Studying doesn't have to be boring if you've got tunes to listen to along the way. A solid pair of headphones can block out the world, help you focus on your work, or let you take a break occasionally. Whether you're off to college or need a pair for your kids, this list of the best headphones for school has options for all kinds of learning.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Best overall Student-friendly noise-canceling cans $279 $329 Save $50 The Bose QuietComfort 45 are comfortable Bluetooth cans that boast noise canceling to help you block out the world and focus on your studies. Plus, they have voice assistant compatibility and a battery that lets you work for hours without recharging. Pros Good ANC

Comfortable

Good battery life Cons Somewhat wonky default sound

A bit bulky $250 at Amazon $279 at Best Buy

Bose is known for making some of the best noise-canceling headphones, and the QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth headphones are my overall pick for students. They aren't too pricey compared to other options but offer everything you will need for studying sessions. Notably, their ANC effectively blocks out distracting sounds in the mid-range, which lets you focus on your work. You get multiple ANC options to suit various scenarios, although a minor quibble is there is no proper "ANC off" mode; you'll have to settle for "Aware" instead. Still, add to that their amply-padded ear cups, which block out higher-pitched noises, and you can read outdoors or in coffee shops without worrying about errant noises. You also get handy features, including voice assistant compatibility for hands-free controls. Their microphone is solid, and while you can't use it for recording podcasts or anything, it is more than enough for phone calls or remote learning.

You get up to 24 hours of battery life from the QuietComfort 45, enough to power you through long hours in the library without recharging. And when you do have to plug them in, these cans use widely-supported USB-C connectivity. And in addition to voice assistant controls, you get reliable physical buttons that let you control playback, phone calls, and the ANC settings. Additionally, if you don't want to use Bluetooth or your device doesn't support it, you can also use these headphones in wired mode via the included cable, which is handy.

Perhaps the most arresting thing you'll notice out of the box is a somewhat wonky default sound profile. The Bose QuietComfort 45 tend to kick up high notes a bit too much, which can sound irritating or grating. Thankfully, the included smartphone app lets you EQ these headphones to take care of that. Overall, for less than $300, these headphones offer everything most students will need in a comfortable, dependable package.

Anker Soundcore Life Q30 Best value Affordable noise canceling cans The Anker Soundcore Life A30 are affordable Bluetooth headphones with all the features a student needs. These include ANC, which helps block out distractions and long battery life. Plus, they're comfortable to wear and use physical buttons for control. Pros Solid ANC

Battery life Cons Build quality is just OK

Audio may leak at higher volume settings $80 at Amazon

The Anker Soundcore Life Q30 top our list of the best headphones under $100 for good reason. They boast ANC that reduces distracting noises and a long-lasting battery for uninterrupted listening. That makes them ideal for budget-conscious students. You can choose from three ANC levels, including indoors mode (to handle people talking and mid-range sounds), outdoors mode (for general noise), and transport mode (for engine and airplane noise), which lets you study in all sorts of places. While their ANC would not topple the best of the best, they still do a remarkable job. These cans have a rather bass-heavy default sound, typical for more budget headsets. If this bothers you, an EQ in the Soundcore app will let you handle it.

And with up to 40 hours of battery life when using ANC and 60 when ANC is disabled, you can pull all-nighters uninterrupted. The comfortable ear cups have plenty of padding, and physical buttons make it easy to control your tunes. The Soundcore Life Q30's ear cups also fold for easy storage and transport. You get a USB-C to USB-A cable in the box that works with most chargers, though no adapter is included. Additionally, if your device doesn't support Bluetooth, you can use an external 3.5mm cable with these headphones (again, not included in the box).

A quirk of these headphones that others may notice, but you may not at first, is their tendency to leak audio at higher volumes. Bear this in mind in quiet places such as libraries. Their build quality also betrays their budget price, so be more gentle when tossing them into a bag. But for just $80, the Anker Soundcoure Life Q30 are an excellent choice for cash-strapped students.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Premium pick Top-notch ANC headphones If you want the best pair of ANC Bluetooth headphones, look no further than the Sony WH-1000XM5. This headset boasts some of the most effective noise canceling you can get and amply plush ear cups for maximum comfort. Pros Outstanding ANC

Comfortable

Great build quality Cons Bulky

Expensive

No IP rating $398 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy

If price is no concern, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are the way to go. They're so good we've declared them the best pair of over-ear headphones around, and they certainly live up to that designation. These headphones have some of the best ANC performance you can get, effectively silencing the rest of the world in every scenario you can think of. Whether in an airplane or at the beach, no sounds will prevent you from being immersed in your studies. They also have thick padding on the headband and ear cups, so long hours of learning won't get uncomfortable. You can use easy swipes and taps to control your tunes or ask your voice assistant to do it. Sound quality is well-balanced out of the box, too, but you can use the equalizer in the Sony Connect app to alter it if you wish.

Thanks to modes such as Speak to Chat and Quick Attention, you won't have to remove your headphones to speak with other people, which temporarily let in ambient noise as needed. Remote learning is also a breeze because the built-in mic adeptly handles errant background sounds and delivers your voice clearly. With up to 30 hours of battery life, you don't have to stop and recharge often, either. And Sony's LDAC Bluetooth codec support means high-quality audio won't lag behind visual content when watching videos.

These are undoubtedly expensive cans, but they're worth every penny. The only minor drawbacks come from being rather bulky and not having an IP rating to withstand moisture, so don't take them out in the rain. Otherwise, it's hard to find a better pair of headphones for students or anyone else.

Source: Onanoff ONANOFF BuddyPhones Cosmos+ Best for kids Child-friendly headphones ideal for school $80 $100 Save $20 For kids heading off to school or enrolled in remote learning, the Onanoff BuddyPhones Cosmos+ have everything needed. Their volume-limiting design protects children's hearing, while ANC cuts down on distractions, and the boom mic is ideal for online classes. Pros Kid-friendly design

Bluetooth and wired connectivity

ANC Cons Design may be off-putting to older kids

Sound quality is just OK $80 at Amazon

For smaller kids in online classes or studying hard for tests, the Onanoff BuddyPhones Cosmos+ are ideal. These child-friendly headphones top our list of recommendations and have all the grown-up features kids need, including ANC, to cut down on distracting noises. In fact, a special StudyMode setting enhances voices to make learning easier. A detachable boom mic is also included, handy when remote learning or even when taking a break to play video games. All this comes in a fun design in multiple colors with stickers to customize the cans as kids see fit. Note that these are children's headphones, so sound quality likely won't match anything adults are used to, but most little ones shouldn't mind.

These headphones can be used wired and wirelessly via Bluetooth, which is ideal for pairing them with multiple devices at home and on the go. Like all good children's headphones, they also use volume-limiting technology regardless of the connection method to protect developing ears from damage. A carrying case in the box makes transporting them a breeze, and USB-C connectivity means recharging them is simple. But with up to 24 hours of battery life, you won't have to stop and do that much. And if two youngsters want to listen to the same content simultaneously, the included BuddyLink cable makes that possible with another pair of these headphones.

The Onanoff BuddyPhones Cosmos+ headphones will likely appeal to younger kids with their fun and colorful design. And for just around $80, they're not too pricey, to boot.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Best for battery life Long-lasting cans Sennheiser states you can get up to 60 hours of listening time with ANC enabled using the Momentum 4 wireless Bluetooth cans, which is quite impressive. They also have soft padding so that marathon study sessions can proceed uninterrupted. Pros Extra-long battery life

Comfortable

ANC Cons Pricey

Bulky $380 at Amazon $380 at Best Buy

While many of the picks on this list have long battery life, nothing quite matches the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless's claim of up to 60 hours of battery life from one charge with ANC enabled. That means multiple days of studying are possible without stopping to recharge. Add to that the ample padding on the band and ear pads, and you won't have to experience any interruptions when cramming for an exam. Their overall sound profile is pretty neutral, but there is a noticeable uptick in the bass range, which most people tend to enjoy. You can adjust this in their Sennheiser Smart Connect app, along with fine-tuning their ANC and more. While their noise-canceling chops likely won't match the Sony WH-1000XM5, these cans are still capable of cutting down on annoying sounds from around you.

These headphones are bulky but not too heavy, so you can take them with you from class to class without feeling bogged down. As for their microphone setup, four beam-forming microphones and wind noise suppression help ensure your voice makes it through clearly, even when you're outside on a call. And thanks to their aptX Adaptive codec Bluetooth codec support, visual and audio content will stay in sync no matter what.

These are somewhat pricey cans, but if you want long-lasting battery life in an attractive package, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless will keep up with you for days at a time.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Best for iPhones Apple's ecosystem earbuds $200 $250 Save $50 The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) are ideal for students with other Apple products. They pair great with iPhones and MacBooks while boasting good sound and ANC. You can also enjoy Spatial Audio for an immersive listening experience. Pros Tight Apple ecosystem integration

Good ANC and sound quality

Compact Cons Not great with Android or Windows $200 at Best Buy $249 at Apple

There is no doubt many students prefer Apple's products, including iPhones, MacBooks, and more. If you've already got some of these, then the AirPods Pro 2 will pair nicely with everything else Apple, and we recommend them as good iOS earbuds in general. These compact earbuds have great ANC that effectively blocks out the world, while their neutral sound profile lets most genres of music shine. You get four sizes of ear tips ranging from XS to L, which is ideal for getting a complete seal and the best listening experience. When paired with an iOS device, you also get a list of Apple-exclusive features. These include Find My support in case you lose your earbuds and Spatial Audio customization, which means compatible content will sound especially immersive and life-like. Their microphone is fine, but sometimes it might get too aggressive, cutting out background noise and taking out your voice when doing so.

The reason you get all these features is the H2 chip included in the buds, which makes it easy to pair the AirPods Pro 2 to Apple devices. It also allows for "high-bandwidth" (though not lossless) connectivity for excellent quality audio with no lag between visuals and sound. Furthermore, the controls on these buds are an easy-to-use combination of taps and swipes. The charging case also includes the U1 chip, allowing for more refined searching using Find My if you lose it. Plus, it has a built-in speaker that can emit a tone if you misplace it and wireless charging support in addition to USB-C.

If you already have other Apple products, then the AirPods Pro 2 are ideal for your studying sessions. They're comfortable, have good sound, and their ANC effectively deals with distractions while you work.

Source: Google Google Pixel Buds A Android-focused pick Google's platform-integrated buds $60 $100 Save $40 Android users can also have a platform-focused set of buds thanks to the Pixel Buds A. These earbuds have handy touch controls and tight Android integration. If you're an Android die-hard, these buds have almost everything you'll need. Pros Tight Android integration

IPX4 rating

Comfortable and lightweight Cons Default sound profile is wonky

No ANC

Adaptive Sound can get annoying $60 at Amazon $60 at Best Buy

Android users don't have to feel left out of the platform-integrated buds game, thanks to the Google Pixel Buds A. These earbuds boast tight platform integration, including find my device, Google Assistant, and touch control support. They have a rather wonky sound profile out of the box, however. Mids and highs are much louder than lows, which most people dislike. You can make up for this using the "Bass Boost" EQ setting on your phone, which I'd recommend. And instead of ANC, you get what Google calls "Adaptive Sound," which increases and decreases the volume in response to your surroundings. Depending on your sensitivity to volume changes, you may like this, or it might get annoying.

The buds themselves are comfortable and lightweight, plus their IPX4 rating means sweat and droplets should not be a concern. Furthermore, their microphone effectively handles background noise. Sometimes, they get overzealous and take your voice out along with noise, however. And while they don't have ANC, their isolation capabilities are still excellent, meaning background noise when listening to content should be quieter. Overall, if you're looking for seamless Android connectivity, these earbuds deliver platform integration that rivals Apple's tie-ins with AirPods.

Source: Jabra Jabra Elite 7 Active Best for workouts Fitness-friendly earbuds These IP57-rated earbuds can stand up to sweat and rain without a problem. The Jabra Elite 7 Active are also packed with features, including ANC and good audio quality. If you need a set of buds to take along when on a break from your books, these will do nicely. Pros IP57 rating

ANC

Good sound quality Cons Might be uncomfortable for some $180 at Amazon $180 at Best Buy

Whether you are a student-athlete or need a break from your books, the Jabra Elite 7 Active are an ideal companion to any workout. They have an IP57 rating, so sweat, rain, and dirt won't be a problem. These earbuds sit deep in your ears and seal tightly, which combines with their ANC capabilities to deliver an experience that effectively cuts down on distractions. Note that because of that tight seal, some may find these earbuds slightly uncomfortable, depending on the shape and size of your ears. However, the tight fit also ensures the buds don't fall out during intense workouts. The Jabra Elite 7 Active have a relatively neutral sound profile, with slight boosts to the bass and treble ranges. That means most genres will sound great. You can use the EQ in the Sound+ app if you want to change this.

These earbuds also have a solid mic that attenuates background noise well, though it will not wholly drown out everything. Still, for phone calls it's more than enough. Plus, with up to eight hours of battery life, you can get through a full day's worth of classes and a workout, too. Five minutes of fast charging gives you an hour of playback if you're in a rush. Touch controls let you handle play, pause, and phone calls, while voice assistant support works with Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant. For workouts and on-the-go listening, these earbuds are an ideal addition to any student's arsenal.

Best headphones for students in 2023: The bottom line

There are many options for students to choose from when buying headphones, but the Bose QuietComfort 45 are my overall pick. They offer good ANC, are comfortable to wear, and don't cost a fortune. But if you want something more affordable, you can opt for the Anker Soundcore Life Q30, which offers many of the same features at a much lower price. On the other hand, if you desire all the bells and whistles available, plus excellent ANC, go for the Sony WH-1000XM5.