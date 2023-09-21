If you use headphones for phone calls, gaming, or work, chances are you'll need a pair that has a mic just as good as its audio quality. Thankfully, there are plenty of options out there to choose from. To help narrow down the field, here are eight of our picks for the best headphones with built-in microphones.

Our picks for the best headphones with built-in microphones

Jabra Elite 7 Pro Editor's choice Great mic and sound in a small package $165 $200 Save $35 The Jabra Elite 7 Pro have four microphones and a bone-conduction sensor to ensure your voice comes through clearly. Not only that, they also sound great and boast ANC to boot. Pros Great mic and sound quality

Lightweight and portable

ANC Cons Fit is uncomfortable for some

AAC and SBC audio codecs only $165 at Amazon

The Jabra Elite 7 Pro are earbuds that have great microphone quality and audio playback, all in a small but mighty package. You get four mics plus a bone-conduction sensor to ensure your voice is always clear. Most earbuds don't deliver the kind of clarity during calls that these do. You'll find that background noise is quieter during your chats. Furthermore, these earbuds have an enjoyable sound profile that reproduces most genres of music well.

You also get ANC, so you can block out distracting noises when listening to your tunes. Note that while their ANC works, it's not quite as good as the best earbuds out there. Still, it should work well for everyday use. They also come with an IP57 rating, meaning dust and moisture should not be a concern. The Jabra Sound+ app lets you adjust all sorts of settings and EQ their playback in case you don't like their out-of-the-box sound, too.

With eight hours of battery life and USB-C or Qi wireless charging, you'll be able to listen all day and charge on the go, too. Keep in mind that some people find the fit and design of these buds to be uncomfortable, however. Plus, they only support the AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs, although that's not too big a deal. For less than $200, the Jabra Elite 7 Pro bring excellent microphone quality and audio playback in a compact package.

Source: Soundcore Soundcore by Anker Life Q35 Wireless Headphones Best value Good mics and a good deal The Soundcore by Anker Life Q35 use beamforming mics to deliver your voice clearly during calls. They also boast the LDAC Bluetooth codec, ANC, and ample battery life. Pros Good mic

Ample battery life

LDAC Bluetooth codec Cons ANC is lackluster

Very bass-heavy sound profile

Minimal padding $110 at Amazon

Over-ear headphones with good mics can get pricey, but the Soundcore by Anker Life Q35 is around $100 and gives you clear, beamforming microphones, plus Anker claims it uses AI to further distinguish your voice from background noises. That all adds up to great quality calls. You also get up to 40 hours of battery life and multi-device pairing, so you can swap between your tech all day without worries.

These headphones do have a rather bass-heavy default sound profile. If this bothers you, the Soundcore app lets you EQ them and tamp this down. Plus, automatic play and pause support means these headphones start and stop content as you put them on and take them off. And if you like watching audiovisual content, their LDAC codec ensures that video and sound stay in sync on all sorts of devices.

These headphones do have ANC as well, but while it is better than nothing, it doesn't match the performance of better ANC cans. This might partially be due to their less than ample padding, too, which can make them uncomfortable for some people. Still, if you don't want to spend a lot and still get a great mic, the Soundcore by Anker Life Q35 deliver.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Premium pick Excellent cans for nearly everything The mic in the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones is excellent and nearly eliminates background noise. These cans also sound great and have some of the best ANC you can get these days. Pros Excellent mic setup

Fantastic ANC

Ample padding Cons Bulky

Expensive

No IP rating $398 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are some of the best headphones around these days, and for good reason. Their mic setup is excellent at eliminating extraneous noise. Your voice will come through clearly in all sorts of scenarios. Whether you are in an office, outside, or on transportation, you can chat away without worries. These cans also have top-notch ANC that cuts out the outside world and lets you truly dive into your tunes. They are a bit bass-heavy out of the box, but you can easily EQ them in their mobile app if this bothers you.

Both the ear cups and the band are amply padded, meaning you can wear them comfortably for hours. And with up to 30 hours of battery life, there won't be any need to stop and charge frequently. Plus, you may use these cans wired or wirelessly, ensuring they'll work with nearly all of your tech.

Note that these headphones are big and bulky, and the Sony WH-1000XM5 don't have an IP rating, either. Furthermore, they are quite pricey at $400. But if money is no object to you, and you want the best of the best, then they are definitely worth every penny.If you're a gamer and want a wireless headset with a good mic, then the SteelSeries Arctis 7+ is a great choice. It has a retractable boom mic that delivers your voice loud and clear during online play or even during work calls. This headset does not use Bluetooth for connectivity due to latency concerns. Instead, it uses a USB-C dongle that works with many consoles and PCs, including the PlayStation 4 and 5 and the Nintendo Switch.

SteelSeries Arctis 7 - Lossless Wireless Gaming Headset Best wireless gaming cans With a handy retractable mic $169 $236 Save $67 The SteelSeries Arctis 7+ has a retractable microphone that is great for gaming or even conference calls. It uses its own low-latency wireless dongle, so you don't have to worry about latency. Pros Retractable boom mic

Comfortable fit

Low-latency wireless connection Cons Bassy sound by default

No Bluetooth option $169 at Amazon

By default, these headphones are rather bassy, which is often the case for gaming headsets. Thankfully, you can EQ them using the SteelSeries GG software. Plus, you can enable 7.1 surround sound if you wish.

Note that you cannot use these cans wirelessly with Bluetooth by design. But the transmitter does come with a USB-C to USB-A adapter for connection to more devices. And if you're really hard-pressed for connectivity, you can use a 3.5mm cable. For gamers who want a wireless headset with a good mic that doesn't cost too much, the SteelSeries Arctis 7+ fits the bill nicely.For fans of wired connectivity, the Logitech G Pro X offer a boom mic and accompanying software to make you sound great. The Blue Vo!ce feature included in the Logitech G Hub software makes the mic sound great and lets you customize how it works and tailor it to your own voice and surroundings. That makes it useful during gaming and phone calls. You can also enable surround sound and the default sound profile is not too bassy, which is a nice departure from many gaming-focused headphones.

Source: Amazon Logitech G Pro X Best wired gaming pick With a good boom mic $92 $130 Save $38 The The Logitech G Pro X gaming headset have a boom mic that works great with the included Blue Vo!ce software. They are comfortable for long-term wear and boast reliable wired connectivity. Pros Boom mic is clear

Comfortable padding

Reliable wired connectivity Cons Requires software for best performance

$92 at Amazon

The headband and ear pads are comfortable and don't pinch, letting you keep these headphones on for hours. They don't have ANC, but they do an alright job blocking out noise passively.

Note that the best mic performance comes when you use Blue Vo!ce. As a result, it is best to pair these headphones with a PC. If you're a gamer and want a wired headset that works great on this platform, look no further.

Source: Apple Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Best for Apple users Ecosystem-integrated earbuds $199 $249 Save $50 The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) work great with Apple's other products and now have USB-C charging. Their mic works well for phone calls, and they sound great, too. Pros Works well with other Apple products

Good sound and mic

Charging case now uses USB-C Cons Don't work well with Android or Windows

No custom EQ included $200 at Best Buy $199 at Amazon

Apple users can always count on the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) to work great with Macs and iPhones. Their mic delivers your voice clearly and rejects background noise to help ensure your words are clear. The latest update brings USB-C charging to their case. Therefore, there is no longer a need to worry about Lightning cables. They sound great out of the box to boot, with a balanced profile that suits many genres of music.

You also get a bevy of Apple-exclusive features, such as multi-device pairing and Find My support. Spatial Audio support with compatible content lets you enjoy immersive audio while four ear tips sizes ensure you get a comfortable fit.

Note that you cannot EQ these earbuds without third-party software and the EQ settings won't stick around after you power cycle them. Furthermore, they don't perform well on Android or Windows, but Apple users are sure to find the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) work great for their needs.

Source: Amazon Jabra Evolve2 65 On-ear pick Portable cans with a boom mic $162 $301 Save $139 The Jabra Evolve2 65 has a boom mic for clear calls and voice chat with a handy mute function that works when you pivot it out of the way. They also sound good and are easy to transport. Pros Boom mic with mute function

On-ear design is portable and compact Cons Annoying charging stand

Some people may find the design uncomfortable $162 at Amazon

If you make lots of calls and want not only great mic quality but also convenience, then consider the Jabra Evolve2 65. This headset has a boom mic that you can pivot out of the way to quickly mute it. And it delivers your voice clearly and loudly during chats. Additionally, this headset supports Microsoft Teams with dedicated controls right on the ear cups. They also sound good and deliver an enjoyable listening experience for most genres of music. Both bass and treble ranges are clear, ensuring you probably will like way the most songs sound. The Jabra Sound+ app also lets you customize their sound profile if you wish.

The Jabra Evolve2 65 use an on-ear design that makes them compact and portable. However, some people may find this quite uncomfortable. They still get up to 37 hours of battery life despite their size, which is great if you're traveling.

One other quirk of their design is the odd charging stand. It requires balancing the cans inside an angled setup that can take some practice to get right. Still, office workers who want a convenient headset with an excellent mic will find a lot to like.You get a studio-quality sound profile, lots of battery life, and a great mic with the Audio-Technica ATH M50xBT2. These headphones reject background noise quite well and make your voice clear and intelligible during calls. They also don't amp up bass notes too much, meaning all of your music will be enjoyable to listen to. And with up to 50 hours of battery life, you won't have to stop and recharge very often, either.

Source: Audio-Technica Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 Lots of battery life Talk for days The Audio-Technica ATH M50xBT2 have a great mic that rejects noise well and a neutral sound profile that makes all your music shine. Plus, they have up to 50 hours of battery life. Pros Lots of battery life

Neutral sound profile

Wired option Cons No ANC

Can get hot to wear after a while $199 at Amazon $199 at B&H

They support the LDAC, AAC, and SBC Bluetooth codecs, so no matter what device you use, you're likely to get high-quality, low-latency connectivity. Plus, you can use them wired if you wish. And they have easy-to-use buttons on the ear cups for convenient playback control.

These headphones do not have ANC; as a result outside noise might be a concern, especially in loud areas. Furthermore, some people find they tend to feel hot after wearing them for a while. But they offer great microphone and sound quality with lots of battery life for less than $300

Best headphones with built-in microphones: The bottom line

My overall pick for the beast headphones with a built-in mic are the Jabra Elite 7 Pro. They are portable, lightweight, don't cost much, and deliver your voice clearly in many scenarios. But if you don't want to spend that much, consider the Soundcore by Anker Life Q35 which are over-ear cans at a lower price point. On the other hand, try the Sony WH-1000XM5 if you don't mind spending a lot; you'll get excellent audio quality, ANC, and a mic that handles background noise with ease.