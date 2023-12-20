When buying a GPU, it's important to buy something that works for what you're trying to do. If you're a gamer, looking at the best gaming GPUs makes sense, and if you're looking to rely on 4K, checking out the best 4K GPUs makes sense. For Blender, you can look at a list of the best GPUs overall as a starting point, but the best overall GPU might not make sense for Blender.

Blender is kind of a unique case. This particular application does well with lots of VRAM, like an application like Stable Diffusion, but it also scales well with raw processing muscle, and thanks to support for CUDA cores, it tends to favor Nvidia cards.

Accordingly, we've put together a list of the best GPUs for Blender spread across a number of different price points that will work for all kinds of different people.

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Trinity OC Editor's choice Top-tier performance without top-tier cost This powerful 4080 from Zotac offers some of the best possible gaming and Blender performance around. With 16Gb of GDDR6X, a 2520MHz clock, PCIe 4.0, RGB lighting, and a built-in triple-fan cooling system, this GPU can handle just about anything you throw at it, whether it's UE5 or some serious rendering. Pros Extraordinary performance

16GB of VRAM

Much less expensive than a 4090 Cons Pricey $1200 at Amazon $1200 at Newegg

Nvidia's 4080 is a seriously premium GPU with some seriously premium performance. This model from Zotac sports 16GB of GDDR6X VRAM, a 2520MHz clock, a triple-fan cooling system, and some luxuries like RGB lighting. You're also getting a large heatsink and composite heatpipe combo, vibration dampeners on your fans, and a GPU support stand included in the package, too.

This card is one of Blender's top performers, only getting beaten out by the likes of a pro-grade GPU or an RTX 4090. However, with a 4080 hovering around $1200, at the time of writing, that's around half (or even less) of what a 4090 costs, making this 4080 an excellent choice if you're looking for excellent performance without having to spend thousands for the very, very best. Plus, you won't have any trouble gaming in 4K when you aren't running Blender, too.

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme AIRO Premium pick The absolute best $2375 $2400 Save $25 The RTX 4090 is the king of kings when it comes to GPUs, and this Zotac model features a massive 24GB of GDDR6X VRAM, a 2580MHz boost clock, and a triple-fan cooling system. If you need the best for Blender (or for games), then the 4090 is your card. Pros Huge VRAM capacity

Best performance out there

Latest Nvidia technology Cons Extraordinarily expensive

Can be hard to find in stock $2375 at Amazon

If you're a professional with a professional-sized budget, and you just need the best, the best is the 4090. This Zotac model features 24GB of GDDR6X VRAM, a boost clock of 2580MHz, IceStorm 3.0 cooling with a triple-fan setup, an RGB backplate, and a GPU support stand to make building easy. The big downside here is, of course, the pricing, as this card currently retails for around $2300, and it's not even the most expensive 4090 around.

When it comes to performance, though, you just can't beat the 4090 right now. Whether you're in Blender, gaming at 4K with max settings, or even playing around with Stable Diffusion, with the speed and VRAM capacity of the 4090, there's nothing you can't do. It will cost you a princely sum, and you will want a powerful CPU to take full advantage of the 4090's power, but if you need the most power you can find, the 4090 is going to be your top choice.

ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 4070 OC Best value Great performance at a great price $640 $680 Save $40 ASUS TUF's 4070 model comes with a pre-tuned and pre-tested OC, a good chunk of GDDR6X VRAM great for Blender, and an affordable price tag, too. With the latest Nvidia tech, this card won't have trouble handling most Blender workloads as well as doing some serious gaming, making it all-around a great choice. Pros 12GB of VRAM

Latest Nvidia tech

Affordable Cons Outcompeted by other cards $640 at Amazon $650 at Asus

Not everyone has the cash for a 4080 or a 4090, but that doesn't mean you can't get some serious power. This 4070 from ASUS TUF sports 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM, an overclocked 2580MHz clock speed, Axial-tech fans for premium cooling, and a durable construction courtesy of the TUF line's reputation built to last for years. For around half of what a 4080 costs, this card definitely punches above its weight in terms of its price-to-performance ratio.

Put simply, the 4070 is a great value for Blender. It performs better than a more expensive 3080 TI, and you won't be nearly as starved for VRAM as you might be with more budget options thanks to its 12GB capacity. It's not exactly cheap, at around $650, but it's considerably cheaper than more powerful cards and considerably more powerful than cheaper cards, hitting that sweet spot of value. If you want a great card that's still affordable, this is your best bet.

XFX Speedster MERC310 AMD Radeon RX 7900XTX Black 24G Best AMD option AMD's flagship The 7900 XTX is AMD's take on a flagship GPU, and this Speedster model offers 24GB of VRAM, a 2615MHz clock, and a triple-fan cooling system. It may not be better than a 4090, but if you want the best from AMD, that's the 7900 XTX. Pros 24GB of VRAM

More affordable than Nvidia flagship

RDNA 3 tech Cons Can't compete with Nvidia in Blender $972 at Amazon $970 at Newegg

Did Nvidia do you wrong in a past life? If your answer is yes, then take a look at AMD's flagship GPU, the 7900 XTX. This Speedster model packs in 24GB of GDDR6 VRAM, a boost clock speed of 2615MHz, RDNA 3 tech, and a triple-fan cooling setup. This particular card is also designed for overclocking headroom, thanks to a 12+3+2 phase power design.

While it is AMD's best, it's not going to compete with the top-tier of Nvidia cards, performing worse than the 3080 in Blender. You will be getting a meaty supply of VRAM with the 7900 XTX, which is certainly a plus with Blender, and this card isn't a bad performer by any means, but thanks to how Blender is designed, there is definitely an advantage to running an Nvidia card. Nonetheless, if you want an AMD GPU, the best choice is the 7900 XTX.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Gaming OC Cheap option Power on a budget $300 $310 Save $10 The 3060 from Nvidia offers meaningful power on a budget. This card from Gigabyte comes with 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM, a core clock of 1837MHz, and a triple-fan cooling setup. It might not be as fast as a 4090, but you'll only be paying a fraction of the price. Pros 12GB of VRAM

Great performance-to-price ratio

Very affordable Cons Lacks power compared to more premium options $300 at Newegg $300 at Amazon

If you're on a tight budget, that doesn't mean you can't find a GPU capable of running Blender, and the 3060 can get that job done. This 3060 from Gigabyte comes with 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM, a core clock of 1837MHz, and three Windforce fans built right in. Of course, the 3060 may not be as fast as the 4070, but you are getting the same amount of VRAM for significantly less cost.

If you look at Blender's own data, you'll find that the 3060 performs about half as well as does AMD's flagship 7900 XTX, which is notable considering the 3060 is approximately a third (or less) than the cost of a 7900 XTX, meaning this card performs a lot better per-dollar than does even some flagships. The 3060 might not outcompete much more expensive GPUs, but it is a very affordable way to start your Blender journey with a strong value card.

Best GPUs for Blender: Bottom line

Like with games, a newer, faster card with more VRAM is inevitably going to be better than older, less expensive cards for Blender, meaning the best GPUs are going to be the most expensive, most premium cards, like Nvidia's 4090. However, your money might not be best spent on a 4090.

Our top recommendation is the 4080. For around half of the cost of a 4090, you're getting one of the top performers in Blender, tons of VRAM, more than enough for most purposes, and a blazing-fast card that can also excel in other use cases, like Stable Diffusion as well as high-refresh-rate gaming. All around, the 4080 is an excellent choice of GPU.