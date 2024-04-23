Once you've sorted through the best processors around, decide on an AMD chip, and eventually land on the 8700F, you're going to need a GPU, since the 8700F removes the integrated graphics of the 8700G. Luckily, regardless of whether you're looking for a super premium GPU or a budget-friendly one, you've got great options of graphics card to pair with your 8700F.

Below, you'll find all the best GPUs to use with a Ryzen 7 8700F.

  • render of the Nvidia RTX 4070 SUPER FE seen from the back
    Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super FE
    Editor's choice

    This mid-range card from Nvidia offers up an excellent blend of performance and value, and you can take advantage of all latest cutting-edge DLSS3 tech. You're also getting 12GB of GDDR6 memory, which is more than enough for most resolutions. Plus, this card comes in at just $600.

    $600 at Best Buy $599 at NVIDIA
  • ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 Super AMP Extreme AIRO
    ZOTAC RTX 4080 SUPER AMP Extreme AIRO 16G
    Premium pick

    If you're looking for a strong GPU capable of 4K gaming, Nvidia's RTX 4080 Super is an excellent choice. With DLSS 3 support, 12GB of VRAM, and a triple-fan cooling system, this Zotac card has some serious power. If you can afford one, you won't be disappointed.

    $1399 at Newegg
  • A transparent render of the Gigabyte RX 7600 XT graphics card
    GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7600 XT Gaming OC 16G
    Best value

    This Radeon card features 16GB of memory, three Windforce fans, and RGB Fusion for some style points. What's better is that this card comes in at under $350, so if you're looking for an affordable way to game, this is a great option of GPU.

    $330 at Amazon $330 at Newegg
  • gigabyte geforce rtx 4090 gaming oc
    Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC
    Best performance
    $1800 $1908 Save $108

    For those out there looking for the best of the best, the king of GPU kings, there's no better card than a 4090. With 24GB of memory, DLSS 3 support, and enough power to handle the most intensive games at 4K, there's no better card out there today.

    $1800 at Newegg $1800 at Best Buy
  • XFX Speedster MERC310 AMD Radeon RX 7900XTX
    XFX Speedster MERC310 AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
    Best performance AMD
    $926 $960 Save $34

    Big fan of Team Red? If the answer's yes, then the flagship RX 7900 XTX is worth considering. With 24GB of memory and enough processing power to handle both 1440p and 4K, this is a seriously premium GPU from AMD, and it costs a lot less than an Nvidia flagship.

    $926 at Amazon $926 at Newegg
  • XFX Radeon RX 580 GTS XXX Edition GPU
    XFX Radeon RX 580
    Cheapest option
    $130 $140 Save $10

    If you're on a strict budget, there are still GPUs out there for you, like the RX 580. With 8GB of memory and enough power to handle 1080p gaming, this card that comes in at less than $150 is a top-notch pick of GPU for gamers looking to save.

    $130 at Amazon $140 at Newegg
  • render of an asrock phantom gaming intel arc a770 graphics card shown at an angle
    ASRock Phantom Gaming Intel Arc A770
    Best Intel option

    Curious about Intel's line of GPUs? Then there's no better place to look than the flagship Arc A770. This card features 16GB of memory, a triple-fan cooling system, and some RGB for style. Plus, this card will only cost you $300, so it won't break the bank.

    $300 at Amazon $300 at Newegg
  • asus-proart-rtx-4060-render-01
    Asus ProArt GeForce RTX 4060 OC
    Best value Nvidia
    $300 at Newegg $290 at Amazon
  • The MSI Ventus 2x RTX 3060 GPU
    MSI Ventus 2X GeForce RTX 3060 12GB
    Last-gen option

    If you're looking to save money and go for a last-gen card that's still more than capable of handling 1080p and some 1440p gaming, this 12GB 3060 from MSI is a great way to get that job done for the low price of just $300.

    $300 at Newegg $290 at Amazon

What to know about GPUs with the 8700F

The 8700F is a capable chip, but it's not the most premium Ryzen chip around, so you have a lot of flexibility in what GPU you want to pair it with. For most folks, an RTX 4070 offers up an excellent blend of value and performance, while if you've got more to spend, a 4080 Super is a great upgrade from a 4070 that makes 4K gaming a breeze.

On the other side, if you're trying to save money, an RX 580 is about as cheap as you can get, while you could also opt for a last-gen Nvidia card, like the 3060. Both can handle 1080p gaming without problems, which is a great target resolution on a budget.

An image showing a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and Radeon 7700XT GPUs kept on a table next to a split keyboard.
Related
How to match your CPU and GPU
A badly matched CPU and GPU can severely affect your PC's performance, which needs to be avoided at all costs.