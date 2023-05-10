Below, we've rounded up a dozen of the best headphones and earbuds for sleep. Our picks cover everything from earbuds that offer a snug fit and compact design to headbands and over-ear headphones that are ideal for the side-sleepers. We've also included options with some more advanced sleep-specific features, such as soothing white noise, custom sleep timers, and app controls. Sleeping well is essential for overall health and well-being, and the right headphones or earbuds can make all the difference.

Tired of tossing and turning all night because of unwanted noise? They make headphones for that. You can always use a pair of earbuds you already own, but it probably didn't take very long for you to realize that most earbuds and headphones aren't exactly designed for use in bed. If so, then it might be time to try out a pair of headphones that are actually made to be worn while you sleep.

Headband-style sleep headphones are great for those who snooze on their sides or stomachs. And fleece or padded headbands are not so great for those who sleep hot or live in warmer climates. The HoomBand features slim stereo headphones nestled inside a thin, stretchy, and breathable headband that helps regulate temperature a bit better than our other picks. They're also Bluetooth-capable and include plenty of preloaded sleep sounds in the HoomBand app.

For a cheap, no-frills pair of wired sleep earbuds, look no further than this selection from Maxrock. They're rather spartan, but for the price, they're effective at blocking out noise thanks to their flanged earpiece design. They're also cheap enough that you won't worry too much about losing or breaking them.

In-ear monitors are generally more expensive than standard wired earbuds, but the Moondrop Chu model a good way to try a pair on the cheap. Their low-profile earpiece design (with the cable designed to wrap around the back of your ear) also makes them suitable for use as sleep earbuds, although they don't feature wireless connectivity or any advanced sleep features.

For its low price, the Musicozy Bluetooth Sleep Mask is a suitable mask-style device for wearing to bed. It combines a sleep mask with a pair of stereo drivers for sound, and the mask is adjustable to suit different head sizes. It also features Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, so you don't have to keep your phone (or other input device) in bed with you or worry about a cable being pulled out while you sleep. Side-sleepers might find it a bit bulky, however.

SnoozeBand Sleep Mask combines low-profile sleep headphones with a light-blocking eye cover. It features a soft and adjustable wrap-around eye mask, and inside are super-thin 4mm padded speakers. Side- and stomach-sleepers are likely to find this more comfortable than earbuds, and the mask-style design is also great for those sensitive to light. It comes preloaded with sleeping sounds and can also play audio from your device via Bluetooth.

The Kokoon Nightbuds are one of the most advanced and customizable pairs of sleep headphones out there. They boast an impressive suite of sleep features, including sleep tracking, custom alarms, and fade-out when they detect that you've fallen asleep. The earpieces block out noise well, but some users find comfort to be an issue, even for back-sleeping.

If headband-style and in-ear headphones aren't working for you, then the Dublabs Bedphones over-ear sleep headphones might be worth a shot. The adjustable earpieces are small (about the size of a coin) and wafer-thin, so they work reasonably well with most sleeping positions. They're available with Bluetooth connectivity, too, if you're willing to pay a bit extra.

They're not cheap, but the QuietOn 3 Sleep Earbuds are excellent for helping you get to sleep with soothing white noise. They're built well, and the lightweight, low-profile earpiece design sits comfortably in the ear. They also isolate noise effectively. Note, however, that these do not have Bluetooth connectivity, meaning you can't pump your own sounds into them.

Even low-profile earbuds are prone to falling out at night if you sleep on your side or tend to toss and turn. A pair of headband-style sleep headphones like the AcousticSheep SleepPhones might be a better fit. It's available in several sizes and colors, and the fleece headband is reasonably comfortable. Noise isolation isn't the best, however.

They're not built specifically for sleep, and their larger size makes them less than ideal for side-sleepers, but the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are great for back-sleepers and for blocking out ambient noise in spaces such as public transport. The buds provide fantastic active noise-canceling technology as well as excellent audio quality, but be prepared to pay for it.

Anker's Soundcore Sleep A10 earbuds are specifically designed to help you get a better night's rest. They sport some handy features, including an in-ear alarm, sleep tracking, and preloaded sleep sounds. Their low-profile design makes them less likely to fall out of your ears at night, but they can still be problematic for side sleepers.

How we chose the best headphones and earbuds for sleep

The best headphones and earbuds for sleep are designed to give you the peace and quiet you need for a good night's rest, and they sport some unique features that make them better suited for this task than regular on-ear or in-ear headphones. These features range from simple things like low-profile earpieces and a comfortable fit to more advanced specs such as active noise cancelation, custom alarms and timers, and preloaded sleep sounds. As you can imagine, the prices of these headphones run a pretty wide gamut depending on which features are present and how advanced they are.

Comfort is an essential part of falling asleep, even when you're not adding another variable by wearing a pair of headphones to bed. When selecting the best headphones and earbuds for sleep, comfort took priority over sound quality or app controls — features we'd weigh more heavily when looking at the best wireless earbuds for general use and not just for sleeping. Sleep is a very personal thing, and everyone has their own preferred sleep environments and positions (not to mention head sizes and ear shapes). We made sure to choose headphones and earbuds in a broad range of styles, designs, and price points to cover the needs and preferences of as many sleepers as possible.

It's important to remember that there's no "one size fits all" when it comes to the best sleep headphones. Side-sleepers, for example, may have trouble with over-ear or in-ear headphones and should probably consider a pair of headband-style sleep headphones like the AcousticSheep SleepPhones, our value pick. Back-sleepers, as well as those looking for a pair of sleep headphones for use while sitting, pretty much have their pick of the litter and should look into more feature-rich earbuds like the Anker Soundcore Sleep A10 or the noise-canceling Bose QuietComfort II. But whatever your needs and sleep habits may be, our guide should point you in the right direction on your journey to a better night's rest.