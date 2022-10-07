These are the best pre-order deals for the Google Pixel Watch

The Google Pixel Watch was leaked left, right, and center, but it’s finally here in its flesh. You can pre-order one right now and get it on October 13 along with the new Pixel phones. Google is pushing this as one of the best smartwatches out there, but we’ll reserve our judgments until we get to play with it a bit more for our review. But if you already have your eyes set on the new Pixel Watch and are wondering where to get the best pre-order deals, then we’ve got you covered. Here are the best pre-order deals for the Google Pixel Watch in 2022.

The Google Pixel Watch starts at $350 in the US for the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi model. The one with 4G LTE connectivity will set you back at least $400. It’s available to purchase in a bunch of color combinations but their availability may vary based on where you get it from.

Best Buy

Both Bluetooth/Wi-Fi and LTE models of the Pixel Watch are now up for grabs at Best Buy. You can get it in a bunch of color options and Best Buy is also offering some good trade-in discounts when you bring an eligible wearable.

Google Pixel Watch You can either pay full price for the Pixel Watch upfront or make monthly payments with 12-months financing when you buy it from Best Buy. The LTE model of the Pixel Watch is also available to purchase at Best Buy. It costs $399 but you can also make monthly payments. Buy from Best Buy

Google Store

Google Store, as you’d expect, is one of the best places to buy the Pixel Watch. Not all color combinations are available to purchase at the Google Store right now, but you do get 6 months of Fitbit Premium along with 3 months of YouTube Music Premium upon device activation.

Google Pixel Watch You can get the BT/Wi-Fi model of the Pixel Watch in polished silver and chalk color combination from the Google Store. The LTE variant of the Pixel Watch costs $400 at Google Store but the included freebies and the option to make monthly payments make it easier to purchase. Buy from Google

Amazon

Unsurprisingly, Amazon also has both BT/Wi-Fi and LTE models of the Pixel Watch on offer. You don’t get any Amazon.com gift cards with the watch, but at least there are a lot more color options in stock here. Grab them while you can!

AT&T

If AT&T is your preferred carrier to buy the LTE version of the Pixel Watch then you have some amazing deals waiting for you. Both new and existing AT&T customers can buy any Pixel Watch and get a second one for free. You will, however, need to add at least one new line and activate both watches on your wireless plan to the credits.

Google Pixel Watch LTE AT&T is carrying the Google Pixel Watch in all three finishes and they all seem to be available in stock right now. Buy from AT&T

Verizon

Verizon doesn’t have a BOGO offer on the Google Pixel Watch but you can get up to $180 off your watch pre-order when you trade in your old smartwatch. Alternatively, you can also choose to buy an Android smartphone and get up to $219.99 off the watch.

Google Pixel Watch LTE Verizon can make it easier for you to purchase the new Google Pixel Watch with its trade-in deals. Buy from Verizon

T-Mobile

Buying a new Pixel Watch from T-Mobile can save you 50-percent when you add a new line. This makes T-Mobile one of the best places to buy the new Google Pixel Watch from. It’s also available to purchase in all three finishes, which is great.

Well, those are the best Google Pixel Watch pre-order deals you can get right now. We looked at multiple retail channels to find the best deals and save some money on your purchase. We’ll continue to update the deals over time, so be sure to check back in case you’re not ready to pre-order the Pixel Watch just yet. A bunch of these retailers and carriers are also offering some solid deals on the Pixel 7, so be sure to check them if you’re interested in buying one of the new phones.