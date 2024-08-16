The new AMD Zen 5 processors, including the flagship Ryzen 9 9950X, are ready to bring new levels of performance and efficiency to the AM5 socket. If you're looking for the best in CPUs right now, the Ryzen 9 9950X is likely on your radar, as are thoughts about which graphics card to pair it with. For most users, picking a flagship CPU means you'll be looking for a flagship GPU, as that way you won't be leaving any potential performance on the table. Here are some of our favorite GPUs that fit that bill.
Editor's choice
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX$910 $930 Save $20
If you want a flagship GPU but want to pair your Ryzen 9 9950X with an AMD card, that means the Radeon RX 7900 XTX. It can handle both 1440p and 4K gaming with aplomb, and the 24GB of VRAM means you won't run out of space for high-resolution assets.
Premium pick
ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition$1780 $1820 Save $40
The undisputed king of premium graphics cards right now is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, and this model from Asus' TUF line is a prime specimen. With three fans and a giant heatsink, it might not fit in every PC case, but if you have the space, it'll give you the best gaming performance you can get.
Best value
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super FE
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super is the price-per-performance king right now and is a great pairing with any CPU, from flagships or otherwise. It's small enough to fit in almost any case with a two-slot design, and stays cool and quiet even under full load, which is pretty impressive considering it is capable of 4K gaming.
Best value AMD
AMD Radeon RX 7600$255 $265 Save $10
If you need a flagship CPU like the Ryzen 9 9950X but your GPU needs are more modest, check out the AMD Radeon RX 7600. This slim, compact card has 8GB of VRAM which is fine for productivity use, and will fit in almost any case due to its low profile design.
Best 1440p AMD card
AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT
AMD's RX 7800 XT is a powerful midrange graphics card with plenty of power for gaming at 1440p resolution with ease. It's also very compact with a two-fan design that will easily fit into smaller cases if you want to build a Mini-ITX case, and it's easy on the wallet.
Best value 4K Nvidia card
PNY GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16GB Verto OC
If you're looking for a premium graphics card that's perfectly happy running at 4K, check out the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super. This particular model has three fans and a large heatsink to keep thermals in check, and with 16GB of VRAM, you'll have plenty of memory for high-resolution assets in your games.
Best 4K AMD card
XFX Speedster MERC310 RX 7900 XT Black
The AMD RX 7900 XT, with its 20GB of VRAM, isn't that far behind the flagship RX 7900 XTX in performance, but it is a whole lot friendlier to the wallet. It's a great choice for budget-conscious gamers trying to build a 4K-capable gaming PC, and gives you more leeway for finding a good 4K monitor.
Best Intel GPU
ASRock Phantom Gaming Intel Arc A770
If you want a productivity-focused GPU at a rather attractive price, the Intel Arc A770 might just fit the bill. It comes with 16GB of VRAM, support for XeSS upscaling, and good driver support, it's a capable 1440p gaming card that's also great for video editing or other productivity tasks.
Cheapest 4K capable card
PowerColor Hellhound Radeon RX 7900 GRE
The newest AMD card, the Radeon RX 7900 GRE is a capable 4K resolution beast as long as you don't mind turning down some in-game settings and not running at 120fps. It's also incredibly wallet-friendly, at half the price of the RX 7900 XTX, and a third the price of most GeForce RTX 4090 cards.
What to know about picking a GPU to pair with the Ryzen 9 9950X
The Ryzen 9 9950X, with its 16 cores and 32 threads, is a monster of processing power which would befit a similarly powerful graphics card to pair with. While you could go with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 if you want the absolute most power for graphical tasks, you could save a bundle by going with the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX. Doing so gets you access to Smart Access Memory and the same 24GB of VRAM, all at around two-thirds the price of the Nvidia flagship.
If you're willing to tweak graphical settings to play at 4K resolution, the Radeon RX 7900 XT and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super are fine choices. Both give you ample VRAM, although the AMD card gives you 20GB and the Nvidia card only 16GB. If you play with high-resolution textures, you might want to go AMD, but both are very capable graphics cards. For playing at lower resolutions, the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT is solid, as is our favorite value GPU, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super. And if you want something different, there's always the Intel Arc A770, which is great for productivity but not as capable for gaming as the other cards on this list.
