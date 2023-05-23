Headphones can end up costing a pretty penny, but they don't have to. Yes, you can dish out upwards of $400 or more on a pair, but for far less than that, you can still snag a great set of cans. You won't have to sacrifice many bells and whistles, either. Even at this price point, there are still plenty of options to choose from, so it's easy to get overwhelmed. But fear not; I've narrowed down the list of best over-ear and on-ear headphones for less than $100. If you're interested in great earbuds, we'll be covering those in a different list.

Our picks for the best headphones under $100 in 2023

Anker Soundcore Life Q30 Best overall A little bit of everything The Anker Soundcore Life Q30 headphones have features often found on much pricier models, including ANC, a long battery life (up to 40 hours with ANC enabled), and an overall enjoyable sound profile. They are a solid choice if you want a great set of cans that'll work just about anywhere. Pros ANC

Long battery life

Easy-to-use physical controls Cons Not the most premium build quality

Audio may leak at high volumes

Only AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs $80 at Amazon

The Anker Soundcore Life Q30 headphones are good enough that I'd recommend them as a great pair of headphones in general, but they don't cost nearly as much as some other options, coming in at around $80. At this reasonable price point, you'll get active noise cancelation (ANC), excellent battery life, and a bass-heavy sound profile. Cheaper headphones do tend to make low-frequency sounds louder than other frequencies, and these are no exception. This sound profile type makes low notes sound louder than mids and highs, which usually suits pop music and Top 40 hits but may not be great for classical, for instance. If it bothers you enough, you can equalize the headphones using the Soundcore app, which lets you use either presets or a custom profile.

The headphones are amply padded, too, so they're comfortable to wear even over long hours. And long hours you'll get, thanks to a battery that lasts for up to 40 hours with ANC enabled and 60 hours with it disabled. Their ANC lets you choose from three levels, including Indoors mode (for cutting down on people talking and mid-range noises), outdoors mode (for handling general ambient noise), and transport mode (for engine and airplane noise). The ANC won't match the best of the best, such as the Sony WH-1000XM5, but it will help quiet down distractions so you can focus on your tunes.

To control everything, you get reliable physical buttons (which means no finicky tapping or gestures) and voice assistant support. You do only get SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs, which might mean audio and video fall out of sync on some Android phones (iOS devices should be fine), but that's not too different from much more expensive sets like the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700.

Source: Amazon Sennheiser HD 350BT Premium pick Good-looking cans with good sound For a little more money (but still less than $100) you can get the Sennheiser HD 350BT headphones and get more premium materials, touch controls, and a sleeker aesthetic. Pros Solid sound quality

aptX Bluetooth codec support

Sleek aesthetics with more premium materials Cons No ANC

No wired connectivity option $89 USD at Amazon

While you won't get the fanciest materials with affordable headphones, you can still get something stylish with the Sennheiser HD 350BT. Unlike some less expensive wireless models, I would say these don't amp up bass nearly as much, which means they sound a bit more neutral. As a result, you will find mids, lows, and highs all tend to come through clearly without any one frequency range dominating over the others. That's especially helpful if you listen to various genres. But if you do want more bass, you can adjust the sound using the Sennheiser Smart Control app.

Support for aptX, AAC, and SBC Bluetooth codecs ensures your audio and visual content will remain in sync on Android and iOS devices alike. And with up to 30 hours of battery life, you'll be able to listen uninterrupted for long periods.

These headphones don't have ANC, however. If that matters to you, I'd say it's best to consider the overall pick, the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 headphones. And you can't use them via a wired connection, so whatever you pair them with must support Bluetooth audio.

Source: Amazon Koss Porta Pro Best value Portable, no-nonsense headphones The Koss Porta Pros are a compact, lightweight, and foldable pair of headphones that are easy to take everywhere you go. They use a wired connection, and you can adjust how much tension they place on your ears to achieve maximum comfort. Pros Compact and foldable

Lightweight

Comes with carrying case Cons No ANC

Divisive design

No microphone $39 USD at Amazon

Compact, foldable, and portable, the Koss Porta Pro headphones are just $40 and offer enjoyable sound quality in a package you can take all over town. They have a sound profile that tends to emphasize the higher end of bass notes as well as the mids while tamping down on the highs. That makes sense, given that these headphones don't have large padded ear cups to block out noises. As a result, you may notice it's slightly more difficult to pick up higher-pitched instruments and voices. Still, it's alright for casual listening while walking or in transit.

They do have a unique, almost futuristic design that some will love and others may not. Plus, they are on-ears, which is another point of contention. But if you don't mind this, you get a great set of cans. And at just 6.40 ounces, you'll hardly notice you're wearing them, especially at length. Furthermore, you can adjust the tension on the band thanks to the adjustment slider. And the Koss Porta Pro headphones have a carrying case, so they'll stay safe while off of your head.

You don't get ANC or much isolation with headphones like these, and no microphone either, meaning phone calls aren't possible. But their no-nonsense design might be exactly what you're looking for.

Source: Jabra Jabra Elite 45H On-ear pick Compact cans with lots of battery life The Jabra Elite 45h are compact on-ear headphones that offer tons of battery life. They also deliver enjoyable sound and come in a few color schemes to suit your taste. Pros Long battery life

Great mic

Portable Cons No ANC

On-ear design is divisive $100 at Amazon

On-ear headphones are compact and portable, which makes them useful if you tend to move around a lot. The Jabra Elite 45h kick up bass more than mids and highs, as is common on lower-priced headphones. It's not enough to totally drown out other frequencies, however. Instead, you get a sound profile that makes drums and other low-frequency instruments prominent compared to higher-pitched voices, for instance. This sort of sound is good for pop and rock tracks, but if you find it bothersome, you can EQ these headphones in the Jabra Sound+ app.

Another standout feature is their mic, which adeptly delivers your voice during calls without too much background noise, meaning busy office workers will appreciate them during conferences. Furthermore, they have plenty of padding to prevent pinching and discomfort after extended wear. These cans from Jabra boast a battery life of up to 50 hours to boot, which means you won't have to stop and charge often, either. They come in copper, beige, black, and navy, so you can choose a design that suits your taste.

They don't have ANC, however. And some people find on-ear headphones to be uncomfortable, regardless of how padded they are. But for those that don't mind and want something affordable and compact, the Jabra Elite 45h headphones fit well into that niche.

Source: Audio-Technica Audio-Technica ATH-M30x Best cheap studio model Get what the pros use, for less The Audio-Technica ATH-M30x studio headphones are affordable and deliver no-nonsense listening. Their wired design works well with no latency concerns, and they sound relatively neutral, making them useful for audio editing or other studio purposes. Pros Relatively neutral sound profile

Reliable wired design Cons Not easy to swap cables

Not the most premium materials $79 at Amazon $79 at B&H

If you're looking for studio headphones, you can end up spending way more than $100. Thankfully, the Audio-Technica ATH-M30x headphones can do everything other studio models can for a lot less. In fact, their more expensive sibling, the Audio-Technica ATH-M50x, work well for enjoying lossless audio. These cans share a similar, relatively neutral sound profile, which makes them ideal for mixing audio and editing content. Still, they aren't too flat sounding, so you can also groove to all your tunes along the way. You will likely notice subtleties in your favorite tracks, such as more detail from strings or the unique nuances of certain vocalists.

These headphones boast comfortable padding and a reliable wired design. You'll also get an adapter to make them compatible with both 3.5mm and 6.35mm sources, which means they can be used with all sorts of equipment.

The ATH-M30x aren't the most premium-feeling set of cans, however. And they don't have a removable cable, so if it breaks, you'll have to send them in for service. But for less than $100, you get a reliable pair of studio monitor headphones.

Source: Amazon GRADO SR60x Affordable open-back style A unique design for a bargain price The Grado SR60x headphones have an open-back, wired design that's rarely found in their price range. They come with a padded band and bring an open, expansive soundscape to all sorts of music. Pros Open-back design

Reliable wired design Cons No isolation

Takes some getting used to $99 at Amazon

Open-back headphones are usually expensive, audiophile-focused products, but the Grado STR60x buck this trend. They cost around $99 and still let you experience this form factor's unique sound profile.

These aren't quite like other headphones, and they do take some getting used to. If you've never used open-back headphones, I want to stress there might be a learning curve. But in return, you get playback that's usually described as "open" and "spacious," meaning there's a feeling that instruments, voices, and other sounds from your tracks are positioned in a layered, life-like manner. As a result, you'll feel immersed in your tunes in ways you likely haven't experienced before.

You will have to listen in a quiet room, though, because this design means there is no ANC or noise isolation. A trusty cable with a 3.5mm jack is how they will connect to devices, so make sure anything you want to use them with has a wired headphones port. The headband and ear pads are nicely plush, too, ensuring long listening sessions are comfortable. And with their sleek looks, you can proudly leave these cans on your desk for all to see.

Source: Amazon Razer Kraken X Gamer's choice Comfortable surround sound-capable cans You get comfortable, lightweight headphones that can deliver 7.1 surround sound with the Razer Kraken X. Not only that, but they have reliable physical volume controls and a mic mute button to make in-game chatting easy. Pros 7.1 surround sound support

Wired connectivity

Easy-to-use controls Cons No ANC

Only basic controls $30 at Amazon

If you've spent the bulk of your gaming budget on, well, games, then headphones might seem out of reach. Thankfully, the Razer Kraken X headphones offer solid performance for as low as $30. Gaming headsets are notorious for sounding bassy, but the Razer Kraken X doesn't. These might not be for you if you don't need bass, but they still offer easily intelligible mids, which means voices, in particular, are easy to distinguish, which is good for team-based games. High notes are also quiet, though not entirely missing. Overall, compared to the all-bass profile that many cheaper gaming models tend to have, these are much more balanced.

You also get 7.1 surround sound support, which is a very nice feature on budget cans, and a handy mic with a mute switch, letting you chat during games. And analog volume control adjusts how loud these cans are without meddling with taps or software.

In addition to being lightweight at just 8.8 ounces, these headphones have ample padding, so even marathon gaming sessions will be comfortable. True, you don't get any of the fancy apps or features that more expensive headphones offer, but this headset is more reliable for far less than many other options.

Source: Amazon Sony MDR7506 Best for longevity A proven winner over the decades $81 $100 Save $19 The Sony MDR7506 headphones have been around for decades, proving themselves to be reliable and repairable since their creation. If something breaks, chances are it can be replaced without too much hassle. Pros Dependable

Easy to repair

Neutral sound profile Cons No ANC

Not the most aesthetic $80 USD at Amazon $81 at B&H

Headphones tend to be pretty disposable these days thanks to batteries that wear out and materials that break down, but the Sony MDR7506 don't follow that trend. They've been around for decades, and they are easy to repair. They are technically studio headphones, too, which means they boast a relatively neutral sound profile that's ideal for mixing tracks or editing videos. It also ensures you can listen to many music types, and everything will sound as its artist intended. For example, classical tracks won't have their cymbals drowned out by bass players, while pop tracks will have nicely balanced vocals and instruments.

They are built using screws and easily replaceable parts, so you can repair them if something breaks or wears out. For instance, you can swap out the ear pads, change out components, and more; they won't be any worse for it. Plus, the headphones are foldable, so they easily stash in a bag.

The headphones may not be the most aesthetically pleasing model (though their straightforward design is attractive in their own right) or come with fancy features like ANC or touch controls, but this model will likely last longer than some much more expensive options.

Best headphones under $100 in 2023: The bottom line

There are plenty of headphone models for under $100 out there, but the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 headphones are my overall pick. Depending on what you're looking for, options like the Sennheiser HD 350BT headphones offer better looks and more codec options, while the Jabra Elite 45h have an even longer battery life, but most people will find Anker's cans to be just right. They may not look splashy, but they have a solid sound quality and offer nice-to-have features, including ANC.