One of the best CPUs on AMD’s last socket, the Ryzen R7 5800X, is still a great pick for gaming with enough power to keep up with most of the latest GPUs. That being said, this CPU is on an older platform and will struggle more than the latest generation with new titles, especially if you’re looking for frame rates over 120. Still, if you’re looking to squeeze every bit of performance out of this CPU, upgrading to one of the latest GPUs can offer some major gaming improvements. You may even see other improvements, such as support for DLSS with a newer RTX card, better ray tracing performance, or even better streaming with AV1 encoding.

Make the most of your 5800X with a new GPU

Image: Nvidia Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Best overall Balanced performance for the 5800X The RTX 4070 has good all-round performance thanks to the Ada Lovelace architecture along with a solid 12GB of memory. It also supports ray tracing with 46 accelerators and DLSS to keep performance high with more complex games. Graphics RAM Size 12GB GDDR6X Brand Nvidia Architecture Ada Lovelace Process 4nm Transistors 35.8 billion Shader Units 5,888 Ray Accelerators/Cores 46 Stream Processors 46 Base Clock Speed 1,920MHz Boost Clock Speed 2,480MHz Memory Bus 192-bit Memory Bandwidth 504.2GB/s Power Draw 200W Pros Strong gaming performance

DLSS 3 support

Solid ray tracing performance Cons Only 12GB of VRAM

$600 at Best Buy $599 at NVIDIA

Unless you’re a streamer or have some cash burning a hole in your pocket, there’s not much reason to use a $1000 or higher GPU. For many new PC builders or those looking for an upgrade, the RTX 4070 just about nails the sweet spot, coming in at $500-600. The 12GB of memory means that this card won’t be optimal for 4K gaming, but at a more sensible 1440p, or 4K with DLSS, it should be more than enough. For example, in Cyberpunk 2077, our RTX 4070 review achieved 114 fps with settings at Ultra and RT at Ultra with DLSS on. That’s up from 40 fps with no DLSS enabled.

It must be said that the memory on this card is a bit of a drag in general with its 12GB of GDDR6X choked by a 192-bit memory bus and 504.2GB/s of bandwidth. The similarly priced AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT, for example, has a 256-bit bus taking memory bandwidth up to 624GB/s. AMD’s lineup generally has more raw power for the price, but Nvidia’s DLSS and ray tracing optimizations blur those lines. As mentioned above, DLSS can greatly improve frame rates by upsampling from a lower resolution, and while it’s not a match for native, it still looks great overall. Similarly, Nvidia’s focus on ray tracing with its hardware makes it the clear choice for games with ray tracing.

Nvidia’s software is also great, though I don’t love that you need to make an account to make the most out of it. The software can not only make sure you have the latest Game-Ready Driver installed, but can also help you track performance and make settings adjustments to achieve a more stable frame rate. The GeForce experience also makes getting set up for streaming easy for inexperienced users.

Source: AMD AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Best AMD card Game in 4K with an all AMD PC $760 $800 Save $40 AMD's second-fastest GPU, the Radeon RX 7900 XT is a 20GB monster that's suitable for 1440p or 4K displays. While it falls behind Nvidia's high-end cards for ray tracing, this card still offers impressive performance for the price. Brand AMD GPU Speed 2GHz Interface PCIe 4.0 Memory 20GB GDDR6 Power 315W Boost Speed 2.4GHz CUDA Cores 5,376 Architecture RDNA 3 Process TSMC 5nm (GCD), TSMC 6nm (MCDs) Base clock speed 2,000 MHz Boost clock speed 2,394 MHz Memory bus width 320-bit Cache 6MB L2 + 80MB L3 Memory Bandwidth 800GB/s Pros Plenty of VRAM at 20GB

Plenty of performance for 1440p or 4K

Fast 320-bit GDDR6 memory Cons High power draw

$760 at Amazon $780 at Newegg

If you’re looking for the best raw performance under $1000, AMD’s Radeon RX 7900 XT is your best bet. This card features a hardy 20GB of GDDR6 memory. This RDNA 3-based GPU is clocked at 2,000MHz base and 2394MHz boost clock speeds at stock. It also has a fairly wide 320-bit memory bus resulting in 800GB/s memory bandwidth. All of these numbers mean this card is one of AMD’s most competitive in years, with strong performance in games without ray tracing or reasonably low ray tracing settings.

AMD sticks a bit closer to the basics when it comes to software, but still has an answer to some of Nvidia’s best tech. FSR 2.0, for example, brings DLSS-like upscaling without needing a specific card, though results largely favor DLSS if both are available in a game. This GPU does support ray tracing, though without Nvidia RT cores, you’ll give up a lot of performance to get there.

That being said, AMD is still a strong option for this generation and the RX 7900 XT is one of its best, with only the 7900 XTX beating it on Team Red. AMD’s software is better than ever with the ability to track performance stats and adjust your settings for better performance. You can even do some overclocking with stress tests built in to check your stability. Just make sure to enable Smart Access Memory with your R7 5800X to get the best performance.

Source: Nvidia Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Best 4K card Performance 4K gaming with DLSS and ray tracing $1190 $1270 Save $80 The RTX 4080 is overkill for many gamers and costs as much as some complete systems, but the performance doesn't lie. If you've got a 4K monitor, and you want a smooth frame rate with ray tracing enabled, this is a good starting point, especially with DLSS. Memory Clock Speed 1,400 MHz Brand Nvidia Architecture Ada Lovelace Process 4 nm Transistors 45.9 billion Shader Units 9,728 Ray Accelerators/Cores 76 Stream Processors 76 Base Clock Speed 2,205 MHz Boost Clock Speed 2,505 MHz Memory Capacity 16 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 256-bit Memory Bandwidth 716.8 GB/s Power Draw 320 W Pros Strong performance at 4K

Impressive ray tracing performance

Support for high frame rates with DLSS and frame generation Cons Very expensive

$1190 at Amazon $1190 at Best Buy

The RTX 4080 faced a rocky start with the “unlaunch” of a slower 12GB version, but the 16GB RTX 4080 that did make it to market performs well and slots in right between the RTX 4070 ti and RTX 4090. Unfortunately, that also means that the card is quite expensive for something that’s not even at the top of Nvidia’s product stack. That being said, the performance is there and, compared to the RTX 4070, you’ll get much higher frame rates, which can benefit those with high refresh rate monitors.

When it comes to raw power, the RTX 4080 doesn’t match a price-equivalent AMD pick but, thanks to Nvidia tech like DLSS and frame generation, some games get a boost in frame rate with little visual compromise. The RTX 4080 will also stomp AMD when it comes to ray tracing with 76 ray accelerators. As we saw in our Radeon RX 7900 XT vs. GeForce RTX4080 comparison, the AMD card trades blows with the RTX card in raster performance, but the gap widens, favoring Nvidia, when RT is enabled.

If you’re looking forward to new games featuring high-end ray tracing features and DLSS, the Nvidia card will be unquestionably faster than AMD’s best offerings. Like the other Nvidia GPUs on this list, you also get access to Nvidia’s powerful GeForce Experience software with streaming, screen recording, and performance statistics to help you make the most of your experience.

Source: AMD AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Best 1440p AMD card Plenty of VRAM for high resolutions The Radeon RX 7800 XT is one of AMD's fastest cards with plenty of performance for high refresh rate monitors at 1440p. It even has enough power for 4K with 16GB of VRAM onboard. Brand AMD Architecture RDNA 3 Process 5nm, 6nm Transistors 28.1 billion Shader Units 60 Ray Accelerators/Cores 60 AI Accelerators/Cores 120 Stream Processors 3,840 Base Clock Speed 2,124MHz Boost Clock Speed 2,430MHz Memory Capacity 16GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 256-bit Memory Bandwidth 2,708.4GB/s Power Draw 263W Pros Exceptional at 1440p with enough power for 4K

Strong performance for the price

Fast 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM Cons Weaker ray tracing support than Nvidia

$540 at Amazon $500 at Newegg

When it comes down to it, the Radeon 7800 XT from AMD looks like a bargain next to the Nvidia chips. It’s cheaper than the RTX 4070 with more memory and, compared to Nvidia’s GPU, it trades blows in terms of frame rate as long as ray tracing is left out. If you bring ray tracing back in, however, the Nvidia card takes the lead. AMD also packed in 16GB of RAM with a 256-bit bus for 624GB/s compared to 504.2 on the RTX 4070. Depending on your need for ray tracing, the RX 7800 XT is a great choice for 1440p gaming with modern games.

Like the 7900 XT above, you get AMD’s software with analysis and settings recommendations to help you get the best performance from your games. You’ll also be able to change some performance settings to give you a little more power with an overclock, or simply to better manage your thermals with a custom fan curve. AMD also supports game recording and streaming through its software, though it doesn’t feel as feature-rich as Nvidia’s software. That being said, it nails all the basics and helps keep you on the latest drivers.

Source: Nvidia Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Founders Edition Best 1080p card Strong performance for a budget build The RTX 4060 Ti isn't the fastest anything, but with the right price and good balance of features, it's a strong choice for gamers on more of a budget. It's based on Nvidia's latest architecture, however, so you still get ray tracing and DLSS support. Brand Nvidia Architecture Ada Lovelace Process 5nm Transistors 22.9 billion Ray Accelerators/Cores 34 Stream Processors 4,352 Base Clock Speed 2,310MHz Boost Clock Speed 2,535MHz Memory Capacity 8GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 128-bit Memory Bandwidth 288GB/s Power Draw 160 W Pros Strong performance for 1080p gaming

Support for DLSS 3

Solid ray tracing performance Cons Only 8GB of VRAM

$399 at NVIDIA

The RTX 4060 Ti looks like more of a compromise than it really is from the spec sheet with just 8GB of memory and a slow 128-bit memory bus. Even so, Nvidia squeezes every drop of performance out of this sub-$400 card, so you can get playable frame rates over 60 fps at 1440p or 1080p. It also still has an edge over a comparably priced AMD card when it comes to ray tracing. It even holds its own compared to the pricier RX 7700 XT when ray tracing is enabled. There is a 16GB version of the 4060 Ti, but for gamers, it doesn’t make much sense.

Despite being one of the cheaper cards in the RTX 40 series, it’s based on the same Ada Lovelace architecture as the more premium GPUs from Nvidia, but it’s more than a beefed-up 4060. It has more CUDA cores at 4352 than the RTX 4060 as well as higher base and boost clocks. It also uses the same software as the more expensive cards, so you get Nvidia’s GeForce experience with its streaming features including AV1 encoding. Naturally, you’ll have access to the latest Game Ready drivers from Nvidia and the ability to analyze the performance of your games with recommended settings.

Source: Gigabyte AMD Radeon RX 7600 Best Value Power for modern games under $300 $240 $270 Save $30 The AMD Radeon RX 7600's best trick is keeping its price under $300. This is a strong choice for 1080p gaming and even 1440p gaming if you don't mind knockig a few settings down. Brand AMD Architecture RDNA 3 Process 6nm Transistors 13.3B Ray Accelerators/Cores 32 AI Accelerators/Cores 64 Stream Processors 2,048 Base Clock Speed 2250MHz Boost Clock Speed 2655MHz Memory Capacity 8GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 128-bit Memory Bandwidth 288GB/s Power Draw 165 W Pros Strong performance at 1080p

Solid price for the performance

Reasonable 1440p performance Cons Only 8GB of VRAM

$240 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy $260 at Newegg

It feels like GPU prices have exploded in the past few years, but there are still some decent values to be found in the current generation. The Radeon RX 7600 comes in at under $300, solid for strong performance in games from the past few years and plenty of power for the latest gaming engines, as long as you’re fine with knocking a few settings back to medium. This GPU will struggle with newer games at resolutions higher than 1440p, but should still offer playable performance. That is especially true with how many games now include support for FSR and dynamic quality settings.

This GPU has 32 compute units compared to 56 in the 7700 XT, 60 in the 7800 XT, and 84 in the 7900 XT. Even so, it runs at a fairly high clock speed with 2250MHz as a base. The memory bandwidth isn’t great at 288GB/s due to a narrow 128-bit memory bus. That being said, it only has a TDP of 165W making it a good choice for a small case with limited airflow.

Source: Intel Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition Best Intel card Taking on AMD and Nvidia Team Blue has joined Team Red and Team Green with its very own dedicated GPUs. The Arc A770 is a decently powerful card with 16GB of VRAM with a fast 256-bit bus. Intel has also continued to improve its drivers since launch, improving performance in many titles. Brand Intel GPU Speed 2.1 GHz Interface PCIe 4.0 Memory 16GB GDDR6 Power 225 W Architecture Alchemist Process 6nm Base clock speed 2100MHz Memory bus width 256-bit Memory Bandwidth 560GB/s Pros Strong performance gains with new firmware

Decent value for money

Strong 1080p performance in newer titles Cons Unpredictable performance in older games

$430 at Amazon $430 at Newegg

Intel doesn’t have the greatest reputation for GPUs thanks to years of disappointing integrated graphics chips, but its dedicated GPUs have managed to stay competitive with aggressive software updates. When the Arc A770 was released, its underbaked drivers left a lot to be desired, especially in DirectX 11 titles, but Intel has continued to aggressively update its software and has improved performance quite a bit.

The Intel Arc A770 has all the right ingredients with a hefty 16GB of GDDR6 memory, but our Arc A770 review noted compromised performance in a lot of titles. That being said, newer benchmarks from Gamer’s Nexus show how Intel was able to close the gaps with improved drivers, helping it be competitive with the AMD RX 7600 and Nvidia RTX 4060. Intel also includes AV1 encoding which can be good for a streaming PC. Finally, Intel’s XESS is Intel’s answer to DLSS and FSR, and it’s shown promise in a few titles but will take time to be more widely adopted.

Get higher frame rates with a new GPU for your 7 5800X rig

Since AMD has moved on to a new socket for its latest generation of CPUs, owners of the last generation 5000 series chips, like the 5800X, will need to upgrade both their motherboard and RAM in order to get a newer CPU. That also means that it could be the right time to score a good deal on what is still a quite capable gaming CPU. If you’re picking up a used complete system with an older GPU, dropping in one of the best GPUs will result in bigger gains than just about any other upgrade.

Your main choice between AMD and Nvidia mostly comes down to your desire for ray tracing. Ray traced games continue to run better on Nvidia GPUs across the board, and Nvidia’s DLSS solution gives it an even bigger edge. That being said, AMD generally offers the better bang for your buck outside of ray-traced titles.

The RTX 4070 from Nvidia is just about the perfect GPU to pair with a Ryzen 7 5800X. It offers plenty of performance for people gaming at high refresh rates at 1080p and still offers playable frame rates at 1440p in many titles. It supports DLSS, so you can crank up the settings a bit in newer titles without hitting the frame rate too hard. The RTX 4070 should be able to play just about any game on Steam with relative ease.