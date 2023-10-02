Some runners head out onto the trail or pavement ready to spend minute upon minute tuning into the sounds of nature (or roadside traffic) while they hit their miles. For others, listening to music is an essential motivator on every run. The best running headphones and earbuds are lightweight, secure, and water-resistant, so you can comfortably sport them no matter the environment, duration, or sweat level of your workout. Most runners prefer low-profile earbuds, but some rely on the noise isolation of over-ear models. Others want something more unique like a pair of bone-conduction headphones to stay aware of the world around them without sacrificing a pace-setting BPM. We've taken stock of what's out there to complement your runs, helping you choose which pair of running headphones is right for you.

Our favorite headphones and earbuds for running in 2023

Source: Beats Beats Fit Pro Best earbuds Reinforce your run The Beats Fit Pro are a great pair of earbuds for runners. They offer good ANC with long-lasting battery life. You can get up to 7 hours of listening without ANC and a full 30 hours when you include the charging case. The stem-free design and added wingtips mean the Fit Pros stay in place during your run. Pros Stable fit

Sweat-resistant

Nine colorways Cons Android compatibility is iffy

No wireless charging $199 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy

The Beats Fit Pro are an all-around great pair of earbuds that we recommend for everyday listening and working out. The wingtip design provides extra stability, so you won't accidentally bounce them out as you run. Three ear tip sizes are included with each model, so you can further customize the fit while aiding noise cancelation. They are also stem-free, which reduces their chances of being accidentally pulled out while maintaining onboard tap controls with a press-and-hold button to cycle between ANC modes and access a voice assistant. Plus, the Fit Pro have an IPX4 rating which means they are water (i.e. sweat) resistant, so you can finish a marathon without worrying you'll damage your earbuds. Speaking of long runs, battery life here is solid, if not standard. The buds can last for up to seven hours on a single charge without ANC, and six hours with ANC on. While you might not finish a 100-mile race, most runners will be able to complete their runs without being disconnected. The Fit Pro come in nine colors, including Volt Yellow, Stone Purple, Coral Pink, and Tidal Blue. Kim Kardashian has even contributed by introducing a collection of neutrals.

Sound quality is pretty impressive with the Beats Fit Pro. They support spatial audio, and they are the only Beats model to currently incorporate dynamic head tracking, which can create a multidimensional experience. When it comes to sound and noise cancelation you'll get ANC and transparency mode which is good for treadmill runners who need to cancel out their gym's weird workout playlist and outdoor runners who want to remain aware of their surroundings. You'll also get an adaptive EQ that will automatically adjust the audio based on your environment.

It's important to note that the Fit Pro are certainly more well-suited to iOS than Android devices. They feature one-touch pairing, audio sharing, automatic switching between devices, iCloud pairing, hands-free "Hey Siri" use, the Eartip fit test, and Find My compatibility. These features won't exactly be accessible when connected to an Android, though you can use the Beats app to customize.

Plantronics BackBeat Fit 6100 Best running headphones Over-ear design with a unique look The Plantronics BackBeat Fit 6100 are a solid pair of workout headphones that will support you on your run. They are one of the few pairs of over-ear headphones that are rated against water (IPX5) and up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. Pros Price

IPX5

Lightweight Cons Micro USB charging

Sensitive touch controls $60 at Amazon

Truthfully, over and on-ear headphones aren't what I reach for when it comes to jogging or running. Most options are bulky, hot, and not nearly water-resistant enough, however, some runners like the isolation and general comfort that a pair of headphones can provide. If you already own a pair of ANC headphones you like, like the Bose 700 or Sony WH-1000XM5, you might be able to go with what you got, but if you're looking for something specifically for exercise, check out the Plantronics BackBeat Fit 6100.

For under $100, you get a lightweight, stable model that won't squish and squeeze your head just to stay on. Instead, their design features a headband adjustment cord that you can tighten to your desired fit during a run and then release whenever you cross the finish line for a more relaxed fit. Memory foam earcups are pretty plush and should work well with sunglasses. The BackBeat Fit 6100 are IPX5 rated, so you really don't have to worry about shorting them via sweat or sudden rain. It's true that the touch panel is a little hard to control due to its sensitivity, but we think this pair is worth it.

Audio options include an ambient aware mode for outdoor use, three EQ presets, and an included 3.5mm cable for wired listening. These headphones do not support active noise cancelation, but again, this isn't a huge deterrent for a pair of budget-friendly headphones designed for working out. The battery lasts up to 24 hours, so you should be good to go on multiple runs.

Source: JLab JLab Go Air Sport Best budget earbuds For casual runners The JLab Go Air Sport wireless earbuds are the perfect pair to use for beginner runners (preserving your more expensive but perhaps less durable everyday listening set). Available in multiple colors, these buds have an IP55 rating that makes them essentially sweatproof, while the over-ear hook keeps them secure and stable. Touch controls eliminate the need to pull out your phone, and eight hours of battery life will keep you rocking out during your run. Pros Inexpensive

Earhook design

Multiple colorways Cons Sound quality isn't amazing

No awareness mode $30 at Amazon $30 at Best Buy

New or casual runners don't really need to shell out the big bucks for a pair of running-specific headphones, and you might not want to wear your nicer pair of everyday listening headphones either. Enter the JLab Go Air Sport. This model typically retails for just $30 and includes a host of helpful features for runners. Design-wise you get over ear hooks to aid a secure stable fit no matter your pace or terrain.

An IP55 rating means these earbuds are protected from both water and dust/debris, a huge plus for runners of all types. The battery lasts a pretty impressive eight hours on a single charge and the case holds an additional three charges. Onboard touch controls are fairly easy to use, and you'll get to choose from a few fun colors (so you can match your earbuds to your sneakers).

Sound-wise you don't get any fancy features like ANC or Transparency mode, and the overall quality is a little bit lacking, however, for under $40, this is a tough pair to beat.

Source: Adidas Adidas RPT-02 Sol Unique design Powered by the sun to fuel your run The Adidas RPT-02 Sol are an amazing pair of headphones with a unique design that will be best for outdoor runners. While they can be charged via cable, this model is also solar-powered, meaning unlimited battery life when exposed to the sun's rays and up to 80 hours of reserve battery life should things start to get cloudy. Pros Washable earcups

"Unlimited" battery

Lightweight Cons Pricey

No ANC $230 at Adidas $230 at Amazon $230 at Best Buy

The Adidas RPT-02 Sol are a unique pair of headphones that are worth a gander if you run outside. This pair is solar-powered which means you might never run out of juice as long as you're in the sun. They can store up to 80 hours of continuous battery and a light indicator on the inside of the headband will tell you about battery ability and conditions (more light rings equals a better charge), plus you can check the companion app to monitor battery levels. If you are constantly battling rain and clouds, you do have the option to charge this pair via USB-C. An IPX4 rating means you're protected from rain and sweat (which can also be dealt with by machine washing the removable earcups and inner headband cushion).

The Adidas Headphones app allows you to switch between Bluetooth devices, configure onboard controls, access voice assistance, and cycle through EQ presets. Like our other outdoor-focused models, this pair purposefully forgoes active noise cancelation, but sound quality is pretty great.

Source: SHOKZ SHOKZ OpenRun Pro Best bone conduction Safety-first without sacrificing sound Bone conduction makes the OpenRun Pro another amazing choice for outdoor runners. The open-ear design won't occlude your ear canal, so you can still listen to music while remaining aware of what's going on around you. Pros Safe, open-ear design

Solid battery life

Comfortable Cons Sizing can be tricky $180 at Best Buy $180 at Amazon

We are constantly praising the Shokz OpenRun Pro for being one of the best in the business when it comes to bone conduction. We also believe any outdoor runner should consider trying a bone conduction model. The primary concern here is safety; running outside with noise-canceling headphones or earbuds (including passive isolation) means you might not be aware of any threats, including warnings from others on the street. Bone conduction leaves your ear canals totally open, so you can remain aware of your surroundings while listening to your music.

The pair fits comfortably around your head, resting gently on the top of your jaw and outside your ears, which means you won't get overheated by plush earcups; a weight of 26 grams (0.05 pounds) makes them ideal for long-term wear. An IP55 rating lets you sweat it out without risking damage. This model features 9th-generation bone conduction technology, which produces slightly more present bass and more consistent audio quality as your face moves.

You’ll also get a 10-hour battery and 5-minute quick charging as well as mobile app support on Android and iOS devices. The app lets you control multipoint connectivity settings and switch between Standard and Vocal EQ modes. The OpenRun Pro have recently gone through a few upgrades including a new magnetic charger, Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, and Shokz TurboPitch sound.

Cleer Audio ARC II Best open-ear earbuds New kid on the block The Cleer Audio Arc II are a pair of open-ear earbuds for outdoor exercise with up to eight hours of battery life on a single charge, multipoint connectivity, and an IPX5 rating. Pros Sweat-resistant

aptX support

Stability ear hooks Cons Fit might be not for everyone $158 at Amazon

The Cleer Arc Audio II debuted this past May and are a great option for runners who want an open-ear experience without the wrap-around band from our favorite bone conduction model. One of our editors personally attests to the success of this pair, and many other user reviews support this claim. The open-ear design rests gently in front of the ear canal as opposed to inside it doing away with any active or passive noise cancelation; you're still able to hear your surroundings. This also means maximum comfort as long as the stabilizing ear hooks fit well over the ear.

The individual buds have intuitive touch controls as well as a "6-axis motion sensor" which allows you to control playback with head gestures. The Arc II carry eight hours of playtime on a single charge with an additional 27 hours provided by the case. The open-ear design is certainly unique but overall sounds pretty great. Volume is slightly limited compared to in-ear models but should be loud enough to get you through your 5K and beyond. You can use the Cleer+ app to adjust EQ and music playback as well as customize controls.

Source: Jaybird

Source: The JayBird Vista 2 earbuds are waterproof, sweatproof, and have a military-grade build, making them the right choice for the gym or track.Source: Jaybird Jaybird Vista 2 Best durability Fully waterproof $103 $150 Save $47 The Jaybird Vista 2 are a waterproof pair of workout buds with a military-grade build. They also incorporate a wingtip design for added stability with active noise cancellation and Surroundsense (transparency) mode. Battery gives you up to eight hours of listening time on a single charge with an additional 16 hours provided by the case. Pros Waterproof

Durable

Sportfit design Cons Battery life is just okay

Fit can be tricky $103 at Amazon

Okay, we've discussed sweat and water resistance a lot thus far, and many of our models have at least an IPX4 rating, however, the best of the best when it comes to durability is the Jaybird Vista 2 with a very impressive IP68 rating. This means you can fully submerge the earbuds in up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes. They are also protected against sand and dirt, so you can bring these earbuds with you anywhere. The charging case is also durable with an IP54 rating. The buds are lightweight with a wingtip design for added stability. The one thing to note, here, is ear tip selection which some users can find tricky; the ear tips are proprietary, so you won't be able to swap them out for another model.

The Vista 2 support active noise cancelation and Surroundsense technology (essentially Transparency mode) with an option to adjust wind filtering particularly on calls. These settings can be altered with the Jaybird companion app which will also let you customize EQ, check the battery, and more. Sound quality isn't exactly award-winning, but overall, it's consumer-friendly and can easily be improved with EQ presets and customization options.

JLab Rewind Wireless Retro Headphones Best budget headphones A popular, retro style $20 $25 Save $5 The JLab Rewind Wireless are super affordable with a retro look and surprising sound quality. They certainly won't beat out any premium models, but the 12-hour playtime, fairly comfortable fit, and EQ presents are a pretty great deal for under $25. Pros Cheap

Lightweight

Great battery life Cons Sound quality isn't amazing

Charging cable is a nuisance $20 at Amazon

As previously mentioned, it's hard to recommend a pair of over-ear headphones specifically for runners. While we love them and all that they do, we find that running and a bulky high-end headset don't exactly go hand in hand. There are other workout models that are well-suited to handle a variety of exercises, but if you want a cheap, supplementary pair that you can throw on specifically for a quick run, consider the JLab Rewind Wireless.

They don't have any fancy features (aside from three EQ presets), but they have become fairly popular over the past two years. This pair is super lightweight with 12 hours of battery life, onboard controls, and a comfortable fit. Granted, they don't excel in the sound quality department, but you can blast your tunes effectively without worrying about costly damage on a run. They are easily replaceable and will let you leave your premium ANC headphones at home while you sweat it out at the gym.

Final thoughts on the best running headphones and earbuds

There are a ton of great options out there for runners, especially those who can identify their top priorities. If you want a set of stable workout buds, the Beats Fit Pro are a great way to go. If you specifically like to run outdoors an open-ear or bone conduction model like the Shokz OpenRun Pro will ensure your safety. If you've committed to a traditional headphone, check out the Plantronics BackBeat Fit 6100 or go for something cheap and easy like the JLab Rewind Wireless. Runners should consider sweat resistance, battery life, and comfort, ultimately deciding what fit is best for their particular needs.

