Indeed, there are a lot of bands available on the market, but we have taken the time to help you find the best, most durable, and practical options for your new Pixel Watch 2.

The new Google Pixel Watch 2 is a beautiful smartwatch and an excellent option for anyone wanting to upgrade their current watch. Its minimalist design with clean lines features the same 1.2-inch AMOLED Gorilla Glass 5 panel that came with the original Pixel Watch, which now transitions seamlessly into its new and lighter 41mm aluminum body. Yes, this also means that any band that fits the original Pixel Watch will also fit the Pixel Watch 2, which is excellent news for those looking to get a more affordable and classier-looking band and even bands with a protective case for their new wearable.

Google’s Pixel Watch Metal Links Band is a perfect option for those looking for a classy and sophisticated look that will stand the test of time. It’s not the most affordable option you can get, but it will definitely make your Pixel Watch 2 look even better.

Eiavike’s Braided Bands Solo Loop is another stretchy nylon elastic strap that will get you one of the most comfortable fits you can get with your new Pixel Watch 2. It is also adjustable and comes in 18 different color variations.

Abanen’s Elastic Replacement Bands for Google Pixel Watch is an excellent choice for those looking for a very comfortable fit, as this soft and stretchy embroidery loop strap will adjust to your wrist, and its breathable material will make it seem as if it isn’t even there.

Getting a leather band for your new Pixel Watch 2 doesn’t have to be expensive, as there are excellent options, including INGIDO’s Premium Leather wristband, which comes with a simple and clean design that makes it look classy and refined.

Leather will always make anything look and feel better, and the best part is that Google’s Pixel Watch Crafted Leather Band comes in three different color options, so you will be able to give your new Pixel Watch 2 a distinctive touch of elegance without breaking the bank.

Google’s official Pixel Watch Active Band is also an excellent option for those who like to hit the gym every now and then, as it’s durable and waterproof, and it comes with two different size options to fit your wrist better.

Hasdon’s Band is made with a durable and adjustable stainless steel mesh loop with a magnetic clasp, which will make your new Pixel look even better at a very affordable price tag. And with three different color variants to choose from, you can’t go wrong.

Which is the best band for your new Pixel Watch 2?

The new Pixel Watch 2 will look even better with any bands listed in this selection. Still, the final choice will be yours, depending on the look you want to go for. The Pixel Watch 2 already arrives with a comfortable wristband, but it won’t make it look as elegant and flashy, which is exactly why Hasdon’s adjustable stainless steel mesh loop band makes it to the top of our list. This band comes in three different color options, and you can get any of them for just $12, making it one of the most affordable alternatives on this list. Its magnetic clasp will let you adjust your watch exactly where you want it to go without it feeling too tight around your wrist for added comfort.

Indeed, Google’s Active Band might be the best option for those interested in measuring their progress at the gym or out running, and there are several color options available. For a more premium option, consider the Pixel Watch Metal Links Band. You can also check out our selection of the best cases for your Google Pixel 2 if you want to give your new smartwatch extra protection against falls and scratches. And if you’re not sold on the Pixel Watch 2, you can also check out our selection of the best smartwatches you can get in 2023 to see if there’s something perfect for you.