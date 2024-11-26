Black Friday means deals, deals, and more deals on everything from TVs to headphones, but that doesn't mean you can't find deals on computer hardware. GPUs are expensive these days, which is why it's more important than ever to make sure you get yours at a good price. So, we've searched the internet for all the top Black Friday GPU deals live right now.

The Top GPU deals live right now

Nvidia GPU deals

Get yours for cheap before the 5000 series launches

Best all-rounder Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 $490 $600 Save $110 The RTX 4070 is a powerful GPU that can handle 1080p gaming with ease, as well as at 1440p, and even some games at 4K. If you're looking for an all-around great performer with a ton of value, this is the card for you. $490 at Amazon

Best for 1440p gaming MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Ventus 3X $740 $840 Save $100 This beefed up version of the RTX 4070 brings even more performance to the table for an excellent 1440p-gaming-oriented card. Plus, thanks to Black Friday sales, you can get yours for a meaty $100 off. This is one of the best cards out now at a great price, so supply may be limited. $740 at Amazon

Best on a budget GIGABYTE RTX 3050 WINDFORCE OC $153 $180 Save $27 If you're just looking to do some 1080p gaming, this affordable card features DLSS support, so that'll be an easy goal to achieve, and you can get yours for well under $200, making this about as cheap as Nvidia cards ever go. $153 at Amazon

Best mid-range Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB Twin Edge $385 $420 Save $35 This might be an entry-level card, but the 4060 is still from Nvidia's latest line of cards and won't struggle with 1080p and 1440p in some games. This card also features Zotac's solid fans, too, to keep your card nice and cool. $385 at Amazon

Best for 4K gaming ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 Super AMP $950 $1120 Save $170 Years later, the RTX 4080 is still Nvidia's flagship card, outside of the hyper-premium 4090, for good reason: you won't have any trouble gaming at 1440p or 4K with this beastly card. If you want a no-compromises gaming experience, this is a fantastic option at an ever better price. $950 at Newegg

Best last-gen option Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Gaming OC $280 $320 Save $40 If you're looking for an affordable last-gen option, Nvidia's RTX 3060 is still a powerful card today that can handle 1080p gaming quite well. Plus, you get 12GB of VRAM and three Windforce fans to keep things cool. Get yours for under $300 with this deal. $280 at Amazon

AMD GPU deals

Big Red has some sales for you too

Best all-rounder XFX Speedster MERC310 RX 7900 XT Black $624 $800 Save $176 AMD's 7900 XT is a powerful GPU capable of not just 1440p gaming but 4K gaming, too. This is near the very best of what AMD has to offer in the world of graphics cards, and it won't cost you Nvidia prices, especially with this Black Friday deal. $624 at Amazon

Best on a budget XFX Speedster SWFT210 Radeon RX 7600 8GB $250 $270 Save $20 For fans of Team Red, the RX 7600 is a great entry-level card that's a perfect fit for 1080p gaming on a budget. With RDNA 3 tech and 8GB of VRAM, you're getting a lot of power for the $250 asking price. $250 at Amazon

Best AMD option XFX Speedster MERC310 AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX $820 $930 Save $110 The XFX Speedster MERC310 AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is a flagship GPU from AMD, offering butter-smooth gameplay at 1440p and 4K resolutions. This is a seriously powerful rDNA graphics card and offers better value than its competing Nvidia counterpart. $820 at Newegg

What to know about Black Friday GPU deals

Black Friday can be a great time to buy a GPU, but make sure to keep in mind that new cards are on the horizon, particularly Nvidia's 5000 series of cards expected to launch in early 2025. So, if you're not on a tight budget, you may want to wait for newer options. That being said, new cards on the way means that the current generation can be yours for less, as you can see above.

This year, a RTX 4060 or RTX 4070 seems like a great place to go to find a great deal. These cards are also solid purchases if you're looking to do 1080p or 1440p gaming and don't care too much about 4K. At those resolutions, you won't need to wait for a 5000 series card either. Plus, if you act quickly, you can save yourself a good deal of cash with the Black Friday deals above.