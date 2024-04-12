The Ryzen 5 8500G is one of the latest processors from AMD that launched alongside the Ryzen 5 8600G and the Ryzen 7 8700G. These modern APUs go easy on your wallet, and you can use them to put together a solid budget PC. They also consume much less power and have pretty good integrated graphics processors. You don't necessarily have to pair this processor with a dedicated GPU to boot and use your PC, but you can pick up an add-in card in case you feel the need for additional graphics performance, or just want to keep your system memory for other workloads.
With the 8500G, you’re limited to just 14 x PCIe 4.0 lanes in total, with only 10 x PCIe 4.0 lanes available for use. It only supports a bandwidth-limited PCIe 4.0 x4 for the graphics, meaning you'll notice some performance degradation, especially with high-end GPUs.
-
Asus Dual GeForce RTX 4060Editor's choice
Asus's RTX 4060 Dual is one of the more affordable versions of the 4060. It comes with a simple but cost-efficient dual fan design, which is more compact than bigger, triple fan models.
-
AMD Radeon RX 7600Best value pick$287 $280 Save $-7
The AMD Radeon RX 7600 is a value-focused GPU, offering excellent performance at a reasonable price. Costing less than $300, this graphics card is capable of handling 1080p and some 1440p gaming, making it a good choice for most gamers.
-
MSI Ventus 3X OC GeForce RTX 4060 TiBest triple-fan card
The MSI Ventus 3X OC GeForce RTX 4060 Ti would pair nicely with the Ryzen 5 8500G processor for a mid-range build. It is a bit on the expensive side, but its triple-fan design will keep things cool while the GPU churns out solid performance.
-
AMD Radeon RX 6600Best previous-gen card
The AMD Radeon RX 6600 may not be the newest card on this list, but it is a budget pick geared towards 1080p gamers. It's a solid option to consider for those who're looking to enjoy 1080p gaming without spending too much money on high-end cards.
-
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 WINDFORCE OCBest for 1080p ray-traced performance
The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 WINDFORCE OC is a GPU capable of pushing a huge number of frames every second at resolutions up to 1440p. Whether you're into online competitive play or fancy losing yourself in a single-player story-driven experience, this GPU will keep you entertained for hours.
-
XFX Radeon RX 580Best budget pick$130 $140 Save $10
If you don't want to spend too much money on your build then grab the Radeon RX 580 GPU. It may not deliver the best performance, but it's still a viable option for 1080p gaming. It's a solid budget graphics card overall for basic needs.
-
Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Twin Edge OC White EditionBest white GPU$420 $440 Save $20
Zotac's GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Twin Edge OC White Edition is a budget graphics card that can fit in almost any case, looking great at the same time. It'll also pair nicely with the Ryzen 5 8500G for a budget build.
-
Galax GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6 RGB GPUBest with RGB
This GeForce RTX 4060 GPU by Galax is perfect for anyone looking to dish out a PC with lots of RGB lights. This GPU comes with tons of RGB that can be easily customized. It is a bit on the expensive side, but it works very well to deliver some great results.
-
ASRock Arc A310 Low ProfileBest low-profile GPU
If you are looking to put together a compact PC, the consider grabbing the ASRock Arc A310 Low Profile graphics card. It'll also pair nicely with the Ryzen 5 8500G processor for a budget build.
Our favorite GPUs to pair with the Ryzen 5 8500G
Those are some of the best GPUs you can pair with the Ryzen 5 8500G. While this APU can handle all your basic graphics needs without a dedicated graphics card, it's recommended that you pair with one for better overall graphics performance. Not all GPUs will work properly with this processor, though, as it is a bit limited with its PCIe support. It won't let your high-end GPUs stretch their wings for the best performance, so consider picking up some budget options.
We recommend picking up a solid 1080p graphics card like the Asus Dual GeForce RTX 4060 or the Radeon RX 7600 for the best results. You can also go with more budget GPU options like the Radeon RX 6600 if you are stretching your budget thin. We've also highlighted some high-end graphics cards like the RTX 4070 for those who fancy a mid-range card for a bit more performance. We haven't had a chance to test the Ryzen 5 8500G just yet, but you can read our Ryzen 5 8600G review below to understand the kind of performance these APUs bring to the table.