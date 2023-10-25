HDR, short for high dynamic range, is one of the most sought-after features in high-end monitors. Without getting too deep into it, HDR means a monitor can display a wider range of brightness levels while retaining visible detail. The way monitors usually work means that you have to choose between blowing out the highlights or losing all details in the shadows, but with HDR, you can enjoy these kinds of scenes with full detail, which makes for a much better experience watching movies or even playing games on a gaming PC.

To properly enjoy HDR, though, you'll need a good monitor that fully supports it. There are a lot of great HDR monitors out there, but we've rounded up some of the best options you can find right now.

The top HDR monitors in 2023

Source: Asus Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM Best overall The best HDR experience for most people For HDR, you can't do much better than an OLED panel, and the Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM delivers exactly that, with a peak brightness of 1000 nits and basically perfect contrast thanks to the OLED technology. Plus, it has stunning color accuracy and vibrancy. Pros Up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness

OLED panel delivers pixel-perfect contrast, perfect for HDR

Quad HD resolution and 240Hz refresh rate deliver sharp and smooth visuals in games Cons Gamer-oriented aesthetic may not be for everyone

Some may prefer a 4K panel $1000 at Amazon $999 at B&H $999 at Asus

The primary focus of HDR is brightness control, and when it comes to that, no kind of panel can do it better than an OLED display. In OLED panels, pixels are self-emissive, meaning each pixel has its own individual source of light, and that provides an unparalleled level of brightness control for each of those pixels. The Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM takes full advantage of that to deliver the best HDR experience you can get, with up to a whopping 1,000 nits of brightness and HDR10 support, giving you vibrant scenes with essentially perfect contrast levels and without losing any detail in either shadows or highlights.

OLED panels have other benefits, too. Colors look fantastic on this screen, which covers 99% of DCI-P3 and has a rated color accuracy of Delta E < 2, so you'll get beautiful visuals for games, movies, and whatever else you view on this screen. Plus, the Quad HD resolution is plenty sharp for a screen of this size (though some might want 4K), and the 240Hz refresh rate makes it perfect for gaming with the latest and greatest PCs. On top of that, OLED also delivers incredibly fast response times of 0.03ms, so fast-paced games aren't a problem for this monitor.

The design is a potential downside of this model, as it is a gaming monitor with a look some may find garish. However, you can turn most of the lighting effects off to get a cleaner experience. Looks aside, the design is great, as the stand supports height, tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustments, so you can make it work just right for your setup. You also get one DisplayPort 1.4 input and two HDMI 2.0 ports for connecting multiple devices.

All things considered, the Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM is simply one of the best monitors on the market, and if you want the best HDR experience, this is the one to get. It's a bit pricey, but that's the price of a premium experience.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 Best mini-LED monitor One of the brightest screens on the market $1000 $1500 Save $500 The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 is the best HDR experience you can get, with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits and HDR2000 support. It comes in 4K resolution and it has a 240Hz refresh rate, so you'll be on the bleeding edge of technology for years to come. Pros Incredibly bright at 2,000 nits and HDR 2000 support

4K resolution and 240Hz refresh rate make it perfect for gaming and media

Highly adjustable stand Cons It can get a bit pricy

Very few PCs can make the most of it right now $1000 at Amazon $1500 at Samsung $1500 at Best Buy

If we're talking about HDR experiences, brightness is extremely important, and the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 leads the pack in this regard. This 32-inch monitor can reach a massive 2,000 nits of brightness and, thanks to mini-LED technology with 1,196 dimming zones, it provides stunning contrast levels that result in gorgeous and detailed visuals with super-bright highlights and dark shadows all preserving their detail.

Beyond that, this is simply a top-tier monitor overall. The panel comes in 4K resolution, so it's super sharp and perfect for watching content or even productivity. But it's also fantastic for gaming with its smooth 240Hz refresh rate and support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, making this an incredibly capable monitor for gaming that will stress even the most powerful PCs on the market today. Plus, it has a 1ms response time, so you'll never miss a beat in competitive games. The panel has 1000R curvature, bringing the edges of the screen into your peripheral vision, so you can game or work more comfortably.

You also get a height-adjustable stand with tilt, swivel, and pivot support, so you can easily make adjustments to the monitor, so it works perfectly for your setup. You also have a few inputs to connect multiple devices, with one DisplayPort 1.4 port and two HDMI 2.1 ports to make the most of the capabilities of this screen.

Such a high-end monitor has to come at a price, of course, but you can often find the Samsung Odyssey G8 well below its official $1,500 MSRP, which makes it very easy to recommend.

Source: Dell Alienware AW3423DWF Best ultrawide OLED monitor Immerse yourself in your games The Alienware AW3423DWF monitor changes the game by using the newfangled QD-OLED technology to deliver more brightness and better longevity while retaining everything that makes OLED great. It's an ultrawide panel that can reach 1,0000 nits of brightness and truly immerse you in the game with its 21:9 aspect ratio. Pros Up to 1.000 nits of brightness and DisplayHDR 400 True Black certification

Ultrawide aspect ratio makes it much more immersive for gaming

165Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support Cons Slightly lower refresh rate than the G-Sync model $1000 at Dell $1000 at Best Buy

Dell's Alienware brand made a huge splash with the launch of the Alienware AW3423DW monitor in 2022, but the company quickly outdid itself with the AW3423DWF model, which is very similar, but with some small changes. Both models use a QD-OLED panel, a recent advancement in OLED technology that allows displays to be even brighter while using less energy and having a longer lifespan. It's a top-tier OLED monitor with up to 1,000 nits of brightness and DisplayHDR 400 True Black certification, so you'll get an HDR experience like no other.

This is also an ultrawide monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio, which makes it perfect for immersive gaming experiences. The resolution is 3440x1440 and the refresh rate is 165Hz, so you'll be pushing your PC pretty hard to make full use of it, but that also means you'll be future-proof for a good few years. In fact, a screen like this can make your friends jealous for the foreseeable future. The G-Sync model had a slightly higher refresh rate of 175Hz, but considering this model is $200 cheaper, that's definitely worth the sacrifice.

More importantly, this model also comes with upgradeable firmware, whereas the G-Sync model would require you to send the monitor back to Dell if you needed an upgrade. Otherwise, this model also has a more subdued all-black look, and it actually looks sleek despite its gaming-oriented aesthetic. It also has two DisplayPort 1.4 inputs and one HDMI 2.0 port, in addition to serving as a USB hub with four USB Type-A ports.

At $900, this is an absolutely fantastic choice if you want an ultrawide monitor for gaming that also looks great when doing anything else. Non-gamers may not like the aspect ratio, but otherwise, it's one of the best monitors around.

Source: Gigabyte GIGABYTE M27Q 27 Best budget HDR monitor HDR on the cheap $280 $330 Save $50 Want to experience HDR without spending a ton? The Gigabyte M27q is a great starting point for this with a tight budget, offering VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification in an IPS panel. It features a Quad HD resolution panel with a 170Hz refresh rate, so it's great for gaming, but its design looks great anywhere. Pros DisplayHDR 400 certification gives you a nice entry point for HDR

Quad HD resolution and 170Hz refresh rate is great for gaming

Lets you connect peripherals to two different PCs Cons IPS panel won't offer the deepest blacks

Not as bright as more expensive panels $280 at Amazon $300 at B&H $280 at Newegg

HDR is a fairly premium feature that requires some work to be built into a product, so monitors that support HDR generally aren't very budget-friendly. However, you can find some great cheaper options, and the Gigabyte M27Q is one of the best examples out there. This is an affordable monitor, but it still obtained DisplayHDR 400 certification, so it provides a solid baseline HDR experience. It can't rival the far more expensive options on this list, but it's a great way to get started if you have a more limited budget.

It still has other great specs, too.

We're specifically looking at the second revision of this product, and it comes with a Quad HD panel with a native 165Hz refresh rate that can be overclocked to 170Hz, plus it has a 1ms response time. The original model had a 170Hz refresh rate out of the box and a 0.5ms response time, but this revision supports 10-bit color depth and covers 95% of DCI-P3, so colors look more vibrant and realistic on this panel. It does use IPS technology, so the blacks won't be as deep as a VA or OLED panel, but this is still great for the price.

Rounding things out with the design, the Gigabyte M27Q comes in a very clean and professional look that makes this a great option for any setup you might want to use it in. Plus, it has a few ports, with DisplayPort, two HDMI, and a USB Type-C input. What's more, it has two USB Type-A ports and a Type-B upstream port, so it works as a KVM. What that means is that you can use the USB-C connection with one PC and the USB Type-B connection with another, and the peripherals you connect to the monitor can be used with either computer.

For under $300, which seems to be its most common price despite the $330 MSRP, this is a great way to get your first HDR experience, or simply something to get you by until you can afford one of the more expensive models.

Sony Inzone M9 Best flat monitor Sony Inzone M9 The Sony Inzone M9 is a great HDR monitor if you want a flat screen with top-tier specs. It comes with a sharp 4K display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, and it also features VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification. Since there's no curvature, it can fit better into different setups. Pros DisplayHDR 600 certification provides a solid HDR experience

4K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate is great for gaming

USB-C connectivity in addition to HDMI and DisplayPort Cons A bit pricy for what it offers $898 at Amazon $900 at Best Buy $898 at B&H

Many HDR monitors are made for gaming, and as many gaming monitors do, they tend to have curved screens. If you prefer a flat display, though, then the Sony Inzone M9 is the ideal choice for you. Inzone is a very new brand, but Sony has been in the game for a long time, and this monitor is very good, promising up to 600 nits of brightness in HDR mode, resulting in official DisplayHDR 600 certification. This is a step above what cheaper monitors offer, and it can already provide a very good HDR experience without getting into crazier price ranges.

It's also just a great monitor in general, sporing 4K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate (with Adaptive Sync and G-Sync compatibility) to take full advantage of high-end gaming PCs and the latest PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The IPS panel won't produce the deepest blacks, but it does have great color reproduction with 10-bit color support and 95% coverage of DCI-P3, on top of having a 1ms response time which makes it great for competitive gaming where quick reactions are essential.

The Sony Inzone M9 also supports a minimalist look that fits well into any environment, and while it clearly bears some resemblance to the PlayStation 5, it arguably looks better. The three-legged stand also provides a way to route cables through the center, so they come cleanly out the back and for ports, you get one DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.1 inputs, plus a USB Type-C port for easy single-cable connectivity. The monitor has three USB Type-A ports for peripherals, and it also can be used as a KVM thanks to the additional USB Type-B upstream port.

It's a bit more on the expensive side, but the Sony Inzone M9 strikes a good balance of price and features, and if you can find it discounted, it's a great choice for HDR.

ASUS ProArt PA32UCG-K Best for creators The best HDR experience you can get The Asus ProArt PA32UCG-K is an absolutely fantastic monitor for creative professionals, offering stunning HDR brightness up to 1,600 nits, precise color calibration and accuracy, and a wide range of connectivity options, including support for Thunderbolt 3, so you can connect a laptop using a single cable. Pros Up to 1,600 nits of brightness and DisplayHDR 1400 certification

Nearly-perfect coverage of sRGB, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB

Color accuracy rated at Delta E < 1 Cons Extremely expensive

Only supports 60W power delivery via USB-C $2899 at Amazon $2899 at B&H $2999 at Adorama

For creators, there's much more to a monitor than HDR support, but the Asus ProArt PA32UCG is a monitor that combines the features creators need with the benefits of a top-end HDR experience. This 32-inch panel comes with a super-bright mini-LED panel that can reach 1,600 nits of peak brightness in HDR (1,000 nits typical maximum brightness), and it's even certified for VESA DisplayHDR 1400. That's one of the best HDR experiences you can get already, and with support for HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision, pretty much any HJDR content should be supported.

But on top of that, this is a super-sharp 4K monitor with stunning color reproduction Asus touts 100% coverage of sRGB, 99.5% coverage of Adobe RGB, and 98% coverage of DCI-P3. And if that's not enough, this is one of the rare monitors that has a color accuracy rating of Delta E < 1, exceeding the standard for the vast majority of users, and it includes a calibration tool, so you can ensure it's performing at its best. If you need to do color-sensitive work, it's hard to do much better than this. And let's not forget the screen also supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate with VRR support, so you could feasibly use it got some gaming, too.

Because it's designed for creators, the Asus ProArt PA32UCG looks much sleeker than other monitors on this list, and it will fit right on any desk. It also comes with a monitor hood to ensure that outside light can't affect the perceived colors on the screen. The monitor stand supports height, tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustment with a wide range of movement to fit your setup. It sports three HDMI ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, and one Thunderbolt port, though it can only provide 60W of power this way, which isn't enough for most creator laptops.

At nearly $3,000, the Asus ProArt PA32UCG is insanely expensive, but it's hard to get much better than this for creative professionals.

Apple Pro Display XDR Best for Apple users Super sharp and color accurate, but very expensive For Mac users, the Apple Pro Display XDR offers the best HDR experience you can get. It can reach 1,600 nits of peak brightness and it has a super-sharp 6K resolution, making it more advanced than most displays on the market. It could use more lighting zones, however. Pros Up to 1,600 nits peak brightness and support for multiple HDR standards

Super-sharp 6K resolution is ideal for creative work

Multiple reference modes available for different color spaces Cons Even more expensive than the Asus model

Fewer dimming zones than other mini-LED panels

No stand or VESA mount included $5999 at Amazon $5000 at Best Buy $4999 at B&H

If you're a creative professional relying on a Mac, then you may prefer to go with Apple's Pro Display XDR, another top-of-the-line option made for high-end content production. Similar to the Asus monitor above, the Apple Pro Display XDR comes with a peak brightness of 1,600 nits and support for 1,000 nits of full-screen sustained brightness. It can provide a fantastic HDR experience, though it only has 576 dimming zones, which is well behind what most other mini-LED monitors offer.

However, Apple makes up for it in other ways. The display supports multiple reference modes, offering compatibility with P3 and sRGB color spaces to provide a fantastic experience if you need the best color reproduction. This is also one of the sharpest monitors around, sporting 6K resolution in a 32-inch panel, so you can see the finest of details in your creative works. Apple also offers the monitor with a nano-textured glass cover option, which reduces reflectivity, so colors on the screen are even more accurate and unaffected by the surrounding lighting. A potential downside is that it only has a 60Hz refresh rate, but that's probably not too important for creators.

In terms of design, the Apple Pro Display XDR looks as sleek as you'd expect from Apple, with a simple silver color that looks premium, yet subdued. However, the monitor doesn't come with a stand or mount, so you have to shell out another $1,000 for the official accessories, or buy a third-party VESA mount. For connectivity, it uses a Thunderbolt 3 port for the display input while delivering 96W of power to your laptop, and it has multiple USB Type-C ports you can use to connect peripherals.

Starting at $5,000, the Apple Pro Display XDR is the definition of a niche product, but if you need what it offers, it's hard to find anything like it.

Source: Samsung Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57" Best for immersion A massive immersive screen with no real rival There's no monitor quite like the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch. This massive super ultrawide panel offers a degree of immersion unlike anything else you can get for gaming, and with support for HDR1000 and an incredibly sharp dual UHD resolution, it's hard to do much better. You have to be willing to pay a lot for it, though. Pros A massive 57-inch 32:9 panel is incredible for immersion in gaming

DisplayHDR 1000 certification and up to 1,000 nits of brightness

Super-sharp Dual 4K resolution means you'll be on the bleeding edge for years Cons It's very expensive

Huge size makes it unsuitable for many setups $2500 at Samsung $2500 at Best Buy $2500 at Newegg

Gaming is all about immersion, and while HDR can definitely provide a much more realistic experience, having a big screen that curves around you can provide an experience like no other. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch is arguably the best monitor for immersion, and it also happens to offer a terrific HDR experience. It can hit a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits, and it's certified for VESA DisplayHDR 1000, so you get a fantastic HDR experience already with the ability to see details in the brightest and darkest parts of a scene.

But immersion really is the name of the game here, and this massive 57-inch panel has a 32:9 aspect ratio that extends well into your peripheral vision to make you feel like you're in the game. And you don't sacrifice visual fidelity for that huge size, either. This panel comes in a super-sharp Dual Ultra HD resolution, or 7680x2160, meaning it's basically the same as having two 4K monitors side by side. Plus, it supports up to a 240Hz refresh rate, so your games will run very smoothly. Of course, you'll need the PC hardware to back it up, and even premium PCs today won't be able to take advantage of these insanely high specs, but that just means you can use this monitor for years to come.

Design-wise, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 feels very much in line with Samsung’s other monitors, but the huge display means this is a monitor you can't easily fit in just any setup. It may be hard to find space for this one. Thankfully, the monitor does look good, so at least you don't have any reason to hide it. Of course, it supports height, tilt, and swivel adjustments, and it has a lot of ports, including one DisplayPort 1.4 and three HDMI 2.1 inputs. It can also serve as a USB hub if you want to connect some peripherals to it.

With a price tag of $2,500, this monitor certainly isn't for everyone, but it offers an experience you can't really get anywhere, and that investment can last you a long time.

Best HDR monitors in 2023: The bottom line

HDR support isn't cheap, especially if you want a quality experience, so the choices above are all a bit more expensive than what you might expect from monitors in general. However, these choices all offer great HDR experiences, and they're the best ways to experience this technology. The Asus ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM is our top pick because OLED panels simply offer the best HDR experience overall thanks to the self-emissive pixels and the stunning colors and deep blacks they can produce. Plus, the 16:9 format is likely what most people prefer.

If you're looking for an affordable way to experience HDR for the first time, then the Gigabyte M27Q is the way to go. At under $300, it offers a great overall experience, with DisplayHDR 400, Quad HD resolution, 10-bit color support, and a 165Hz refresh rate. It's hard to complain about a setup like that at this price, and it's definitely a great way to get your foot in the door. If you don't care about HDR, we have a list of the best budget monitors that are even cheaper than this.