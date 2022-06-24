Best headphones and earbuds for the MacBook Air (2022)
Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air is looking to be a fantastic laptop, featuring a sleek new design and greatly increased performance courtesy of the new Apple M2 processor. This new design also comes with a new speaker system, now using a quad-speaker setup to deliver more powerful sound compared to previous models. But even if the sound from the MacBook Air speakers is great, sometimes you need a pair of headphones, whether you want a more immersive experience or you’re in public and don’t want to bother everyone else.
To help with that, we’ve rounded up some of the best headphones you can buy for the 2022 MacBook Air. There’s one more thing that’s important about this new model, and that’s the improved headphone jack. Apple has added support for high-impedance headphones, similar to top-tier Macs like the MacBook Pro and Mac Studio. This means you can use higher-end headphones without needing an external amp. As such, we also have a couple of high-impedance headphones for the audio enthusiasts below. Let’s get into it.
Best over-ear headphones for MacBook Air (2022)
-
Apple's AirPods Max are some of the best sounding wireless headphones, in addition to looking incredibly sleek and clean. And since they're from Apple, they work great with the MacBook Air. The price tag is a bit hard to swallow, but these are fantastic headphones.
-
Sony has been in the audio game for years, and the latest generation of its wireless headphones is better than ever. In addition to great audio, this pair has a very sleek design that looks great anywhere. They're expensive, but they're a great choice.
-
. Aside from looking great, the Surface Headphones 2 have dials built into the earcups, meaning they have more intuitive design and controls than most options on this list. Plus, they still have great audio, and they're much more reasonably priced.
-
They may not offer the most incredible audio quality, but the Barracuda X are a more affordable set of headphones that's still very comfortable. The best part is they work via Bluetooth or a USB-C dongle, so they support most devices but they also let you skip the hassle that can sometimes come from using Bluetooth.
-
If you want to make use of the high-impedance headphone jack on the new MacBook Air, the Sennheiser HD 650 are some of the best headphones for audiophiles. With 300 Ohms of impedance, they require quite a bit of power, but they'll deliver fantastic audio with a wide sound stage thanks to the open-back design.
-
If you want a top-tier audio experience for a slightly cheaper price, the BeyerDynamic DT 880 Pro are another great pair of high-impedance headphones. These ones have a semi-open design, which helps deliver stronger bass while still having the benefits of open-back models, like the wider sound stage.
These are all great options, with the last two models specifically being able to take advantage of the high-impedance headphone jack in the new MacBook Air model. Because they have such high impedance levels, those won’t work on older models without a dedicated amplifier, but the Bluetooth headphones are great for all your devices.
Best earbuds
Of course, large over-ear headphones aren’t for everyone, so if you prefer the lighter form factor of an earbud, there are some great options out there, too. Of course, that includes Apple’s AirPods, but there are plenty of options out there.
-
Apple's AirPods are some of the most popular earbuds out there, and the Pro models truly deserve the attention they get. These offer a great audio experience and fantastic ANC, making them ideal for just about any environment.
-
Sony's audio expertise also extends to wireless earbuds, and the WF-1000XM4 are a fantastic option, especially if you're not committed to the Apple ecosystem. They offer great audio, great battery life, and they have very good ANC, too.
-
They may not be as fancy as the AirPods Pro, but the third-generation AirPods have a nicer design, solid audio quality, and the half-in-ear design may be more comfortable for some users. Plus, they work great with all Apple devices.
-
If you're not a fan of the stem design on the AirPods, Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro have a more compact design that fits right in your ears, and they still deliver great audio quality and solid ANC capabilities. Plus, they actually come in more than one color, so you can choose your favorite style.
-
If you want great wireless earbuds without breaking the bank, the Earfun Air Pro 2 are a great option. They're relatively affordable, but they still offer great balanced sound and they have ANC support to help filter out background noise. They even support USB-C or wireless charging.
-
Because wireless earbuds aren't right for everyone, the KBEAR KS2 in-ear monitors are a fantastic option on a budget. Don't let the low price fool you, these offer fantastic audio quality, and they have a nice cable and build quality. Plus, the microphone has way better quality than wireless earbuds can offer.
And those are some of the best options you can find right now if you want headphones for your 2022 MacBook Air. Depending on your usage patterns, any of these can be a good pick for you, and it’s impossible to make a single recommendation that everyone will love. With that being said, all of these will give you a good experience.
If you’re interested, you can check out the 2022 MacBook Air using the link below. This is one of the best laptops of 2022, especially if you want something extra portable that still offers great performance. It’s not available to buy yet, though, and it’s planned to launch in July.
-
The 2022 MacBook Air is powered by the new Apple M2 chip, plus it has a new taller display, an improved speaker system, and a headphone jack with support for high-impedance headphones.