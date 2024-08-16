The new AMD Zen 5 processors, including the flagship Ryzen 9 9950X, are ready to bring new levels of performance and efficiency to the AM5 socket. If you're looking for the best in CPUs right now, the Ryzen 9 9950X is likely on your radar, as are thoughts about which graphics card to pair it with. For most users, picking a flagship CPU means you'll be looking for a flagship GPU, as that way you won't be leaving any potential performance on the table. Here are some of our favorite GPUs that fit that bill.

What to know about picking a GPU to pair with the Ryzen 9 9950X

The Ryzen 9 9950X, with its 16 cores and 32 threads, is a monster of processing power which would befit a similarly powerful graphics card to pair with. While you could go with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 if you want the absolute most power for graphical tasks, you could save a bundle by going with the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX. Doing so gets you access to Smart Access Memory and the same 24GB of VRAM, all at around two-thirds the price of the Nvidia flagship.

If you're willing to tweak graphical settings to play at 4K resolution, the Radeon RX 7900 XT and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super are fine choices. Both give you ample VRAM, although the AMD card gives you 20GB and the Nvidia card only 16GB. If you play with high-resolution textures, you might want to go AMD, but both are very capable graphics cards. For playing at lower resolutions, the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT is solid, as is our favorite value GPU, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super. And if you want something different, there's always the Intel Arc A770, which is great for productivity but not as capable for gaming as the other cards on this list.