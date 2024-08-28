The AMD Ryzen 9 9900X is all you need for an AM5-powered gaming PC. It has 12 physical cores that can boost up to 5.6 GHz with the right CPU cooler. Working with the best GPUs you can afford, your PC will be transformed into a capable gaming rig with plenty of computing headroom. I recommend spending as much as you can on the GPU to avoid having to upgrade early. It's always better to buy an overkill GPU than an underpowered one for your monitor and overall setup.

I'm a fan of the Radeon RX 7900 GRE and gave it a positive review for its 4K gaming capabilities. It's also incredibly wallet-friendly, at half the price of the RX 7900 XTX, and a third the price of most GeForce RTX 4090 cards. That's amazing value for those with tighter budgets.

Just behind the Radeon RX 7900 XTX is the RX 7900 XT (just one "X"). It performs similarly to the 7900 XTX but has less VRAM to work with. It's not quite as good for 4K but will save you slightly if you're on a tighter budget yet still want one of the best AMD GPUs.

4K gaming is becoming normalized with more affordable UHD monitors being available to PC gamers. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 is my recommendation for 4K gaming over the RTX 4090 unless you need the additional performance.

The best overall 1440p GPU for the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X has to be the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT. This is one capable GPU without costing a small fortune.Like other GPUs in this segment, it's a two-fan card supporting smaller PC cases without sacrificing performance.

The AMD Ryzen 9 9900X isn't a flagship CPU and as such you can get away with a slightly more conservative GPU. AMD's own Radeon RX 7600 is a fine choice with a slim profile and low power draw. 8GB of VRAM is still ample for 1440p gaming and you'll have a blast with an adaptive sync monitor.

Coming in just behind the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is the RTX 4070 Super. It's one of the better Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series cards for value. It's also small enough to fit in almost any case with a two-slot design, and stays cool and quiet even under full load, which is pretty impressive considering it is capable of 4K gaming.

Speak of the devil! The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is the best-performing GPU by a country mile. It's incredible and best suited to advanced 4K and some 8K gaming. Asus' TUF line is a prime lineup with a good balance between affordability and performance. With three fans and a giant heatsink, it might not fit in every PC case, but if you have the space, it'll give you the best gaming performance you can get.

I'd recommend the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX as the best overall pick for the Ryzen 9 9900X. It's not as potent as the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 but it doesn't need to be. The 4090 is too powerful for most gaming PCs. This thing can handle 4K gaming with 24GB of VRAM and you'll enjoy shared memory access with AMD's platform.

Which GPU is best suited for the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X?

Picking the best GPU for the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X is easy as just about any GPU will be able to fully utilize all 12 cores though not many games would do so. If all you plan to do is play games at 1440p and 4K, I'd go for the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX. It's the best match for the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X with Smart Access Memory support and a whopping 24GB of VRAM. It's also considerably cheaper than the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 yet is still more than capable of pushing enough frames at 4K. The Radeon RX 7900 XT is another good pick for 4K, so too is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super.

For playing at lower resolutions, the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT is solid, as is our favorite value GPU, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super. And if you want something different, there's always the Intel Arc A770, which is great for productivity but not as capable for gaming as the other cards on this list. Intel still has some ways to go to effectively contend with AMD and Nvidia at the top-end of the GPU market, but its initial GPU launch went well and the cards have been well received. You can save as much as possible and go with a cheaper GPU for the 9900X but you bought a Ryzen 9 CPU and it's only right you pair it with an equally capable card.