Whether listening to their favorite tunes, playing games, or remote learning, there are plenty of reasons why kids would want or need a pair of headphones. But unlike adults, their ears are still developing, plus most grown-up-sized headphones likely won't fit them. That's where headphones made specifically for kids come in. Plenty of models are available at varying prices, however, and it can quickly become overwhelming trying to figure out which pair to buy. But don't worry; I've narrowed the field to include 12 pairs of the best headphones for kids. All of my selections below include volume-limiting technology, too, so you can rest assured children can't make them too loud and risk damaging their hearing.

When it comes to kids, messiness is inevitable, which is why the IP67-rated Onanoff BuddyPhones WAVE are built to be waterproof and can even survive immersion up to 10 feet. They also boast a built-in mic and four listening modes for everyone, from toddlers to older kids. They use a flexible band that is less prone to snapping for even better longevity, too.

If you need your little one to be aware of their surroundings when outdoors or even just hear that dinner is done, the myFirst Headphones BC Wireless Lite bring bone conduction technology to smaller heads. They are lightweight and IPX6 rated, so drips and splashes won't be a concern. And despite being so small, they still have a built-in mic for calls and remote learning.

When it comes to children's headphones, the Puro Sound Labs BT2200s are built for kids without looking too "babyish," which could help convince a skeptical child to use them. They are wireless and come with a hard carrying case, making them easily portable. Furthermore, you can daisy-chain two models together for listening with a friend. Plus, a built-in mic makes phone calls easy.

The Onanoff BuddyPhones Explore+ are great for toddlers and smaller children thanks to their compact, lightweight design with ample padding to prevent pinching. They have a detachable cable that helps prevent snags, plus an in-line mic for calls or remote learning. Fun stickers are included for personalization, plus a convenient carrying pouch.

If you need something affordable that can be used on both wired and wireless devices, the Onanoff BuddyPhones Play+ are adaptable to all sorts of use cases. They come with stickers and a convenient carrying pouch for easy transport. Plus, if you forget to recharge them, kids can listen while they charge using the included cable.

The Sony MDR-222KD boast good audio quality that's more balanced and less noisy, which is a marked difference from other options and makes them ideal for budding audiophiles. They also have a no-nonsense aesthetic and a reliable wired design with volume-limiting circuitry in the cable itself. Be aware they are a bit more delicate than other children's headphones, however.

The Onanoff BuddyPhones School+ are built for remote learning with their detachable boom mic and comfortable padding. They're also great for gaming. Plus, their button controls are easy for kids to use. They fold for storage and transportation, and two of them can be piggybacked together for listening with a friend.

The JLab JBuddies Pro Wireless are a cheaper pair of Bluetooth headphones for kids. They have plenty of padding to ensure comfort, while their mic can be used for remote learning or phone calls. All the controls are on the bottom of the ear cup, too, so kids can quickly find and use them. Plus, they look cool.

A trusted brand for adults, Belkin also makes the Belkin SoundForm Mini for kids. These on-ear headphones use a cable to connect to devices and have an in-line mic for remote learning and calls. Their soft ear cups and adjustable band ensure comfort, while fun stickers in the box let kids add personalized style.

The JLab JBuddies Folding Kids Headphones are affordable and boast a fun design that can be customized using stickers. They weigh just 1.41 ounces, so your kids will find them comfortable, and they connect to all sorts of devices using a trusty 3.5mm audio cable.

The Puro Sound Labs PuroQuiets are premium, kid-friendly cans that don't look like children's headphones, so they're ideal for your style-conscious little one. They have ANC to block out distracting sounds and a built-in mic, plus two of them can be piggybacked together, so multiple kids can listen to one source at the same time.

The Onanoff BuddyPhones Cosmos+ are a great all-around pair of kid-friendly headphones. They are both Bluetooth and wired-compatible, have active noise cancelation (ANC), and boast a detachable boom mic. This collection of features makes them useful for everything from casual music listening to remote learning. And they come with fun stickers, to boot.

What to consider when buying headphones for kids

When it comes to headphones for kids, perhaps the most critical concern is protecting their hearing. That is why any decent pair of children's headphones will include technology that limits the volume to around or below 85dB with a cable with a built-in resistor, a switch on the headphones themselves, or a setting in an app. Their still-developing ears can be damaged if they listen to content for too long above this level. All of my recommendations above include volume-limiting of some sort. Be aware that for wired models, you may have to plug in the cable in a certain direction, usually indicated by arrows on the cord itself.

Furthermore, you may want to consider whether wired or wireless is better for your kids, depending on how tangled you think they will get in cords and the devices they use. Bluetooth is quite common these days; headphone ports are a bit rarer. If you're not sure, pick a model that supports both. And while fun colors may be more appropriate for younger kids, older children may appreciate something more subdued. Note that, as a general rule, many pairs of children's headphones don't have the greatest audio quality, often being slightly noisy, bassy, or lacking clarity. Children are less likely to mind this, but there are models with better clarity and more balanced sound profiles if your youngster does notice.

My overall pick is the Onanoff BuddyPhones Cosmos+, thanks to their versatile design that works both via 3.5mm cable and Bluetooth. They have ANC and a handy detachable boom microphone, which makes them ideal for remote learning or gaming. And kids can customize them using stickers to create a pair of headphones that truly feel like their own. If you think your child will find their design off-putting and want something more premium, the Puro Sound Labs PuroQuiets up the ante with a sleeker, more subdued design while boasting ANC. They would likely appeal to older kids. On the other hand, if cost is your primary concern, then the JLab JBuddies are just around $14 and use a trusty cable to connect to devices; plus, they come with fun stickers.

At the end of the day, your pick for the best headphones for your kids depends on what they'll do with them. But rest assured that whatever pair you choose from this list, they're all designed to protect a child's hearing while being comfortable and fun. And once they get older, they can even graduate to regular earbuds and other grown-up options.