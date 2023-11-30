The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is one of the most popular processors among both gamers and enthusiasts right now, thanks to its respectable performance and incredible value proposition. Based on the AMD Zen 3 architecture, it offers six cores and 12 threads, boosting all the way up to 4.6 GHz for admirable single-threaded performance. Not only that, but the outstanding value proposition of the Ryzen 5 5600X is further elevated thanks to the availability of affordable AM4 motherboards and inexpensive DDR4 memory kits.

In order to maximize the capabilities of the Ryzen 5 5600X, you need to pair it with an equally competent graphics card. Here are some of our top picks for best GPUs to pair with the Ryzen 5 5600X.

The ASUS TUF Gaming RX 7700 XT OC stands out as a top-tier pairing with the Ryzen 5 5600X, earning our prestigious Editor's Pick award for its exceptional performance and value. With its focus on targeting 1440p and high-refresh-rate 1080p gaming, it provides an immersive gaming experience with exceptional performance and smooth visuals.

Powered by AMD's RDNA 3 architecture, the TUF Gaming RX 7700 XT OC manages to undercut its competition, making it a compelling choice for those seeking excellent value for money in its class. Modern features like Ray Tracing and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution enhance the overall gaming quality and performance, ensuring that it meets the demands of contemporary gaming titles.

One of the standout features of this ASUS TUF variant is its robust cooling solution. Utilizing a triple-slot cooler with five copper composite heatpipes, it excels in dissipating heat efficiently, contributing to superb cooling performance. This not only ensures optimal temperatures during intense gaming sessions but also allows for quieter operation. Additionally, the slight factory overclock and robust VRM solution provide users with extended overclocking headroom, allowing for further performance customization.

The minimalistic and industrial design of the card adds a touch of sophistication to most builds, making it an aesthetically pleasing addition to any gaming rig. The ASUS TUF Gaming RX 7700 XT OC is a well-rounded graphics card that excels in performance, value, and design, making it an ideal choice for pairing with the Ryzen 5 5600X.

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge OC Best 1080p GPU $405 $440 Save $35 The ZOTAC GAMING RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge OC is the ultimate 1080p gaming GPU designed to complement the Ryzen 5 5600X. With NVIDIA's advanced Ampere architecture, Ray Tracing, and DLSS 2.0, it delivers solid performance and value. Pros Great for 1080p gaming

Excellent value for money

Compact two-fan design Cons Limited future potential $405 at Amazon

The ZOTAC GAMING RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge OC has secured its position as the ideal 1080p pairing for the Ryzen 5 5600X, and for good reason. Specifically engineered to target the 1080p resolution, this graphics card is a stellar companion to the Ryzen 5 5600X processor, offering an optimal balance of power and efficiency at this resolution. Leveraging Nvidia's cutting-edge Ampere architecture, the RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge OC delivers an outstanding gaming experience, making it a standout choice for those seeking high performance at 1080p.

One of the key strengths of this graphics card lies in its excellent value for money within its class. Equipped with modern features such as Ray Tracing and DLSS 2.0 technology, users can expect not only ideal quality in graphics but also a significant boost in overall performance. The ZOTAC Twin Edge variant, in particular, stands out by focusing on value while providing all the essential features required for a build that is focused on performance per dollar.

Beyond its technological prowess, the ZOTAC Twin Edge variant boasts a 2-fan design complemented by 4 heat pipes and a substantial heatsink. This configuration ensures admirable thermal performance, effectively managing heat dissipation during extended gaming sessions.

Despite its powerhouse capabilities, the graphics card maintains a simple and unassuming aesthetic. Its compact size further allows it to seamlessly integrate into micro-ATX and mini-ITX builds, providing flexibility without compromising on performance. The ZOTAC GAMING RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge OC emerges as an outstanding choice for 1080p gaming, excelling in both functionality and design for a comprehensive gaming experience.

ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 4070 OC Best 1440p GPU The ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 OC stands out as the ultimate choice for 1440p gaming, delivering exceptional performance and high-refresh-rate capabilities. With a host of modern features and outstanding internal design, it perfectly complements the Ryzen 5 5600X. Pros Superb 1440p performance

DLSS 3.0 frame-gen technology

Solid power delivery system Cons Relatively higher price $660 at Amazon

The ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 OC establishes itself as the ideal graphics card for 1440p gaming when paired with the Ryzen 5 5600X. Tailored to excel in 1440p gaming, this powerhouse also boasts high-refresh-rate capabilities at this resolution, making it an ideal companion for gamers seeking a smooth and competitive experience. Boasting NVIDIA's cutting-edge Ada Lovelace architecture, the card not only meets but exceeds expectations with its performance.

Priced reasonably given its feature set and capabilities, the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 OC is a superb option for enthusiasts. Its support for modern technologies, such as Ray Tracing and DLSS 3.0 frame-gen technology, ensures that users can enjoy optimal visual quality and performance in the latest gaming titles.

The selected ASUS TUF variant goes above and beyond by incorporating an unparalleled PCB design and a robust 10+2 phase VRM, enhancing reliability and facilitating improved overclocking for those who like to push their systems to the limit. The triple-fan configuration, complemented by six heat pipes and a substantial heatsink, ensures admirable thermal performance, keeping temperatures in check even during extended gaming sessions.

In addition to its impressive internal components, the ASUS TUF variant boasts a visually striking design. The card's aesthetic marries simplicity and ruggedness, with a touch of flair provided by RGB lighting. This combination makes the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 OC not just a powerhouse in terms of performance, but also a visually appealing addition to any gaming rig.

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Trinity OC Premium pick $1200 $1327 Save $127 The ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 Trinity OC is the ultimate choice for enthusiasts seeking top-tier 4K gaming performance with the Ryzen 5 5600X. Its admirable overclocking prowess and visually striking design help to make it our Premium Pick for an unparalleled gaming experience. Pros Extraordinary 4K performance

Loads of VRAM

Superb 24+3 phase VRM Cons Exceptionally high price $1200 at Amazon

The ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 Trinity OC stands out as the pinnacle choice for enthusiasts seeking an unparalleled gaming experience with the Ryzen 5 5600X. Earning the prestigious title of our Premium Pick for the Ryzen 5 5600X, this graphics card has been meticulously designed to tackle even the most demanding games of today. While being one of the best GPUs for 4K gaming, it goes beyond expectations by also delivering a superb 1440p high-refresh-rate experience, ensuring a versatile performance across a spectrum of gaming resolutions.

Powered by NVIDIA's latest Ada Lovelace architecture, the RTX 4080 Trinity OC embodies the epitome of modern graphics technology. While its premium price tag may raise eyebrows, it's justified by a host of advanced features, including Ray Tracing and DLSS 3.0 frame-gen technology. These features not only guarantee optimal visual quality but also ensure top-tier performance for modern demanding games.

The ZOTAC Gaming Trinity OC variant of the RTX 4080 takes overclocking capabilities to new heights. Boasting a monstrous 24+3 phase VRM design and an improved power limit, it provides enthusiasts with the tools to push the boundaries of performance. The triple-fan design, accompanied by 9 copper heat pipes and a massive heatsink, ensures admirable thermal performance even under heavy loads.

In addition to its technical prowess, the graphics card adds a touch of style to gaming rigs with a unique and visually striking design, featuring a massive RGB bar on the side that enhances the overall character of the setup. With its exceptional performance and superb cooling solution, the ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 Trinity OC is an investment that pays dividends in both function and form.

ASUS TUF RTX 4070 Ti OC White Edition Best for streamers The ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti OC is a premium GPU with exceptional 1440p and 4K gaming performance, advanced streaming features, and a large memory buffer, making it the ideal choice for streamers seeking a smooth streaming and gaming experience. Pros Superb 1440p and 4K performance

NVIDIA NVENC encoder

Large 12GB memory buffer Cons Very steep price $880 at Amazon

The ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti OC stands out as an exceptional premium GPU, even when paired with the value-focused Ryzen 5 5600X, earning our "Best For Streamers" pick in this category. This powerful GPU is designed to target 1440p high-refresh-rate gaming with remarkable prowess that extends seamlessly to 4K gaming. Anchored by NVIDIA's new Ada Lovelace architecture, it brings forward a host of modern features and delivers exceptional performance that makes it a no-brainer.

While the ASUS TUF RTX 4070 Ti OC comes with a premium price tag, it faces little competition in its category, making it a standout choice for those seeking top-tier 1440p and 4K performance. This graphics card is not only a gaming powerhouse, but also an ideal companion for content creators and streamers. Equipped with the latest NVIDIA NVENC encoder and incorporating technologies like NVIDIA Reflex and NVIDIA Broadcast, it delivers a robust streaming experience.

The ASUS TUF variant of the RTX 4070 Ti further distinguishes itself with its thoughtful design. Boasting a triple-fan configuration with Axial Tech fans, along with six copper heat pipes and a massive heatsink, it provides commendable thermal performance, ensuring that the GPU remains cool even under heavy loads.

The rugged and industrial aesthetic of this variant adds a unique touch, making it an attractive choice for those building a streaming PC where both performance and aesthetics are crucial considerations. The ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti OC stands as an exceptional graphics card choice, delivering an outstanding gaming and streaming experience when paired with the Ryzen 5 5600X.

XFX Speedster MERC310 RX 7900 XT Black For classic PC builds $770 $820 Save $50 The XFX Speedster MERC310 RX 7900 XT is a high-performance graphics card tailored for classic-themed PC builds, offering seamless 1440p and 4K capabilities, as well as competitive pricing compared to the NVIDIA competition, while its understated design and advanced cooling make it an ideal choice for mainstream builds. Pros Outstanding price-to-performance ratio

Supports AMD FSR 3.0

Sizable overclocking headroom Cons No RGB $770 at Amazon

The XFX AMD XFX Speedster MERC310 RX 7900 XT is quite the ideal graphics card to pair with the Ryzen 5 5600X if you are going for a classic-themed build. With a focus on delivering a seamless gaming experience without being overly flashy, this graphics card is optimized for 1440p high-refresh-rate gaming while also exhibiting impressive capabilities at 4K resolution. It even manages to establish itself as a better buy than its bigger brother, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, simply due to the price-to-performance metrics that it offers.

Utilizing AMD's cutting-edge RDNA 3 architecture, it not only competes head-to-head with NVIDIA but also manages to undercut the competition in terms of pricing, providing exceptional value for users. Its lower price does not translate into compromises on modern features, as the graphics card incorporates advanced technologies like Ray Tracing and AMD FSR 3.0 for optimal visual quality and performance.

The classic design enhances its appeal, making it a timeless addition to any classic build with an understated theme. This particular model, with its understated and stealthy appearance, is especially suited for all-black builds, ignoring flashy RGB lighting for a more refined and minimalist aesthetic.

Beyond aesthetics, the XFX variant of the 7900 XT distinguishes itself with a triple-fan design and an impressive 14+3 phase VRM layout, facilitating extraordinary overclocking performance. The Ghost Thermal floating shroud further enhances cooling capabilities, ensuring that the graphics card maintains optimal temperatures even during intense gaming sessions.

XFX Speedster SWFT210 Radeon RX 7600 8GB Best value The XFX Speedster SWFT 210 Core Radeon RX 7600 is a top pick for value-conscious gamers thanks to its respectable 1080p performance, modern features, and competitive pricing against its NVIDIA counterparts in this performance category. Pros Exceptional value proposition

Admirable gaming performance

Supports modern features Cons Only 8GB VRAM $260 at Amazon

In the value segment, the XFX Speedster SWFT 210 Core Radeon RX 7600 stands out, earning the prestigious "Best Value" award in our roundup for the Ryzen 5 5600X. With its focus on delivering outstanding performance at a reasonable price point, this card is an ideal companion for the Ryzen 5 5600X, offering a harmonious balance between cost and capability. Targeting 1080p gaming, the Radeon RX 7600 excels in providing a smooth gaming experience and, impressively, can handle competitive multiplayer titles at 1440p with ease, showcasing its versatility.

One of the standout features of the XFX Speedster SWFT 210 Core is its utilization of AMD's cutting-edge RDNA 3 architecture. This not only ensures a high level of performance but also future-proofs the system thanks to its modern features. Priced competitively against its NVIDIA counterparts, the Radeon RX 7600 delivers exceptional value with a compelling frame-per-dollar ratio. Modern features such as Ray Tracing and AMD FSR 3.0 further enhance the card's value proposition, ensuring optimal graphics quality and performance.

In addition to its technical capabilities, the XFX Speedster SWFT 210 variant offers a minimalist design that caters to a broad audience. Its understated and stealthy appearance makes it a perfect match for those seeking a sleek and unobtrusive look for their systems. The dual fan design not only contributes to the card's cooling efficiency but also ensures a quiet operation, enhancing the overall gaming experience.

For those considering compact PC builds, the SWFT 210 Core's smaller size adds another layer of appeal, making it an excellent choice for space-conscious gaming enthusiasts. The combination of performance, features, and value certainly solidifies its position as one of the prime options to pair with the Ryzen 5 5600X when looking for the best value.

GIGABYTE RTX 3050 WINDFORCE OC Budget pick $215 $270 Save $55 The Gigabyte RTX 3050 Windforce OC is an affordable graphics card with NVIDIA's Ampere architecture, offering excellent 1080p gaming performance, modern features like Ray Tracing and DLSS 2.0, and a compact design, making it an optimal choice for budget-conscious gamers, especially when paired with the Ryzen 5 5600X. Pros Very affordable option

Great for Esports gamers

Ideal For Compact Builds Cons Poor 1440p or 4K performance $215 at Amazon

If you’re on a tight budget, the Gigabyte RTX 3050 Windforce OC positions itself as an exceptional choice when paired with the Ryzen 5 5600X, making it the cheapest option in our roundup for this processor. One of its key strengths lies in its use of NVIDIA's coveted Ampere architecture, ensuring a modern and efficient gaming experience.

Thanks to recent price cuts, the Windforce RTX 3050 is now even more affordable, cementing its status as a fantastic option for those on a constrained budget. Despite its cost-effectiveness, the card doesn't compromise on features, incorporating modern technologies such as Ray Tracing and DLSS 2.0. These features contribute to an optimal balance of quality and performance, further enhancing its overall value proposition.

The Windforce OC variant from Gigabyte focuses on delivering a basic yet fulfilling experience. Its dual fan design, coupled with a competent cooling solution, ensures efficient heat dissipation while maintaining a quiet operation. Priced at or under MSRP, this graphics card offers outstanding value when paired with the Ryzen 5 5600X.

Its minimalistic and stealthy aesthetic adds to its appeal, making it a perfect fit for simple and understated builds. Furthermore, its smaller size makes it an ideal choice for compact PC builds that incorporate mini-ITX and micro-ATX motherboards, providing flexibility in its functionality without sacrificing performance.

Choosing the best GPU for the Ryzen 5 5600X

Navigating the countless options when choosing the best GPU for the Ryzen 5 5600X can be a daunting task. The market is flooded with choices, each offering a unique set of features and performance levels. It becomes crucial to strike a balance between the specific needs of the user and the capabilities of the GPU. Assessing factors such as gaming preferences, resolution requirements, and budget constraints is pivotal in making an informed decision.

