The new AMD Zen 5 CPUs are poised to deliver significant performance advantages over competing Intel processors. This means that if you're building a new PC for gaming, productivity, or both, a Ryzen 9000 CPU like the Ryzen 7 9700X is a powerful choice. Naturally, a CPU like this deserves a good graphics card. Read on to see our picks for the best GPUs for your AMD Ryzen 7 9700X build.

Editor's choice Gigabyte Radeon RX 7800 XT Gaming OC At around the same price as the Ryzen 7 9700X, the Radeon RX 7800 XT GPU is a great match for AMD's new Zen 5 CPU. It delivers excellent 1440p performance and can even tackle some 4K gaming, which should be plenty of muscle for most gamers. $499 at Amazon

Runner-up Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Windforce OC If you want an Nvidia card to take advantage of things like superior ray-tracing, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti delivers solid performance for 1080p and 1440p gaming. However, it falls short of being our top pick due to some odd design choices, like a 128-bit memory bus (in contrast to the 256-bit bus on its predecessor). Still, it's a solid GPU for less than $500. $450 at Amazon

Best value XFX Speedster SWFT210 Radeon RX 7600 8GB The Radeon RX 7600 is a quality budget-friendly GPU if your gaming needs are relatively simple. It's a great (and cheap) workhorse graphics cards for 1080p gaming or productivity work. Its compact dual-fan form factor is also ideal for cases where longer, bulkier GPUs won't fit. $260 at Amazon

Premium pick XFX Speedster MERC310 AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX $912 $1000 Save $88 The AMD Ryzen 7 9700X is an enthusiast-tier CPU, and the Radeon RX 7900 XTX is the enthusiast-tier GPU to match it. With a whopping 24GB GDDR6, this flagship graphics card delivers tons of horsepower for 1440p and 4K gaming with the settings cranked to the max. $912 at Amazon $910 at Newegg

Best Nvidia ASUS ProArt GeForce RTX 4070 Super OC Edition If you have some extra cash to spend and want an Nvidia card, the GeForce RTX 4070 Super is a good upgrade over the RTX 4060 Ti, our runner-up pick. The RTX 4070 Super offers excellent ray-tracing performance along with more CUDA cores than its predecessor (despite being the same price). It's a strong competitor with our top pick, although it's more expensive. $670 at Amazon

Value Nvidia MSI Ventus 2X GeForce RTX 3060 12GB The RTX 3060 is a last-gen Nvidia card, but still one worth looking at, especially considering its lower price. It's a great Nvidia alternative to our value pick, the Radeon RX 7600, especially if you prioritize ray-tracing performance. It's still one of the best GPUs for less than $300, even in 2024. $300 at Newegg $285 at Amazon

Best Intel ASRock Phantom Gaming Intel Arc A770 Intel has thrown its hat into the GPU ring, and while there are still some wrinkles to be ironed out, the Arc A770 is a pretty solid card and an excellent value. With 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM, it's a great 1440p gaming GPU, and it punches well above its weight with a very competitive price tag. $300 at Amazon $300 at Newegg

Cheap 1080p option EVGA NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super $200 $240 Save $40 You've got a few budget-friendly options when looking for the best GPU for the Ryzen 7 9700X, but the GeForce GTX 1660 Super is perhaps the cheapest option worth considering in 2024. If you're okay with 1080p and no ray tracing, this is a good no-frills GTX 16-series GPU that's easy on the wallet if you want to go even cheaper than our value pick. $230 at Amazon $200 at Amazon

For white cases ASRock Steel Legend AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT $500 $689 Save $189 A clean white case needs a slick-looking white GPU. The ASRock Steel Legend is a white-out version of our top pick, the Radeon RX 7800 XT, so it's the perfect pick for the Ryzen 7 9700X. Its RGB lighting also lets you add some additional custom style to your setup. $550 at Amazon $500 at Amazon

Choosing the best GPU for your AMD Ryzen 7 9700X build

As an octa-core processor with a boosted clock speed of up to 5.5 GHz, the AMD Ryzen 7 9700X is a CPU for enthusiast-tier desktop PC builds, and AMD is not shy about marketing it as such. There's no reason to skimp on your GPU when using a chip like this at the heart of your desktop build. Nonetheless, you have many options when choosing the best GPU to pair with your Ryzen 7 9700X.

If you just want a solid and reasonably priced GPU that'll handle the latest games and productivity software, the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT is our top pick for most builds. It may not completely satisfy those looking to play the latest high-end AAA games in 4K with every setting cranked to "ultra," but for around 500 bucks, it will meet or exceed the needs of most gamers. On the other hand, if you are one of those "ultra settings" 4K gamers, check out the AMD Radeon RX 7900XTX. Our premium GPU pick is a great companion to the Ryzen 7 9700X and should keep you satisfied for years.

Lastly, you have a few budget options available if your gaming needs are modest, or you only need a solid GPU for running design software. Our value recommendation is the AMD Radeon RX 7600. With a boost clock of 2.65 GHz, this GPU will handle 1080p gaming with no issue, and with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM, it's suitably modern enough that you don't have to worry too much about needing to replace it within a year or two. Besides, it's pretty cheap for the power you get.