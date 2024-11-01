The Intel Core Ultra 9 285K is one of the most powerful Arrow Lake processors and it's an excellent choice for a high-end gaming PC with 4K and above. The processor is also good for productivity, making it possible to work and play on the same system. I've rounded up some of the best graphics cards to use with this chip. You'll find everything from the RTX 4090 to the RX 7600 here, covering most price points. I wouldn't spend too little on the GPU when using the Core Ultra 9 as it would be overkill for most weaker GPUs — I'd move to the Core Ultra 7 or Ultra 5 for 1080p gaming.
Best GPUs in 2024: Our top graphics card picks
Picking the right graphics card can be difficult given the sheer number of options on the market. Here are the best graphics cards to consider.
-
Best overall
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
One of the best AMD GPUs, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX will push your Intel Core Ultra 9 285K harder with excellent performance headroom for 4K gaming. If you want the very best from AMD, look no further than this GPU.
-
Best performance
ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is the undisputed king of GPUs right now. It's about as good as you'll get from a consumer-grade card and is good for 4K or even some 8K gaming. This is likely far more performance than you'll require.
-
Best value Nvidia
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super FE
It's difficult to beat the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super for price-per-performance. When paired with the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K, you'll have a powerful gaming rig. It's also compact enough to fit in almost any case with a two-slot design and stays cool and quiet even under full load.
-
Best value AMD
AMD Radeon RX 7600
The Intel Core Ultra 9 285K may be among the most powerful Arrow Lake processors but the AMD Radeon RX 7600 is still a decent match for low-res and high framerate gaming. You won't have any trouble running some of the latest PC games at 1080p with this combo.
-
Best value 4K Nvidia card
PNY GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16GB Verto OC
There aren't too many choices available for 4K without damaging your wallet, but the RTX 4080 Super is one such card that's worth considering for the Intel CPU. With 16GB of VRAM, you'll have plenty of memory for high-resolution assets in your games, resulting in some epic experiences.
-
Best 4K AMD card
XFX Speedster MERC310 RX 7900 XT Black
The AMD RX 7900 XT is my personal favorite GPU and is the one I use in my gaming PC. It's a powerful GPU that isn't terrible value with 20GB of VRAM and similar performance to the RX 7900 XTX. It's a great choice for budget-conscious gamers trying to build a 4K-capable gaming PC.
-
Best Intel GPU
ASRock Phantom Gaming Intel Arc A770
The Arc A770 is the go-to Intel GPU if you seek a productivity-focused GPU at an attractive price. The card comes with 16GB of VRAM, support for XeSS upscaling, and good driver support, it's a capable 1440p gaming card that's also great for video editing or other productivity tasks.
-
Cheapest 4K capable card
PowerColor Hellhound Radeon RX 7900 GRE
The newest AMD card, the Radeon RX 7900 GRE is a capable 4K resolution beast as long as you don't mind turning down some in-game settings and not running at ridiculous frame rates. It's also incredibly wallet-friendly, at half the price of the RX 7900 XTX, and a third the price of most GeForce RTX 4090 cards.
Choosing the best GPU for the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K
Pairing the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K up with a GPU is straightforward enough. Simply pick the GPU that best matches what resolution you plan to game at and the experience you're after. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is the absolute king of GPUs right now yet it costs a small fortune and is largely overkill for most PC builds. Unless you're pushing high framerates at 4K or moving up to 8K, there are much better value options available. AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XTX can handle some 4K gaming and costs half the price of the RTX 4090. It's nowhere near as powerful but you largely won't tell the difference.
Then there's the AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE, a 4K-capable GPU at less than $600. If you wish to stick with Intel for the CPU and GPU, there's only one choice and that's the Intel Arc A770. It's a solid choice for 1440p gaming but will struggle with more demanding games and you will need to turn down many settings for it to perform well at 4K. I recommend spending as much as you're comfortable with on the GPU to avoid needing to replace the graphics card sooner