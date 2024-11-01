The Intel Core Ultra 9 285K is one of the most powerful Arrow Lake processors and it's an excellent choice for a high-end gaming PC with 4K and above. The processor is also good for productivity, making it possible to work and play on the same system. I've rounded up some of the best graphics cards to use with this chip. You'll find everything from the RTX 4090 to the RX 7600 here, covering most price points. I wouldn't spend too little on the GPU when using the Core Ultra 9 as it would be overkill for most weaker GPUs — I'd move to the Core Ultra 7 or Ultra 5 for 1080p gaming.

Choosing the best GPU for the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K

Pairing the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K up with a GPU is straightforward enough. Simply pick the GPU that best matches what resolution you plan to game at and the experience you're after. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is the absolute king of GPUs right now yet it costs a small fortune and is largely overkill for most PC builds. Unless you're pushing high framerates at 4K or moving up to 8K, there are much better value options available. AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XTX can handle some 4K gaming and costs half the price of the RTX 4090. It's nowhere near as powerful but you largely won't tell the difference.

Then there's the AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE, a 4K-capable GPU at less than $600. If you wish to stick with Intel for the CPU and GPU, there's only one choice and that's the Intel Arc A770. It's a solid choice for 1440p gaming but will struggle with more demanding games and you will need to turn down many settings for it to perform well at 4K. I recommend spending as much as you're comfortable with on the GPU to avoid needing to replace the graphics card sooner