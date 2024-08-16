The new AMD Zen 5 processors, including the flagship Ryzen 9 9950X, are ready to bring new levels of performance and efficiency to the AM5 socket. If you're looking for the best in CPUs right now, the Ryzen 9 9950X is likely on your radar, as are thoughts about which graphics card to pair it with. For most users, picking a flagship CPU means you'll be looking for a flagship GPU, as that way you won't be leaving any potential performance on the table. Here are some of our favorite GPUs that fit that bill.

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti graphics card.
  • AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
    Editor's choice
    AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
    $910 $930 Save $20

    If you want a flagship GPU but want to pair your Ryzen 9 9950X with an AMD card, that means the Radeon RX 7900 XTX. It can handle both 1440p and 4K gaming with aplomb, and the 24GB of VRAM means you won't run out of space for high-resolution assets.

    $920 at Amazon $1000 at Best Buy $910 at Newegg
  • ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition
    Premium pick
    ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition
    $1780 $1820 Save $40

    The undisputed king of premium graphics cards right now is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, and this model from Asus' TUF line is a prime specimen. With three fans and a giant heatsink, it might not fit in every PC case, but if you have the space, it'll give you the best gaming performance you can get.

    $1780 at Newegg $1780 at Best Buy
  • render of the Nvidia RTX 4070 SUPER FE seen from the back
    Best value
    Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super FE

    The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super is the price-per-performance king right now and is a great pairing with any CPU, from flagships or otherwise. It's small enough to fit in almost any case with a two-slot design, and stays cool and quiet even under full load, which is pretty impressive considering it is capable of 4K gaming.

    $600 at Best Buy $599 at NVIDIA
  • Gigabyte Radeon RX 7600 Gaming OC WINDFORCE
    Best value AMD
    AMD Radeon RX 7600
    $255 $265 Save $10

    If you need a flagship CPU like the Ryzen 9 9950X but your GPU needs are more modest, check out the AMD Radeon RX 7600. This slim, compact card has 8GB of VRAM which is fine for productivity use, and will fit in almost any case due to its low profile design.

    $260 at Amazon $260 at Best Buy $255 at Newegg
  • AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT
    Best 1440p AMD card
    AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT

    AMD's RX 7800 XT is a powerful midrange graphics card with plenty of power for gaming at 1440p resolution with ease. It's also very compact with a two-fan design that will easily fit into smaller cases if you want to build a Mini-ITX case, and it's easy on the wallet.

    $555 at Amazon $555 at Newegg $499 at AMD
  • PNY GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16GB Verto OC
    Best value 4K Nvidia card
    PNY GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16GB Verto OC

    If you're looking for a premium graphics card that's perfectly happy running at 4K, check out the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super. This particular model has three fans and a large heatsink to keep thermals in check, and with 16GB of VRAM, you'll have plenty of memory for high-resolution assets in your games.

    $960 at Amazon $960 at Newegg
  • xfx-speedster-merc310-rx-7900-xt-render-01
    Best 4K AMD card
    XFX Speedster MERC310 RX 7900 XT Black

    The AMD RX 7900 XT, with its 20GB of VRAM, isn't that far behind the flagship RX 7900 XTX in performance, but it is a whole lot friendlier to the wallet. It's a great choice for budget-conscious gamers trying to build a 4K-capable gaming PC, and gives you more leeway for finding a good 4K monitor.

    $710 at Amazon
  • render of an asrock phantom gaming intel arc a770 graphics card shown at an angle
    Best Intel GPU
    ASRock Phantom Gaming Intel Arc A770

    If you want a productivity-focused GPU at a rather attractive price, the Intel Arc A770 might just fit the bill. It comes with 16GB of VRAM, support for XeSS upscaling, and good driver support, it's a capable 1440p gaming card that's also great for video editing or other productivity tasks.

    $300 at Amazon $300 at Newegg
  • PowerColor Hellhound Radeon RX 7900 GRE
    Cheapest 4K capable card
    PowerColor Hellhound Radeon RX 7900 GRE

    The newest AMD card, the Radeon RX 7900 GRE is a capable 4K resolution beast as long as you don't mind turning down some in-game settings and not running at 120fps. It's also incredibly wallet-friendly, at half the price of the RX 7900 XTX, and a third the price of most GeForce RTX 4090 cards.

    $550 at Amazon

What to know about picking a GPU to pair with the Ryzen 9 9950X

The Ryzen 9 9950X, with its 16 cores and 32 threads, is a monster of processing power which would befit a similarly powerful graphics card to pair with. While you could go with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 if you want the absolute most power for graphical tasks, you could save a bundle by going with the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX. Doing so gets you access to Smart Access Memory and the same 24GB of VRAM, all at around two-thirds the price of the Nvidia flagship.

If you're willing to tweak graphical settings to play at 4K resolution, the Radeon RX 7900 XT and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super are fine choices. Both give you ample VRAM, although the AMD card gives you 20GB and the Nvidia card only 16GB. If you play with high-resolution textures, you might want to go AMD, but both are very capable graphics cards. For playing at lower resolutions, the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT is solid, as is our favorite value GPU, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super. And if you want something different, there's always the Intel Arc A770, which is great for productivity but not as capable for gaming as the other cards on this list.

