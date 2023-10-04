Google's Pixel Watch 2 is the quintessential Wear OS smartwatch, and the closest you can get to Google's ideal experience. Pairing great specs with a clean modern design, plus all the Fitbit goods that made that brand so beloved, this is a fantastic smartwatch for Android users. But starting at $349, it's not a very cheap smartwatch, and you'll probably want to make sure it lasts as long as possible. One way to do that is by buying a case for the Google Pixel Watch 2, but if you don't want to add a lot of bulk, buying a screen protector is a good idea, too.
Thankfully, the Google Pixel Watch 2 is the exact same size as its predecessor, so there are lots of screen protector options already available. Here are the ones we recommend if you're looking to add a layer of protection to your watch.
Tauri 2-Pack Hard Case with Glass Screen Protector for Google Pixel WatchEditor's choice
It's not just a screen protector, but this case for the Google Pixel Watch 2 has a built-in glass cove, offering tougher protection for your watch while also covering more of it. Plus, you get two in the box, in case you need a spare.
Spigen ProFlex EZ Fit Screen Protector for Pixel WatchPremium pick$15 $20 Save $5
The Spigen ProFlex EZ Fit is a TPU film screen protector that adapts to the dome shape of the Pixel Watch 2 and comes with all the tools needed for an easy install and alignment to make sure you do it correctly.
Spectre Shield Screen Protector for Google Pixel WatchBest value
If you want to save some money, you can't do much better than this Spectre Shield screen protector pack. It includes a whopping eight TPU film screen protectors for the Google Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2, all for a very low price.
EGV 6 Pack for Google Pixel Watch Screen ProtectorExtra peace of mind
This 6-pack of screen protectors helps ensure your Pixel Watch 2 keeps its smooth appearance for years to come, especially since it includes a lot of replacements. It's made with TPU film, so it easily adapts to the curved glass of the watch.
Wugongyan Screen Protector Case for Google Pixel WatchChange up your style
This is another one that's not just a screen protector, but this set of cases from Wugongyan does include a TPU film cover for your watch to keep it safe all around. Plus, the cases themselves come in multiple colors to give your watch a different style.
Amsotta 2-pack Screen Protector for Google Pixel WatchSuper cheap
Don't want to spend a lot? This 2-pack of TPU film protectors for the Google Pixel Watch 2 costs a mere $5, meaning you get all the protection you need for a really low price. The protectors include a black border, so you have to apply it extra carefully to make sure it's aligned properly.
ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector for Google Pixel WatchBackup options
The ArmorSuit Military Shield screen protector pack gives you six covers to keep the screen of your Google Pixel Watch 2 intact for as long as possible. They're made using TPU, so they fit the watch better but aren't quite as tough.
Hasdon Protective Bumper for Pixel WatchGlass, but cheap$8 $9 Save $1
If you're keener on glass screen protectors and you want to save money, this pack of two cases from Hasdon is for you. It's a full-blown case for the Pixel Watch 2, but it includes a hard screen protector to help keep your watch safe all around.
Best screen protectors for the Google Pixel Watch 2: Final thoughts
These are all great options if you want to protect the screen on your Google Pixel Watch 2 from scratches and cracks. I'd generally recommend the Tauri 2-pack of cases, since it provides more general protection and the screen protector is made of glass, which is generally better. Most other options are made of TPU, but it makes sense due to the dome-shaped glass Google has used here. If you want a cheaper option, the Spectre Shield pack is a fantastic choice since it gives you a ton of replacement units for a very low price.
If you haven't yet, you can buy the Google Pixel Watch 2 using the links below. It's also a good idea to look into cases for the Google Pixel Watch 2 if you want to keep it extra safe, but keep in mind that some screen protectors don't play well with cases.
Google Pixel Watch 2
The Google Pixel Watch 2 comes with an upgraded processor and more accurate heart rate measurements, making the quintessential Wear OS smartwatch better than ever.