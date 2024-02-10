Content creation has seen a meteoric rise over the past few years. Whether you are just starting out your journey as a casual creator, or are a full-time creative professional, you have to be proficient in video editing. If you prefer to edit your videos on a PC, you will need a dedicated graphics card to expedite the process and increase your productivity. Selecting the ideal video editing graphics card is not a straightforward process, which is why we have curated a list of the very best GPUs that you can use for video editing, depending on your budget and creative workflow.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC 12G Editor's pick $770 $900 Save $130 The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC excels in video editing with its 12GB of GDDR6X memory and 7680 CUDA cores, ensuring smooth 4K editing. Offering solid value and gaming versatility, it's a decent investment for performance-driven users prioritizing reliability and future-proofing. Pros Excellent editing performance

12GB of GDDR6X memory

Superb gaming GPU Cons High price point $820 at Best Buy$770 at Amazon

The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC stands out as the premier choice for video editing due to its cutting-edge features and robust performance. Powered by the latest Ada Lovelace architecture, this GPU delivers unparalleled speed and efficiency, crucial for handling demanding editing tasks. With 12GB of GDDR6X memory, it provides ample VRAM capacity, ensuring smooth editing experiences even with large video files. Its ability to effortlessly manage 4K video editing workflows is a testament to its prowess, making it an ideal companion for professional editors and content creators.

At the heart of its performance lies the 7680 formidable CUDA cores, which serve as the driving force behind its capabilities. These cores enable lightning-fast processing, allowing users to tackle complex editing projects with ease. Furthermore, the inclusion of the 8th Gen NVENC encoder and 5th Gen NVDEC decoder with AV1 capabilities enhances its versatility, facilitating seamless encoding and decoding of various video formats. Whether it's rendering high-resolution footage or applying intricate effects, the 4070 Ti excels in delivering exceptional results.

Moreover, beyond its prowess in video editing, this particular Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC variant offers remarkable value for money. Its competent cooling solution ensures optimal thermal performance, while its potential for decent overclocking headroom further enhances its capabilities, making it one of the best RTX 4070 Ti variants. Additionally, its suitability for gaming at both 1440p and 4K resolutions underscores its versatility, making it a compelling choice for enthusiasts seeking a GPU that excels in multiple domains.

Despite its premium price tag, the 4070 Ti represents a solid investment for those prioritizing performance, reliability, and future-proofing in their video editing endeavors.

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition Premium pick $2145 $2857 Save $712 For users who want the best of the best without any compromise, the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OC delivers unparalleled video editing performance in 4K and even 8K projects. It has a very steep price point, but it justifies its position in the market thanks to its unique capabilities. Pros Extraordinary productivity performance

Sizeable 24GB memory buffer

Quite future proof Cons Not suitable for SFF or mATX cases $2145 at Amazon$2000 at Newegg

The ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OC is certainly the pinnacle choice for video editing professionals due to its unparalleled performance and modern features. Using NVIDIA’s latest Ada Lovelace architecture, this GPU boasts an impressive arsenal of 24GB of GDDR6X memory, ensuring seamless handling of even the most intricate editing projects. Whether dealing with 3D footage, 4K video, or pushing the boundaries with 8K resolution, the RTX 4090 OC rises to the occasion with ease, thanks to its immense processing power and memory capacity.

Under the hood, a staggering 16384 CUDA cores make up the GPU core, cementing it as the undisputed champion of consumer-grade GPUs in terms of raw computational capability. This powerhouse not only accelerates rendering times but also enhances workflow efficiency, allowing video editors to focus on their creative vision without being hindered by hardware limitations. Furthermore, the inclusion of the 8th Gen NVENC encoder and 5th Gen NVDEC decoder with AV1 capabilities ensures compatibility with the latest codecs, future-proofing the RTX 4090 OC for upcoming standards.

In addition to its exceptional video editing capabilities, the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OC excels as a versatile multitasker, serving as the ultimate 4K gaming graphics card and adeptly handling animation and productivity tasks. In addition to its premium status and commanding performance, this particular ASUS TUF variant offers a competent cooling solution, a high factory overclock, and ample overclocking headroom.

However, the lofty price tag of the RTX 4090 makes it a luxury reserved for enthusiasts and professionals who demand nothing but the absolute best for their creative pursuits.

Asus Dual OC GeForce RTX 3050 Best budget $240 $380 Save $140 If you are just starting out in the realm of content creation, the ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 3050 OC might appeal to you. It is a capable video card for 1080p editing on projects with moderate complexity, and its affordable price point helps it stand out as our “budget” pick for this roundup. Pros Affordable price point

Great for entry-level editing

Very efficient GPU Cons Not ideal for complex projects $240 at Amazon

The ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 3050 OC emerges as the top contender for budget-conscious video editors seeking a capable yet affordable solution. Leveraging the last-gen Ampere architecture, this GPU presents an enticing proposition for those looking to dip their toes into the realm of video editing without breaking the bank. With its 8GB of GDDR6 memory, the RTX 3050 OC provides ample resources to tackle a variety of basic editing tasks, making it an ideal choice for projects targeting 1080p resolution.

Featuring 2560 CUDA Cores, the RTX 3050 OC delivers commendable performance within its price bracket, ensuring smooth editing experiences without compromising on quality. While it may not boast the sheer computational muscle of higher-end models, it strikes a fine balance between affordability and capability, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious creators. Furthermore, with support for the 7th Gen NVENC encoder and 5th Gen NVDEC decoder, this GPU facilitates efficient encoding and decoding processes, enhancing workflow efficiency.

While it is a capable choice for video editing, the ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 3050 OC also doubles as a competent gaming GPU, capable of delivering solid 1080p performance in a wide range of titles if you are willing to be flexible with the graphics settings. The compact design of our chosen ASUS Dual variant further adds to its appeal, fitting seamlessly into small form factor PC cases without compromising on functionality.

With its affordability and versatility, the RTX 3050 OC serves as an excellent entry-level option for casual creators, gamers, and value hunters alike, offering a compelling blend of performance and value that's hard to ignore.

Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 7900 XTX Best AMD $1030 $1080 Save $50 Team Red’s flagship GPU, the Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 7900 XTX, is certainly not to be ignored when it comes to video editing. Although it does not quite have the software support that NVIDIA enjoys, it still delivers exceptional video editing performance in supported workflows and offers decent value too. Pros Superb editing performance

Decent value for money

Exceptional gaming performance Cons Limited software compatibility $1030 at Amazon$1030 at Walmart

If you are looking for an option from Team Red, the Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 7900 XTX is the premier choice for video editing enthusiasts seeking the pinnacle of AMD GPU performance. Crafted on the latest AMD RDNA 3 architecture, this GPU sets a new standard for performance and efficiency in the realm of video editing. Boasting a generous 24GB of GDDR6 memory, the RX 7900 XTX stands ready to tackle editing projects of any complexity, whether it's handling 3D footage, 4K resolution, or even testing the waters with 8K content, depending on your workflow of choice.

With a formidable array of 6144 stream processors, the RX 7900 XTX stands tall as the most potent AMD GPU currently available to consumers, ensuring lightning-fast rendering times and fluid editing experiences. Its support for the H265/HEVC encoder and decoder, coupled with AV1 capabilities, further enhances its versatility and compatibility with a wide range of video codecs and formats. Additionally, features like AMD Noise Suppression and Smart Access Video provide added capabilities, empowering creators to achieve pristine audiovisual results with ease.

Our chosen variant, the Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 7900 XTX, excels in delivering exceptional overclocking performance and has an efficient cooling solution, ensuring optimal performance even under demanding workloads. From video editing to gaming and productivity tasks, the RX 7900 XTX stands as a versatile powerhouse, capable of elevating creative endeavors to new heights with its unparalleled performance and feature set.

Despite its premium price tag, the RX 7900 XTX offers superior value compared to top-end NVIDIA GPUs, particularly for users whose workflows benefit from AMD GPU acceleration.

PNY RTX 3080 10GB XLR8 Best For 1440p Even though the PNY GeForce RTX 3080 XLR-8 is a last-gen flagship, it still packs a punch when it comes to its editing performance. It is a great choice for users who work with 1440p video projects, and it can even handle modern games with ease. Its price tag has lowered over the past year which is also a good bonus. Pros Decent value for money

Solid 1440p editing performance

Ample 10GB VRAM Cons High power consumption $727 at Amazon

The PNY GeForce RTX 3080 XLR8 stands out as the ultimate choice for 1440p video editing, leveraging the formidable power of the last-gen Ampere architecture. With its 10GB of GDDR6X memory, this GPU offers ample resources to handle a wide array of video editing projects, accommodating multiple layers, intricate animations, and complex effects with ease. Its versatility extends to 1440p video editing, delivering exceptional performance while also capable of seamlessly handling 4K editing tasks for relatively lighter projects, providing creators with flexibility and efficiency.

At the core of its performance lies a staggering 10240 CUDA cores, cementing its status as one of the most potent GPUs available on the market. This immense computational power not only accelerates rendering times but also enhances overall workflow efficiency, empowering video editors to tackle demanding projects with confidence. Furthermore, with support for the 7th Gen NVENC encoder and 5th Gen NVDEC decoder, the GeForce RTX 3080 ensures compatibility with modern encoding and decoding standards, facilitating seamless integration into diverse editing workflows.

Offering benefits beyond video editing, the PNY GeForce RTX 3080 XLR08 excels as one of the fastest 1440p gaming graphics cards on the market, offering a compelling blend of performance and value. With its excellent cooling solution, appealing design, and significant overclocking headroom, the PNY RTX 3080 XLR8 variant emerges as the ultimate choice for creators seeking unparalleled performance and versatility in the realm of 1440p video editing.

Despite its relatively higher initial price point, the introduction of the RTX 40-series by NVIDIA has positioned the RTX 3080 as a mid-range offering, significantly enhancing its value proposition. It now holds a strong position on the market and is a great choice for moderate video editing workloads.

MSI Ventus 2X GeForce RTX 3060 12GB Best For 1440p $289 $460 Save $171 NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3060 might not be the strongest gaming GPU, but its 12GB variant can be a competent graphics card for 1080p video editing. Its rendering performance is quite strong in its price bracket, and the card is relatively affordable and provides solid value for money. Pros Large 12GB VRAM buffer

Excellent value for money

Great 1080p editing performance Cons Limited future proofing $289 at Newegg$289 at Amazon

If you are looking for a more affordable option for basic video creation, the MSI GeForce RTX 3060 12GB Ventus 2X emerges as the optimal choice for 1080p video editing, harnessing the power of the last-gen Ampere architecture to deliver solid performance and value. Opting for the 12GB variant ensures an ample VRAM buffer, essential for handling a multitude of video editing projects with ease. Equipped with 12GB of GDDR6 memory and supported by a 192-bit bus, this GPU provides the necessary resources to tackle complex additions and multiple layers, enabling a seamless editing experience for creators.

Capable of effortlessly handling 1080p video editing tasks and even handling lighter 1440p projects, the RTX 3060 12GB Ventus 2X strikes a balance between performance and affordability. With 4864 CUDA cores powering its performance, this GPU stands as one of the most competent options available in its price range for video editing enthusiasts. Its support for the 7th Gen NVENC encoder and 5th Gen NVDEC decoder further enhances its versatility in editing workflows.

On the topic of versatility, the MSI GeForce RTX 3060 12GB Ventus 2X doubles as a capable 1080p gaming graphics card, offering solid performance across modern titles. Looking at our chosen Ventus 2X variant, its compact form factor makes it an ideal choice for small PC cases, while its basic design and relatively lower price point help its overall value proposition.

Whether for comprehensive 1080p editing tasks or casual video editing at 1440p resolution, the RTX 3060 12GB Ventus 2X stands as a testament to affordability and performance in the realm of 1080p video editing.

PowerColor Fighter Radeon RX 6750 XT 12GB Best value Although the PowerColor Fighter Radeon RX 6750 XT 12GB is quite a forgettable gaming GPU, its editing prowess is quite commendable for the price. The large memory buffer certainly helps here, and it can handle 1080p projects quite comfortably. The low price point and admirable performance highlight its solid value for money. Pros Affordable price point

Sizeable memory buffer

Decent gaming performance Cons Not ideal for complex projects $370 at Amazon

If you want to maximize your bang for the buck factor, the PowerColor Fighter RX 6750 XT 12GB is a top contender for value-conscious video editors, leveraging the last-gen RDNA 2 architecture to deliver impressive performance and value. Ideal for those seeking budget-friendly editing solutions, this GPU offers a significant advantage with its 12GB of GDDR6 memory, enabling creators to tackle comprehensive editing projects without breaking the bank.

Targeted primarily at 1080p video editing with moderate complexity, the RX 6750 XT 12GB strikes a balance between affordability and capability, making it a great choice for budget-conscious creators. Equipped with 2560 stream processors, the RX 6750 XT 12GB ensures smooth performance and efficient rendering as it cements itself as a competent option for video editing on a budget. Its support for the H265/HEVC encoder and decoder with AV1 support further enhances its compatibility and usability in modern editing timelines.

Additionally, this particular PowerColor Fighter variant offers excellent value for money, featuring a solid cooling solution and a compact design tailored for small form factor PC cases, catering to the needs of creators seeking efficient yet affordable hardware solutions.

Looking beyond its editing capabilities, the PowerColor Fighter RX 6750 XT 12GB is certainly also a reliable gaming GPU, delivering solid performance in 1080p gaming scenarios. With recent price cuts further bolstering its affordability, this GPU stands as an excellent bang for the buck option, appealing to casual creators, gamers, and value hunters alike.

Whether you're just delving into 1080p video editing or seeking a solid gaming experience, the RX 6750 XT 12GB embodies the perfect fusion of performance and affordability, making it our value pick of choice.

PNY Quadro RTX 5000 32GB Best for professionals For creative professionals who value every second of rendering time, the PNY Quadro RTX 5000 32GB is a fantastic choice for video editing. It falls toward the higher end of NVIDIA’s Quadro lineup and can handle complex productivity tasks with ease. It comes with a very steep price tag though, so its appeal is limited to professionals. Pros Designed for professionals

Unparalleled editing performance

Huge 32GB memory buffer Cons Not suitable for gaming PC builds $4400 at Newegg

The PNY Quadro RTX 5000 32GB stands as the epitome of video editing GPUs for professionals, catering specifically to the demands of advanced creative workflows. Positioned within NVIDIA’s Quadro lineup, renowned for its focus on professionals with intricate creative requirements, this GPU is built on the latest Ada Lovelace architecture. Boasting a whopping 32GB of GDDR6 memory, the Quadro RTX 5000 ensures unparalleled capability in handling the most complex editing and productivity projects, from animations to multiple layers, without compromise.

With the sheer processing power of its 12800 CUDA Cores, the Quadro RTX 5000 emerges as a powerhouse GPU tailored for creative professionals. Its ability to effortlessly handle 3D footage, 4K, and 8K video editing tasks speaks volumes about its prowess in delivering unrivaled productivity performance. Adding to its raw computational might, this GPU boasts an industry-leading single-precision performance of 65.3 TFLOPS and a Tensor Core performance of 1044.4 TFLOPS, making it indispensable for rendering, AI, graphics production, animations, and a wide array of compute workloads.

Despite its formidable capabilities, the Quadro RTX 5000 maintains a reasonable Total Board Power (TBP) of 250W, ensuring efficient operation without compromising on performance. This makes it a more suitable choice for dedicated editing workstations than consumer-grade GPUs. However, its steep price tag reflects its professional-grade status, making it an investment reserved for those who prioritize minimizing rendering times and maximizing productivity.

While it may not excel in gaming compared to consumer-grade GPUs, its primary focus on productivity and creative tasks positions it as the ultimate choice for professionals seeking the pinnacle of performance and reliability in their editing workflows.

Choosing the best GPU for video editing

Picking the ideal video editing graphics card for your particular build can be challenging. The choice can vary wildly depending on your editing requirements and workflow, and it can even change based on your video editing software of choice. Moreover, the budget certainly remains the primary factor on which your choice must be based.

If you have a fairly flexible budget and are looking for the ideal video editing graphics card that checks the most boxes, we would recommend the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC as it is our pick for the “Best Overall” category. The RTX 4070 Ti is certainly capable of handling 1440p and 4K footage with ease and has the latest NVIDIA encoders coupled with 12GB of fast GDDR6X memory. It also provides solid value for money despite being relatively pricey.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC 12G $770 $900 Save $130 The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC is a powerful GPU that delivers enough performance to run even the most modern AAA titles smoothly. It comes with a small factory overlock out of the box, and has a decent amount of RGB to add a touch of color to your PC. $770 at Amazon

For users who want the best of the best without any budget limitations, the ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OC is our premium pick. Its 24GB of GDDR6X memory is more than enough for most editing projects at 4K or even 8K, and its insanely high core count makes rendering a breeze.

You can also consider the PNY Quadro RTX 5000 32GB graphics card if you are a creative professional and want a workstation-grade GPU. The Quadro RTX 5000 provides a huge 32GB frame buffer along with industry-leading single-precision and Tensor core performance, making it an amazing workstation GPU for rendering, video encoding, animation work, 3D graphics, and compute workloads.

If you want to maximize your bang for the buck factor, the PowerColor Fighter RX 6750 XT 12GB is a great budget GPU for 1080p video editing. Its large 12GB memory buffer is unique for its price bracket, and its rendering performance is sufficient for most 1080p editing projects of moderate complexity. You will need to make sure that your editing software of choice can take advantage of AMD’s GPU acceleration.