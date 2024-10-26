The graphics processing unit (GPU) or graphics card is vital for your gaming PC. It's the part that handles all the heavy work in games, allowing you to enjoy all your favorite titles. The more powerful (and expensive) the GPU, the better your PC will be able to play games at higher resolutions. The goal is to have as many frames per second at your desired resolution as possible with no frame drops and low latency. This creates the best gaming experience, but you'll need to buy a discrete GPU. This is where our collection of the best GPUs for the Intel Core Ultra 7 265K comes into play.
Source: AMD
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTXBest overall
Source: Asus
ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OC EditionBest performance
Source: Nvidia
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super FEBest value Nvidia
Source: Gigabyte
AMD Radeon RX 7600Best value AMD
Source: PNY
PNY GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16GB Verto OCBest value 4K Nvidia card
Best overall
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is one of the best-value GPUs. It's great for 4K and 1440p gaming, allowing you to stretch your Intel Core Ultra 7 265K out with ample performance. You won't be disappointed by the specifications or the speed of this card, no matter which version you pick.
Best performance
ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is the undisputed king of GPUs right now. It's about as good as you'll get from a consumer-grade card and is good for 4K or even some 8K gaming. This is likely far more performance than you'll require.
Best value Nvidia
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super FE
It's difficult to beat the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super for price-per-performance. When paired with the Intel Core Ultra 7 265K, you'll have a powerful gaming rig. It's also compact enough to fit in almost any case with a two-slot design and stays cool and quiet even under full load.
Best value AMD
AMD Radeon RX 7600
The Intel Core Ultra 7 265K isn't the most powerful processor around but neither is the AMD Radeon RX 7600, making it an ideal match inside a budget-friendly gaming PC build. You won't have any trouble running some of the latest PC games at 1080p with this combo.
Best value 4K Nvidia card
PNY GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16GB Verto OC
There aren't too many choices available for 4K without damaging your wallet, but the RTX 4080 Super is one such card that's worth considering for the Intel CPU. With 16GB of VRAM, you'll have plenty of memory for high-resolution assets in your games, resulting in some epic experiences.
Best 4K AMD card
XFX Speedster MERC310 RX 7900 XT Black
The AMD RX 7900 XT is my personal favorite GPU and is the one I use in my gaming PC. It's a powerful GPU that isn't terrible value with 20GB of VRAM and similar performance to the RX 7900 XTX. It's a great choice for budget-conscious gamers trying to build a 4K-capable gaming PC.
Best Intel GPU
ASRock Phantom Gaming Intel Arc A770
The Arc A770 is the go-to Intel GPU if you seek a productivity-focused GPU at an attractive price. The card comes with 16GB of VRAM, support for XeSS upscaling, and good driver support, it's a capable 1440p gaming card that's also great for video editing or other productivity tasks.
Cheapest 4K capable card
PowerColor Hellhound Radeon RX 7900 GRE
The newest AMD card, the Radeon RX 7900 GRE is a capable 4K resolution beast as long as you don't mind turning down some in-game settings and not running at ridiculous frame rates. It's also incredibly wallet-friendly, at half the price of the RX 7900 XTX, and a third the price of most GeForce RTX 4090 cards.
Choosing the best GPU for the Intel Core Ultra 265K
Picking the right GPU for any processor depends on what games you plan on playing, what monitor you have at hand, and what levels of performance you wish to enjoy. The Intel Core Ultra 7 265K has numerous cores, high clock speeds, and a good amount of computing power. This CPU can keep with up most graphics cards, even the RTX 4090, though you may find it struggles in CPU-intensive games. To keep things grounded, I'd suggest going with an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT or AMD Radeon RTX 4070 Super. It doesn't matter too much which brand you pick. AMD, Nvidia, or Intel will work well, though Intel's own GPU offerings fall short in the high-end, and nothing is topping Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4090.
