Headphones amps aren't necessary for most casual listeners, but they can be an important piece of equipment for anyone who is experimenting with more high-end listening experiences. While Bluetooth connections from over-ear headphones certainly don't need help from amplifiers, some studio headphones need additional oomph to deliver. While headphone amps can run you hundreds or even thousands of dollars, this article is specifically geared toward those who are shopping on a budget and looking for a compact amplifier for under $300.

Okay - so this isn't necessarily a headphone amplifier, but it is a neat little gadget worth mentioning to any musicians who are browsing. It plugs directly into your guitar and connects your favorite wired headphones, so you can choose your perfect amp settings. It has a 1/8" stereo headphone out allowing the flexibility to use your favorite wired headphones and silently play with a responsive touch without latency.

This is an excellent amplifier for anyone prioritizing their gaming experience. This model supports gamers with Dolby Digital 7.1 surround sound and works with all platforms including PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. There is an included "Scout Mode" which makes it easy to identify directional sounds like footsteps and arrows which, in theory, could support a quicker response time. The custom-designed Xamp discrete amp supports both audio channels individually and can drive 600Ω headphones.

The Schiit Vali 2++ is one of the few hybrid tube amps available for under $300. Made in Texas, you get RCA preamp outputs, low gain, and an easily changeable tube. This is a great way to experiment with tube amplifiers without exhausting your savings; Schiit doesn't boast any wild specs but does promise a straightforward way to boost audio. You can also pair this model with the company's DACs or equalizers.

The JDS Atom Amp+ with HEVI is our favorite design overall. The addition of the HEVI model includes an extended knob for easier, more precise maneuvering with a metal top and the option for customized engraving. Like the EL Amp, startup thumps and pops are eliminated, and dual gain options with low gain that is efficient for IEMs. With this amp, you get almost negligible distortion and ample power.

This portable headphone amp is one of the most powerful on the market. The flask-shaped design is easy to slip into a bag or pocket plus you don't have to sacrifice audio quality. This model is rechargeable with roughly eight hours of run time with balanced and unbalanced audio outputs. It supports MQA which specifically helps stream MQA-processed audio from Tidal and can drive headphones with a 400mW max power output.

This is a basic yet solid amplifier that will run you less than $100. With it, you'll get a 1/4-inch headphone out, RCA preamp output, two gain settings, and a low distortion rating. This amp does not have a built-in DAC, but you do get a solid, neutral frequency response. This is a great option for entry-level elevated listening

The EL Amp II+ features preamp RCA outputs for balance volume control, RCA or balanced TRS input options, and relay muting which eliminates pops during system startup. Sleek, simple, yet powerful, specs include +/-15VDC rails with the option for Booster Power. One of our favorite features is a Mode button which allows you to seamlessly move from your headphones to powered speakers.

The Topping DX3 Pro+ amp is a DAC + headphone amp that supports Bluetooth 5.0 LDAC transmissions with two gain settings, circuit optimization for low noise, and more. Its chipset supports LDAC, AAC, SBC, APTX, and APTX HD. A straightforward preamp function allows you to simply adjust volume while retaining the appropriate balance across left and right channels. It's one of the best headphone amplifiers in the price range.

Who needs a headphone amplifier and what to consider before purchasing

There is a lot of debate online about who needs an amp and whether anyone outside a professional setting should invest in one. Generally speaking, most of us don't need to use an amplifier to access solid sound. However, if you're an audiophile with wired headphones you might find that you can't get the support you need just from your device alone. If you plug your headphones into your computer, interface, etc. and you get clear sound at a satisfying volume with room to spare-you don't need an amp. If you find that volume is severely lacking, there is a good chance an amplifier will help. This is because the playback source's electrical output isn't strong enough to support the headphones.

Before you start searching for an amp, research your headphones. For some, a swift Google search will reveal whether you need an amplifier, but just to make sure, just jot down the listed impedance and sensitivity then head to a headphone power calculator for the final call. These calculators do the heavy lifting for you, and of course, there is always more to learn about current, voltage, and decibel scale.

If you've come to the conclusion that you don't actually need an amp but would like to continue exploring high-quality sound, you can look at other ways to support lossless audio.

The best headphone amps under $300

Our favorite affordable headphone amplifier is the Topping DX3 Pro+ which supports all necessary codecs and performs impeccably well for the price point. It also supports Bluetooth connectivity which is fairly rare. If you want to step things up a little try out an amplifier from JDS Labs, we specifically like the EL Amp II+. If you want to have some analog fun, try out the Schiit Vali 2++ and if you want an audiophile experience while you game, try out the Creative Sound BlasterX G6.