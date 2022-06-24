Best headphones and earbuds for the MacBook Air (2022)

Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air is looking to be a fantastic laptop, featuring a sleek new design and greatly increased performance courtesy of the new Apple M2 processor. This new design also comes with a new speaker system, now using a quad-speaker setup to deliver more powerful sound compared to previous models. But even if the sound from the MacBook Air speakers is great, sometimes you need a pair of headphones, whether you want a more immersive experience or you’re in public and don’t want to bother everyone else.

To help with that, we’ve rounded up some of the best headphones you can buy for the 2022 MacBook Air. There’s one more thing that’s important about this new model, and that’s the improved headphone jack. Apple has added support for high-impedance headphones, similar to top-tier Macs like the MacBook Pro and Mac Studio. This means you can use higher-end headphones without needing an external amp. As such, we also have a couple of high-impedance headphones for the audio enthusiasts below. Let’s get into it.

Best over-ear headphones for MacBook Air (2022)

These are all great options, with the last two models specifically being able to take advantage of the high-impedance headphone jack in the new MacBook Air model. Because they have such high impedance levels, those won’t work on older models without a dedicated amplifier, but the Bluetooth headphones are great for all your devices.

Best earbuds

Of course, large over-ear headphones aren’t for everyone, so if you prefer the lighter form factor of an earbud, there are some great options out there, too. Of course, that includes Apple’s AirPods, but there are plenty of options out there.

And those are some of the best options you can find right now if you want headphones for your 2022 MacBook Air. Depending on your usage patterns, any of these can be a good pick for you, and it’s impossible to make a single recommendation that everyone will love. With that being said, all of these will give you a good experience.

If you’re interested, you can check out the 2022 MacBook Air using the link below. This is one of the best laptops of 2022, especially if you want something extra portable that still offers great performance. It’s not available to buy yet, though, and it’s planned to launch in July.