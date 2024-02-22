Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

For the gamers out there, only very few of them have the space, money, or ability to set up a speaker system. Naturally, most gamers are better off with a pair of headphones that can keep gunfire and explosions from bothering anybody else around. However, headphones can get quite expensive, and there are thousands to choose between, making the process confusing.

Luckily, we've found a great selection of headphones for all different kinds of gamers out there.

  • Sennheiser 560 S
    Sennheiser HD 560S
    Editor's choice
    $170 $230 Save $60

    Sennheiser's 560S headphones feature a wide, open soundstage perfect for gaming with 3D sound, and with an open-back design, you won't have to worry about missing audio cues even when playing the most competitive first-person shooters. Plus, with comfortable earcups, these headphones are ideal for long gaming sessions.

    $170 at Amazon $180 at Sennheiser
  • Shure SRH1540
    Shure SRH1540 Premium Headphones
    Premium pick

    These premium closed-back headphones from Shure feature some of the most comfortable earpads out there, have an exceptionally open soundstage, and offer up some overall excellent audio quality whether you're gaming, listening to music, or doing anything else. If you want some headphones perfect for just about any usecase, the SRH1540s are a great choice.

    $499 at Amazon $499 at Shure
  • Audio-Technica ATH-M50X Streamset wired gaming headset angled to the left
    Audio-Technica ATH-M50X
    Best value
    $157 $170 Save $13

    Audio-Technica's ATH-M50X headphones pack in some professional-grade audio quality with a neutral sound profile, making these cans as good a fit for audio production as they can be for gaming. You'll never have to worry about too much bass or piercing highs when blasting away in Call of Duty with these. Plus, they won't break the bank, either.

    $149 at Amazon $157 at Best Buy
  • Product image of a pair of Koss Porta Pro headphones seen from the side on a transparent background.
    Koss Porta Pro
    Best on a budget
    $40 $50 Save $10

    The famous Koss Porta Pro headphones are foldable, extremely lightweight, and will only cost you $50 if you can't find them on sale. What's more, though, is that these headphones punch well above their weight in terms of audio quality. If you're on a budget, these can handle games as well as music better than most competitors at the same price.

    $40 at Amazon $49 at B&H
  • Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones
    Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
    Most versatile

    Sony's impressive WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones have been a top-tier choice of cans for music since they came out, but they can handle more than just music. You'll be hard-pressed to find a more versatile all-around pair that can work for gaming as well as movies, shows, and even traveling, thanks to excellent ANC.

    $398 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy
  • Arctis Nova Pro
    SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Xbox
    Best headset
    $250 $350 Save $100

    The Arctis Nova Pro from SteelSeries is a premium pair of cans with its own DAC, lag-free sound, a convenient retractable microphone, effective ANC, multipoint, and up to an impressive 25hrs of battery life. Beyond all that, the Nova Pro has some seriously impressive audio quality when gaming, too.

    $250 at SteelSeries $309 at Amazon
  • A render showing the Sennheiser HD 6602S headphones in black color.
    Sennheiser HD 660S2
    Best mid-range for audiophiles
    $500 $600 Save $100

    If you're an audiophile looking for a premium listening experience when gaming, the Sennheiser HD 660S2s are a great pick. These open-back cans have an enormous soundstage, manage exceptional amounts of detail, and remain punchy and dynamic in terms of their delivery. Whether it's a competitive FPS or a story-driven game, these headphones can handle it all.

    $500 at Amazon $500 at Sennheiser
  • A render of the Sennheiser HD 800 S in black color.
    Sennheiser HD 800 S
    Premium pick for audiophiles
    $1579 $1700 Save $121

    Sennheiser's HD 800 S headphones may cost a pretty penny, but they're some of the best, highest-fidelity cans on the market. They make for an exceptional listening experience whether it's music, gaming, movies, or anything else. If you're looking for immersion, the HD 800 S are perfect.

    $1579 at Amazon $1600 at Best Buy

Which headphones for gaming are right for you?

A lot of which headphones you go with depends on your budget and what you're looking for out of a pair. If you plan to mostly play games on your phone and also want some headphones that can work for music and movies, Sony's excellent WH-1000XM5s are an excellent choice. If you're a serious audiophile with a budget to match, who wants the best, the HD 800 S is worth a look.

While for most gamers, Sennhesier's HD 560S headphones are a great blend of value and performance. If you don't find a pair that's to your liking above, though, you may want to take a look at our list of the best gaming headsets as well as our top picks of headphones in general. When it comes to audio, there are so many devices out there that there's sure to be one right for you.