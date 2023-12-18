When it comes to Stable Diffusion, picking out a good GPU can be confusing. You might want to check out the best GPUs or, perhaps, take a look at the best gaming GPUs. You might look at what the best 4K GPUs are, too. These are all good starting points, but with Stable Diffusion, there's a particular priority for GPU memory that isn't necessarily there for other uses.

Accordingly, below you'll find all the best GPU options for running Stable Diffusion.

ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 4070 OC Editor's choice A great blend of price and performance $640 $680 Save $40 The Nvidia 4070 from ASUS TUF sports an out-of-the-box overclock, an affordable price, and a meaty chunk of 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM perfect for Stable Diffusion. Plus, you won't have any trouble doing some high-refresh-rate gaming in your off time, too. All around, the value of the 4070 is tough to beat. Pros Latest architecture

12GB of VRAM

Affordable Cons Not as much VRAM as some competitors $640 at Amazon $650 at Asus

This RTX 4070 card from ASUS TUF is a great way to enter the world of Stable Diffusion without breaking the bank while still managing some impressive performance. This card packs in a 2580MHz out-of-the-box OC, 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM, built-in Axial-tech fans optimized for airflow, and an overall durable construction designed to last for many years without problems. Plus, you can find this card for less than $700, too, making it much cheaper than other cards.

When it comes to Stable Diffusion, VRAM is a hugely important consideration, and while the 4070 may not have as much VRAM as a 4090, for example, 8GB is the minimum amount required, so you can expect some solid all-around performance with 12GB. Being part of Nvidia's latest series of cards, you'll also get tech that outperforms the last generation, even with similar amounts of VRAM, while you won't have to pay thousands for the pleasure.

It may not be the best of the best, but the blend of price and performance this 4070 comes with makes it an excellent value and an excellent choice.

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme AIRO Premium pick The king of kings Nvidia's RTX 4090 is the top tier of GPU, and this iteration from Zotac features some solid all-around cooling. You're getting a massive 24GB of GDDR6X VRAM, a 2580MHz boost clock, and a suite of IO, too. If you're looking for the best of the best, the 4090 is the best. Pros Tons of VRAM

Blazing fast

Latest tech Cons Intensely expensive

It can be hard to find stock $2400 at Amazon

The Nvidia RTX 4090 is the top tier of GPU, and this Zotac model manages to pack in some solid cooling, too. With this 4090 you're getting a massive storehouse of 24GB of GDDR6X VRAM, a boost clock up to 2580MHz, and Zotac's IceStorm 3.0 cooling with three 110mm fans. Plus, you get an RGB backplate and a GPU stand bundled in, which are some nice luxuries. Unfortunately, 4090s are currently retailing for well above $2000, and this card is no different.

When it comes to performance, though, not only is the 4090 the fastest consumer card Nvidia offers, but it packs in 24GB of VRAM, and this is the ideal setup for a Stable Diffusion workload. The big downside here is pricing. Nvidia's 4090 technically starts at $1600, while third-party vendors tend to increase prices with their own versions, but stock is rather limited at the moment, so prices are inflated. If you can afford one, though, you won't be disappointed.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Gaming OC Best value Stable Diffusion on a budget $300 $310 Save $10 Nvidia's 3060 offers a sweet spot of solid performance, solid specs, and modern design coupled with an extremely affordable pricetag and an impressive 12GB of VRAM. This Gigabyte model also packs in three Windforce fans for optimum cooling and an out-of-the-box OC for some extra power. Pros Good amount of VRAM for the price

Exceptional value

Powerful entry-level card Cons Last-generation tech

Not as much VRAM as other options $300 at Newegg $300 at Amazon

If an RTX 4070 isn't in your budget range, the RTX 3060 costs about half the price, but it still offers some serious performance. This Gigabyte card features 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM, an overclocked core clock of 1837MHz, and three Windforce fans built in for some premium cooling. While this card may not be as fast as a 4070, you're getting the same amount of VRAM for half the price.

VRAM capacity is oftentimes a premium you find on higher-end cards, and those cards can quickly cost thousands of dollars. The 3060's 12GB of VRAM, though, is more than enough for Stable Diffusion, and even though you're not getting the GDDR6X of the 4070, you are getting a card for around $300. If you're on a budget but still want to play around with Stable Diffusion, it'll be tough to beat this 3060 when it comes to all-around value.

XFX Speedster MERC310 AMD Radeon RX 7900XTX Black 24G Premium AMD option The best AMD has to offer AMD's 7900 XTX is the brand's flagship GPU, and it packs in some serious power, including 24GB of VRAM that's great for Stable Diffusion. This Speedster model sports a clock of 2615MHz alongside a triple-fan cooling solution, too. If you're looking for the best from AMD, this is it. Pros Impressive 24GB of VRAM

Not nearly as expensive as Nvidia's flagship

Powerful performance Cons Outpaced by Nvidia cards $972 at Amazon $970 at Newegg

If you want a flagship card but aren't a fan of Nvidia or, at least, a fan of their cards' high prices, the 7900 XTX is worth a look. This Speedster model features 24GB of GDDR6 VRAM, AMD's RDNA 3 tech, a triple-fan cooling system, and a boost clock speed of 2615MHz. The best part of the package is its pricing, which comes in at around $1000. This is significantly less than Nvidia's cards with 24GB of VRAM, which makes it a competitive Stable Diffusion option.

In general, the 7900 XTX won't outcompete the 4090, but you wouldn't really expect it to when it's around $1500 less expensive at the time of writing. With 24GB of VRAM, though, this card is a great choice for Stable Diffusion, and if you want that kind of VRAM on an Nvidia, you're looking at significantly more expensive 3090 or 4090 cards. For those looking for the most VRAM they can get without spending thousands, the 7900 XTX is a great choice.

Gigabyte AMD Radeon RX 7600 Gaming OC Budget AMD option The cheapest way to run Stable Diffusion This budget card from AMD sports 8GB of VRAM, a triple-fan cooling solution courtesy of Gigabyte, RDNA 3 tech, RGB lighting, and a boost clock of 2755MHz. Most importantly, it's affordable, and it meets the minimum requirements for running Stable Diffusion, making it a great option for those on a budget. Pros Can run Stable Diffusion

Under $300

Factory OC Cons Lacking VRAM $270 at Amazon $270 at Newegg

If you're on a shoestring budget and prefer AMD to Nvidia, the RX 7600 may well be the card for you. This Gigabyte model sports 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM, AMD's RDNA 3 tech, a triple-fan cooling solution, and a boost clock of 2755MHz. You also get some goodies like RGB functionality, a metal backplate, and an out-of-the-box OC courtesy of Gigabyte. Most importantly, 8GB of VRAM meets the minimum requirements for Stable Diffusion.

No, the RX 7600 isn't going to outperform the other cards on this list, and 8GB of VRAM is rather limited for Stable Diffusion, but other cards on the list can't beat the 7600's price. Even the 3060 is on average more expensive, and considering the volatility of GPU prices, it can occasionally shoot up in price and be meaningfully more expensive, too. If you're on a serious budget but still want to run Stable Diffusion, this RX 7600 is definitely worth consideration.

Best GPUs for Stable Diffusion: Bottom line

When it comes to Stable Diffusion, VRAM is a huge consideration, making not only the fastest cards but also the cards with the most memory the top choices. Unfortunately, that means the most expensive cards tend to be the best, but you don't always have to spend an arm and a leg.

With 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM and the latest Nvidia tech, our top choice of GPU is the 4070. This card may not perform as well as its older brother, the 4090, but it can offer some solid all-around Stable Diffusion performance while running you around $600, whereas the 4080 and 4090 cost significantly more. If you're looking for an excellent blend of value and performance, the 4070 is a tough GPU to beat, even if you can pay for more power.