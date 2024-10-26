The graphics processing unit (GPU) or graphics card is vital for your gaming PC. It's the part that handles all the heavy work in games, allowing you to enjoy all your favorite titles. The more powerful (and expensive) the GPU, the better your PC will be able to play games at higher resolutions. The goal is to have as many frames per second at your desired resolution as possible with no frame drops and low latency. This creates the best gaming experience, but you'll need to buy a discrete GPU. This is where our collection of the best GPUs for the Intel Core Ultra 7 265K comes into play.