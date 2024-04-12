The Ryzen 5 8500G is one of the latest processors from AMD that launched alongside the Ryzen 5 8600G and the Ryzen 7 8700G. These modern APUs go easy on your wallet, and you can use them to put together a solid budget PC. They also consume much less power and have pretty good integrated graphics processors. You don't necessarily have to pair this processor with a dedicated GPU to boot and use your PC, but you can pick up an add-in card in case you feel the need for additional graphics performance, or just want to keep your system memory for other workloads.

With the 8500G, you’re limited to just 14 x PCIe 4.0 lanes in total, with only 10 x PCIe 4.0 lanes available for use. It only supports a bandwidth-limited PCIe 4.0 x4 for the graphics, meaning you'll notice some performance degradation, especially with high-end GPUs.

Our favorite GPUs to pair with the Ryzen 5 8500G

Those are some of the best GPUs you can pair with the Ryzen 5 8500G. While this APU can handle all your basic graphics needs without a dedicated graphics card, it's recommended that you pair with one for better overall graphics performance. Not all GPUs will work properly with this processor, though, as it is a bit limited with its PCIe support. It won't let your high-end GPUs stretch their wings for the best performance, so consider picking up some budget options.

We recommend picking up a solid 1080p graphics card like the Asus Dual GeForce RTX 4060 or the Radeon RX 7600 for the best results. You can also go with more budget GPU options like the Radeon RX 6600 if you are stretching your budget thin. We've also highlighted some high-end graphics cards like the RTX 4070 for those who fancy a mid-range card for a bit more performance. We haven't had a chance to test the Ryzen 5 8500G just yet, but you can read our Ryzen 5 8600G review below to understand the kind of performance these APUs bring to the table.