The Pixel Tablet marks Google's return to the world of tablets, and it's a pretty interesting offering that comes with a speaker dock to let you store and charge the tablet when it's not in use. The fact that the speaker dock is included with the slab for $499 makes it more desirable for those who are looking to buy a reliable Android tablet in 2023. If you have your eyes set on the Pixel Tablet and are considering buying one for yourself as a secondary device, then I highly recommend protecting it with the right accessories to keep it in pristine condition.

I've already highlighted the best cases for the Pixel Tablet in a separate roundup, so it's now time to check out the best screen protectors for it. This particular tablet is still relatively new to the market, but I've managed to find a few screen protectors that are worth considering. These are the ones I would personally use, so you can count on them to serve you well and protect your Pixel Tablet's display from scratches and cracks. Here, take a look: