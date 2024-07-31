If you're looking for a top-notch new CPU, Ryzen chips are definitely worth consideration, especially the Ryzen 5 9600X. You'll still need a great GPU to pair with your new processor, and there are tons of options out there, which can certainly make the process a bit confusing.

Luckily, we're here to help with our list of the best GPUs for the Ryzen 5 9600X.

What to know about 9600X GPUs

The good news is that there are lots of cards that are good matches for the 9600X. In general, an RTX 4070 Super is an excellent all-around choice, blending performance and value. If you've got more to spend, an RTX 4080 Super or even an RTX 4090 would be great picks, too.

If you're looking to save money, the RTX 4060 Ti is a powerful card that's affordable, and if you want to save even more, you might want to consider an RTX 3060 or a GTX 1660 Super. Just make sure to pick a card that fits not only your budget but also makes sense for your use case.