If you're looking for a top-notch new CPU, Ryzen chips are definitely worth consideration, especially the Ryzen 5 9600X. You'll still need a great GPU to pair with your new processor, and there are tons of options out there, which can certainly make the process a bit confusing.
Luckily, we're here to help with our list of the best GPUs for the Ryzen 5 9600X.
Editor's choice
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Super WindForce OC
This Gigabyte RTX 4070 Super offers up tons of great performance for 1440p gaming or even pushing high-framerate 1080p gaming. Plus, you get a factory overclock and a nice cooler, too. Most importantly, this card comes in at around $600, making it a solid mid-range pick.
Premium pick
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4080 Super Windforce V2
If you're looking for a premium GPU that won't have any trouble gaming at 4K, the 4080 Super is a great pick. Plus, this model features a triple-fan cooling system, 16GB of VRAM, and it won't even cost you over $1000, either.
Best value
Asus Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti OC$390 $400 Save $10
Looking for some serious performance on a budget? If so, the 4060 Ti is worth consideration. This card is perfect for 1080p gaming and can even handle 1440p in a pinch, too. Plus, this Asus model comes with a factory overclock and is less than $400 on sale.
Best Intel
ASRock Phantom Gaming Intel Arc A770
Want a card not from the heavy hitters like AMD or Nvidia? If so, Intel's A770 is a top choice. This card has a triple-fan cooling system, 16GB of VRAM, and costs less than $300. If gaming on a budget is what you're after, this card is worth a look.
Premium AMD
XFX Speedster MERC310 AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX$912 $1000 Save $88
If you want a super-premium card from AMD, that's definitely the 7900 XTX. This card can handle both 1440p and 4K gaming, while it only costs a fraction of what Nvidia's top-end cards will run you, especially when it's priced under $1000.
Best value AMD
XFX Speedster SWFT210 Radeon RX 7600 8GB
This value-packed card from XFX sports 8GB of GDDR6 alongside a daul-fan cooling system. At well under $300, this GPU is an affordable, approachable way to game in 1080p. If you're looking to save cash but don't want Nvidia, the RX 7600 is worth considering.
Most powerful
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC$1751 $1764 Save $13
Want the best of the best? Well, then you want an RTX 4090. This beefy GPU can handle anything, whether it's gaming at high-framerates in 4K or even gaming in 8K. There's more power here than you'll know what to do with, if you can afford it.
Lowest cost
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super$200 $240 Save $40
If you're on a strict budget and only plan on gaming in 1080p, Nvidia's older GTX 1660 Super is worth a look. You may not get extras like ray tracing or enough power for 4K gaming, but many won't need those features. Get yours for $200 or even less on sale.
Best last-gen
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Gaming OC$300 $310 Save $10
If you go just one generation back, Nvidia's RTX 3060 is perfectly capable of ray tracing as well as gaming in 1080p or 1440p, while this card will also cost you just around $300, making it an excellent value if you don't need the latest tech.
What to know about 9600X GPUs
The good news is that there are lots of cards that are good matches for the 9600X. In general, an RTX 4070 Super is an excellent all-around choice, blending performance and value. If you've got more to spend, an RTX 4080 Super or even an RTX 4090 would be great picks, too.
If you're looking to save money, the RTX 4060 Ti is a powerful card that's affordable, and if you want to save even more, you might want to consider an RTX 3060 or a GTX 1660 Super. Just make sure to pick a card that fits not only your budget but also makes sense for your use case.
