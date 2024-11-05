The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D is one of the most powerful gaming processors. While it may not be an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, this 8-core monstrous package includes a whopping 104MB of cache for storing as much game-related data as possible before touching system memory. This allows the CPU to keep up with the fastest graphics cards. Aiming for smooth gameplay at 4K and 8K resolutions isn't a pipe dream anymore. Depending on your budget for the GPU, you can match this powerful CPU and create a powerhouse gaming rig. Here are some of my recommendations to help you get started.

Related Best GPUs in 2024: Our top graphics card picks Picking the right graphics card can be difficult given the sheer number of options on the market. Here are the best graphics cards to consider.

How to choose the best GPU for the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D

The choice of a graphics card depends entirely on how much you're willing to spend on this PC component alone. If money's no issue, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is the clear winner. It's the most powerful GPU, can handle 4K and 8K, and is in its own league compared to all other GPUs. A more realistic option (and my top recommendation here) is the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX. It's not quite as capable as the RTX 4090, but this flagship AMD GPU can still hit high framerates at 4K, especially when paired with the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D. You may have heard about AMD's Smart Access Memory.

I recommend starting your search with the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX. The Radeon RX 7900 XT is almost as good with a slight discount, but the RTX 4070 Super is the sweet spot for performance and value. It's perfectly fine to go with a mid-range card in this generation since they can handle some 4K gaming and are excellent additions to most gaming PC builds. Only enthusiasts and those with cash to burn should consider the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 GPUs.