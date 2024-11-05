The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D is one of the most powerful gaming processors. While it may not be an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, this 8-core monstrous package includes a whopping 104MB of cache for storing as much game-related data as possible before touching system memory. This allows the CPU to keep up with the fastest graphics cards. Aiming for smooth gameplay at 4K and 8K resolutions isn't a pipe dream anymore. Depending on your budget for the GPU, you can match this powerful CPU and create a powerhouse gaming rig. Here are some of my recommendations to help you get started.
Best overall
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is one of the best graphics cards. It has plenty of VRAM, numerous processing cores, and high clock speeds. With many AIB cards available with different designs, you can find some epic GPUs at good prices.
Best performance
ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition
For outright performance, you won't find better than the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090. This is a serious kit and one that requires one of the best PSUs on the market. It's about as good as you'll get from a consumer-grade card and is good for 4K or even some 8K gaming.
Best value Nvidia
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super FE
It's difficult to beat the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super for price-per-performance. When paired with the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, you'll have a powerful gaming rig. It's also compact enough to fit in almost any case with a two-slot design and stays cool and quiet even under full load.
Best value AMD
AMD Radeon RX 7600
Just because the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D is one of the best gaming processors, this doesn't mean you need to use the most powerful GPUs and push hundreds of frames at high resolutions. The AMD Radeon RX 7600 is a great match for low-res and high-framerate gaming.
Best value 4K Nvidia card
PNY GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16GB Verto OC
There aren't too many choices available for 4K without damaging your wallet, but the RTX 4080 Super is one such card that's worth considering for the AMD CPU. With 16GB of VRAM, you'll have plenty of memory for high-resolution assets in your games, resulting in some epic experiences.
Best 4K AMD card
XFX Speedster MERC310 RX 7900 XT Black
A personal favorite of mine, the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT is a solid 4K gaming card. A generous 20GB of VRAM is present and the specs offer similar performance to the RX 7900 XTX. It's a great choice for budget-conscious gamers trying to build a 4K-capable gaming PC.
Best Intel GPU
ASRock Phantom Gaming Intel Arc A770
The Arc A770 is the go-to Intel GPU if you seek a productivity-focused GPU at an attractive price. The card comes with 16GB of VRAM, support for XeSS upscaling, and good driver support, it's a capable 1440p gaming card that's also great for video editing or other productivity tasks.
Cheapest 4K capable card
PowerColor Hellhound Radeon RX 7900 GRE
The newest AMD card, the Radeon RX 7900 GRE is a capable 4K resolution beast as long as you don't mind turning down some in-game settings and not running at ridiculous frame rates. It's also incredibly wallet-friendly, at half the price of the RX 7900 XTX, and a third the price of most GeForce RTX 4090 cards.
How to choose the best GPU for the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
The choice of a graphics card depends entirely on how much you're willing to spend on this PC component alone. If money's no issue, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is the clear winner. It's the most powerful GPU, can handle 4K and 8K, and is in its own league compared to all other GPUs. A more realistic option (and my top recommendation here) is the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX. It's not quite as capable as the RTX 4090, but this flagship AMD GPU can still hit high framerates at 4K, especially when paired with the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D. You may have heard about AMD's Smart Access Memory.
I recommend starting your search with the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX. The Radeon RX 7900 XT is almost as good with a slight discount, but the RTX 4070 Super is the sweet spot for performance and value. It's perfectly fine to go with a mid-range card in this generation since they can handle some 4K gaming and are excellent additions to most gaming PC builds. Only enthusiasts and those with cash to burn should consider the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 GPUs.
How to choose the best GPU for your gaming PC in 2024
With the right info, choosing your next gaming GPU can be a fun and rewarding process.