Once you've sorted through the best processors around, decide on an AMD chip, and eventually land on the 8700F, you're going to need a GPU, since the 8700F removes the integrated graphics of the 8700G. Luckily, regardless of whether you're looking for a super premium GPU or a budget-friendly one, you've got great options of graphics card to pair with your 8700F.
Below, you'll find all the best GPUs to use with a Ryzen 7 8700F.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super FEEditor's choice
This mid-range card from Nvidia offers up an excellent blend of performance and value, and you can take advantage of all latest cutting-edge DLSS3 tech. You're also getting 12GB of GDDR6 memory, which is more than enough for most resolutions. Plus, this card comes in at just $600.
ZOTAC RTX 4080 SUPER AMP Extreme AIRO 16GPremium pick
If you're looking for a strong GPU capable of 4K gaming, Nvidia's RTX 4080 Super is an excellent choice. With DLSS 3 support, 12GB of VRAM, and a triple-fan cooling system, this Zotac card has some serious power. If you can afford one, you won't be disappointed.
GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7600 XT Gaming OC 16GBest value
This Radeon card features 16GB of memory, three Windforce fans, and RGB Fusion for some style points. What's better is that this card comes in at under $350, so if you're looking for an affordable way to game, this is a great option of GPU.
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OCBest performance$1800 $1908 Save $108
For those out there looking for the best of the best, the king of GPU kings, there's no better card than a 4090. With 24GB of memory, DLSS 3 support, and enough power to handle the most intensive games at 4K, there's no better card out there today.
XFX Speedster MERC310 AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTXBest performance AMD$926 $960 Save $34
Big fan of Team Red? If the answer's yes, then the flagship RX 7900 XTX is worth considering. With 24GB of memory and enough processing power to handle both 1440p and 4K, this is a seriously premium GPU from AMD, and it costs a lot less than an Nvidia flagship.
XFX Radeon RX 580Cheapest option$130 $140 Save $10
If you're on a strict budget, there are still GPUs out there for you, like the RX 580. With 8GB of memory and enough power to handle 1080p gaming, this card that comes in at less than $150 is a top-notch pick of GPU for gamers looking to save.
ASRock Phantom Gaming Intel Arc A770Best Intel option
Curious about Intel's line of GPUs? Then there's no better place to look than the flagship Arc A770. This card features 16GB of memory, a triple-fan cooling system, and some RGB for style. Plus, this card will only cost you $300, so it won't break the bank.
Asus ProArt GeForce RTX 4060 OCBest value Nvidia
MSI Ventus 2X GeForce RTX 3060 12GBLast-gen option
If you're looking to save money and go for a last-gen card that's still more than capable of handling 1080p and some 1440p gaming, this 12GB 3060 from MSI is a great way to get that job done for the low price of just $300.
What to know about GPUs with the 8700F
The 8700F is a capable chip, but it's not the most premium Ryzen chip around, so you have a lot of flexibility in what GPU you want to pair it with. For most folks, an RTX 4070 offers up an excellent blend of value and performance, while if you've got more to spend, a 4080 Super is a great upgrade from a 4070 that makes 4K gaming a breeze.
On the other side, if you're trying to save money, an RX 580 is about as cheap as you can get, while you could also opt for a last-gen Nvidia card, like the 3060. Both can handle 1080p gaming without problems, which is a great target resolution on a budget.
