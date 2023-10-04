The Google Pixel Watch 2 is official, coming with new features that put it up there with the best smartwatches , like a new heart rate sensor that can more accurately track your workouts and stress levels, even similar to the best fitness trackers . The watch even has improved charging, where you can get 24 hours of charge in 75 minutes. One thing that hasn't changed, though, is the overall dimensions of the watch. Pixel Watch 2 still measures the same as the original with a 41mm diameter, and 12.3mm in height. This means if you have a case from the original Pixel Watch, it should fit the new Pixel Watch 2 just fine. We collected 12 of our favorites for you right here.

The TiMovo Pixel Watch Band is a band to consider if you want a band that's made of a soft TPU material that's soft to the touch, but comfortable to wear. It's a band with a one-piece design, and you can simply slide your Pixel Watch into it to protect it. The band will cover the edges of your watch. It's also flexible, too.

The NineHorse Screen Protector Case works great with Pixel Watch 2. The case is made od a harder PC plastic, which is better absorbant against sudden bumps and drops. The case also comes with a built-in glass screen protector and you can pick and choose different colors for it.

If you want a dark-colored case silicone with a built-in band for your Pixel Watch 2, you're going to love the Caseology Nano Pop. The case is made of soft silicone, and it has bright accents around the rim of the watch, helping it stand out. It comes in either Prune Charcoal or Blueberry Navy.

This is one of the more sleek but slim cases for the Pixel Watch 2. It's low-profile flexible, and thin but still can protect the crown of your Pixel Watch, and enclose both the front and back in rubber to ensure your watch won't get damaged when dropped.

When it comes to offering protection for your gadgets, Supcase is a brand that's well known. So, you'd almost certainly want to consider the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro for Pixlel Watch 2. This is a durable study case with plenty of rugged protection, fully enclosing your watch from damage.

The Konafei Pixel Watch Case is one of the more stylish cases for the Pixel Watch 2. This case is made of a hard material but has diamonds on the casing for a more stylish look. The case is shiny but luxurious, and it's still affordable.

The Ookids Band with Bumper Case is a case to consider for your Pixel Watch 2 should you want to go with an all-clear look. It's made of TPU material and is quite rugged and flexible. It even has a built-in strap.

The Spigen Thin Fit is exactly what the name suggests. This watch case is made out of thin plastic and rubber that still offers some basic layers of protection from quick bumps and drops. It's great if you don't want to add too much bulk to your watch.

If you want to change up the look of your Pixel Watch 2 from the top, then consider the Shenou Case for Google Pixel Watch. This case comes in multiple colors like pink and silver or gold, and it slides right on top of your watch very easily.

The HASLFM Stainless Steel Case for Pixel Watch is one of the more luxurious-looking cases for your Pixel Watch. This is a case that can help your smart watch look more like a standard watch. It even has a stainless steel clasp.

If you need basic protection for your Pixel Watch 2, this case will do the trick. It slides over the top of the main watch and adds a nice black trim around the bezel of the watch. It even can protect the watch crown from damage.

The Spigen Rugged Armor Pro is the top case to consider for your Pixel Watch 2. This case offers rugged protection but is still pretty sleek since it's made of rubberized material. The case comes with a strap that's made of rubber.

Recapping the best Google Pixel Watch 2 cases in 2023

Our list of Pixel Watch 2 cases has now come to an end, but if you want a fast recap of what you'd want to consider, we suggest looking at our top three suggestions. The Spigen Rugged Armor Pro will do the trick for most Pixel Watch 2 owners, since it is rugged, made of rubber, and can enclose all parts of your watch from damage. For those on a budget, meanwhile, there's the Misxi Hard PC Case with Button for Google Pixel Watch. It's a case that's made of a hard material that can slide over the watch and add a nice black trim to the bezel. Finally, if you're really over the top, you can consider the HASLFM Stainless Steel Case for Pixel Watch, which essentially turns your Pixel Watch 2 into a traditional-looking watch, right down to the stainless steel look.

Again, we hope that you found a Pixel Watch Case that fits your needs. There are a lot of options out there for all kinds of scenarios, be it working out, casual day-to-day use, and even situations where your watch might be taken into extreme conditions, where you'll need a rugged case. If you don't already own one, you can buy Pixel Watch 2 with the link below.