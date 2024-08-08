If you're building a Mini-ITX PC, you're going to need the perfect case as well as a motherboard that's sized for the job. You'll also need a top-notch GPU, but not just any GPU will fit the Mini-ITX form factor. Luckily, we're here to help make finding one as easy as can be.
Below, you'll find all our top picks for Mini-ITX gaming PC GPUs.
Editor's choice
Asus Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti OC$390 $400 Save $10
This impressive 4060 Ti from Asus sports a compact dual-fan design that's perfect for a Mini-ITX case and won't struggle with 1080p or 1440p gaming. Plus, you can find this card for under $400 on sale. Altogether, this 4060 Ti is the full package.
Premium pick
PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Super Verto OC$580 $585 Save $5
If you're looking for a premium GPU that'll still fit in a Mini-ITX case, this 4060 Super from PNY is well worth your consideration. This card can handle 1440p gaming, and even 4K gaming in some scenarios, while you can still pick one up for under $600.
Best value
MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GPU
This Nvidia RTX 3060 features a dual-fan design, a built-in OC, 12GB of VRAM, and an affordable pricetag of under $300. If you're looking to do some 1080p gaming in a Mini-ITX build, this is a great card that can get the job done.
Best Intel
Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition
Want an out-of-the-box pick? If so, this Intel card has some impressive performance that'll handle 1080p gaming without issue, while you also get a meaty 16GB of VRAM, too. If you can find one close to its retail price, this is well worth a pickup.
Best AMD
AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT
If you're in need of a premium AMD GPU, the RX 7800 XT has some serious power capable of handling 1440p gaming with ease. Plus, this compact edition of the card is perfect for a Mini-ITX case. On sale, you can even find one of these for under $500.
Best value AMD
XFX Speedster SWFT210 Radeon RX 7600 8GB$260 $270 Save $10
Need an affordable AMD card? This slim, compact card features a dual-fan design and 8GB of VRAM, and it'll be a breeze to fit into just about any case. Perhaps most importantly, this card comes in at well under $300, making it an affordable buy.
Cheapest option
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super
This older Nvidia GTX 1660 Super card is about as compact as can be, and if you're looking for something to game in 1080p on, this GPU can still get the job done, if you aren't after luxuries like ray-tracing. Plus, this card won't cost even $250.
Best last-gen
Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge OC
This trim, lightweight RTX 3060 Ti from Zotac packs in a slim dual-fan design alongside a factory OC and an affordable sub-$400 pricetag. If you want to game in 1080p or even 1440p in some cases, this card has more than enough power.
Best white
MSI Gaming RTX 4070 Super Ventus 2X White OC$610 $620 Save $10
This premium, powerful RTX 4070 Super GPU from MSI sports a sleek, all-white aesthetic that's perfect if you're building a white Mini-ITX PC. Plus, this card can handle 4K gaming, too. Plus, it won't cost nearly as much as a flagship Nvidia card.
What to know about Mini-ITX gaming PC GPUs
The good news is that there are lots of options for GPUs out there. For most folks, though, Nvidia's 4060 Ti offers a great blend of performance and value, especially for a current-gen card, while if you're looking for a little extra power, Nvidia's 4070 Super can be an excellent choice.
On the other hand, if you're looking for a fantastic value, Nvidia's 3060 is tough to beat. If saving money is the name of the game though, Nvidia's 1660 Super is just about as cheap as can be. For AMD fans, the affordable RX 7600 XFX is worth a look, as well as the more premium RX 7800 XT.
