixel Tablet, you'll have to settle with one of the aforementioned Bluetooth keyboards. The Logitech K480 is my preferred pick, as it's quite affordable, has a spacious layout, and even features a groove to prop up your Pixel Tablet as you type. But if you're looking for something a bit more compact, you should go with the foldable keyboards from Samsers or Sanwa. The mechanical keyboards from Nuphy and Redragon are also great options for those who want a more pleasant typing experience.

Once you're done ordering a keyboard, consider checking out our roundup of the best accessories for the Pixel Tablet to further level up your experience. If you plan on using your tablet to draw or take notes, you should also check out our favorite styluses for the Pixel Tablet.

Docked Pixel Tablet in Hazel colorway on transparent background.
Google Pixel Tablet

The Google Pixel Tablet is an excellent tablet with the most polished and optimized Android software for a widescreen. The included speaker dock adds to the overall experience. 

$499 at Amazon