Working from home is great, but making Zoom calls and plowing through hours of work each day means you will need a headset that can handle it all. Whether you need a pair to cut down on noise or something that integrates seamlessly with the rest of your setup, here are our eight picks for the best headsets for working from home.

Want something with a reliable wired connection? The Logitech G Pro X are technically gaming headphones, but they work great for home office use, too. Plenty of padding means you will be comfortable all day, while the boom mic is ideal for calls.

If you work from home but do not want a bulk headset, consider the Jabra Evolve2 65. They have an on-ear design that is smaller than a pair of over-ear headphones, but still have a clear boom mic for calls. A reliable USB dongle ensures you get consistent connectivity, too.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are some of the best earbuds you can get these days. They have outstanding ANC and sound quality, so you can work without distractions while their mic delivers your voice clearly during calls. They also have Adaptive Sound Control, which analyzes your surroundings to tailor your listening experience to deliver the best results.

Want something smaller than the AirPods Max for your Apple setup? The AirPods Pro give you great sound and a solid microphone in a smaller package. You still get excellent integration with other Apple products and Find My support in case you misplace a bud.

For Apple users, nothing ties in quite as nicely as a pair of AirPods, and the AirPods Max offer plenty of handy features, including excellent ANC and Dolby Atmos support. Their mic is clear, too, while their Adaptive EQ feature adjusts playback to your ears. They boast excellent sound quality, to boot.

If you do not want to spend a lot, the Logitech Zone Vibe 100 Wireless Headphones offer comfortable padding and a boom mic so you can attend Zoom calls without fatigue. At 6.5 ounces, it is lightweight and gets up to 18 hours of battery life. Plus, you can use the Logi Tune software to customize your mic and listening experience.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are our favorite over-ear headphones , and they have earned that spot thanks to their excellent noise-cancelling, top-notch sound quality, and comfortable fit. Their mic is also great, and they get up to 30 hours of battery life to keep up with you for days at a time.

The Poly Voyager Focus 2 is a solid choice for most people working from home. This headset offers a foldable boom mic for clear meetings and calls, plus the ability to alert you if your mic is muted. Plus, 19 hours of battery life means you can keep working long hours without recharging.

What you need to know about the best headsets for working from home

Working from home can take many different shapes and forms, unlike the more predictable environment an office headset is meant to handle. You could have kids running around, outside noise to deal with, and even get up to take a walk or listen to some tunes. That is why we selected a few different categories of headsets for you to choose from. For some people, you may need a full pair of noise-canceling over-ear headphones to help you focus, but others may just want a headset you can throw on as needed for Zoom calls. Therefore, each option above can handle various use cases.

For most people, the Poly Voyager Focus 2 is a solid choice. This headset has a boom mic, so you can be heard clearly during meetings. It offers plenty of battery life and can even be used to listen to background music while you work. If you need something to deal with noises and distractions, the Sony WH-1000XM5 is a great premium pick. They boast some of the best ANC around and excellent sound quality, plus a reliable mic. On the other hand, the Logitech Zone Vibe 100 doesn't cost a lot, so it works great if you only want a pair for calls or meetings.

Whether you're looking for the best headset for Zoom calls or meetings on Google, if you're attending from home, you should definitely check out our picks above.