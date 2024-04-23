Once you've sorted through the best processors around, decide on an AMD chip, and eventually land on the 8700F, you're going to need a GPU, since the 8700F removes the integrated graphics of the 8700G. Luckily, regardless of whether you're looking for a super premium GPU or a budget-friendly one, you've got great options of graphics card to pair with your 8700F.

Below, you'll find all the best GPUs to use with a Ryzen 7 8700F.

What to know about GPUs with the 8700F

The 8700F is a capable chip, but it's not the most premium Ryzen chip around, so you have a lot of flexibility in what GPU you want to pair it with. For most folks, an RTX 4070 offers up an excellent blend of value and performance, while if you've got more to spend, a 4080 Super is a great upgrade from a 4070 that makes 4K gaming a breeze.

On the other side, if you're trying to save money, an RX 580 is about as cheap as you can get, while you could also opt for a last-gen Nvidia card, like the 3060. Both can handle 1080p gaming without problems, which is a great target resolution on a budget.