For office workers who take lots of calls all day, nothing beats a reliable headset. Unlike over-ear headphones which happen to have a mic, these headsets are built for long hours of taking calls. But with so many models out there, which one is best for you? Here are our top picks for the best office headsets in 2023.

Poly Voyager Focus 2 Best overall A reliable work headset The Poly Voyager Focus 2 features ANC to block out office noise and a boom mic to deliver your voice clearly during calls. It lasts up to 19 hours of talk time and can alert you if you start talking while on mute. Pros ANC

Clear boom mic

Alerts you if you talk while on mute Cons On-ear design is divisive

Wired mode uses micro USB $191 at Amazon $157 at Walmart

The Poly Voyager Focus 2 is a great choice for most office workers. This headset has ANC, so distracting noises will not interrupt your tasks. It also has a clear boom mic attached to an ear cup that can be folded up out of the way when it is not in use. And if you are worried that you will start blabbering while on mute, this headset can alert you that you are on mute, preventing you from looking goofy during calls.

You get a USB adapter in the box as well, meaning even if your work computer does not have Bluetooth, you can still use this headset. With up to 19 hours of battery life while talking, they'll stick with you throughout your day, too.

This headset is of an on-ear design, so take note that some people find that configuration uncomfortable. It also uses the rather dated microUSB connector if you want to use it in wired mode. Still, this is a great choice for most people at the office.

Jabra Evolve2 85 Premium pick Top-notch work cans $342 $362 Save $20 The Jabra Evolve2 85 has ample padding and ANC to suit long hours at the office. The retractable boom mic can be deployed as needed, and you get lots of battery life to get through the day. Pros ANC

Over-ear design with ample padding

Lots of battery life Cons Bulky

On the heavy side $342 at Amazon

If you do not mind dropping lots of cash on a headset — or your company is fronting the bill — consider the Jabra Evolve2 85. This headset is built with ample padding and over-ear cups for maximum comfort. They also have ANC, so their combined passive and active noise cancelation will handle all sorts of distractions. The clear-audio boom mic can fold up neatly inside an ear cup as well for a tidy look. And this headset is compatible with Microsoft Teams, Skype, and other platforms for reliable work calls.

The Jabra Evolve2 85 can also last for up to 37 hours of battery life. There is a busy light on the headset that lets your coworkers know you are on a call at a glance, too.

This is an expensive headset for work purposes, no doubt. It is also bulky and on the heavier side at 1.12 lbs. But if you don't have a problem dropping the cash, the Jabra Evolve2 85 is an excellent premium work headset.

Logitech Zone Vibe 100 Wireless Headphones Best value Spend less, still get a great headset $80 $100 Save $20 You don't have to spend more than $100 on a work headset. This lightweight Logitech Zone Vibe 100 model is just 6.5 ounces and has a foldable boom mic for clear voice calls. Pros Lightweight build

Long battery life

Foldable boom mic Cons No ANC

No wired connection $100 at B&H $80 at Best Buy

Work headsets can get expensive, but the Logitech Zone Vibe 100 wireless headset can be found for less than $100 and still provides lots of value for the money. This padded model has a boom mic for clear calls that you can fold up when not in use. It can also use the Logi Tune software package to customize your experience by adjusting the sidetone (how much of yourself you hear) and altering the way music sounds.

This headset weights just 6.5 ounces, so it is lightweight for all-day wear. It uses USB-C for recharging, meaning most chargers made today will work with it. Plus, with 18 hours of talk time, you will easily get through a full day at the office.

This headset has no ANC and you cannot use it wired, but it is a great choice for a work headset below $100.

Plantronics Savi 8210 Single-sided pick Keep one ear free at work The Plantronics Savi 8210 is a single-sided headset that is ideal if you need to keep one ear open during your time at work. It has a handy storage stand included, too. Pros Single-sided design keeps one ear free

Lightweight design

Included stand Cons ANC is not possible

Mono audio $192 at Amazon

Need to keep an ear on your surroundings at all times when in the office? The Plantronics Savi 8210 is ideal for you. This mono headset lets you pay attention if your boss calls you or someone comes up for a quick chat without taking it off. It is lightweight and portable thanks to its design as well. Furthermore, you get a handy stand included in the box to use when you're not wearing the headset.

You also get a DCT certified adapter that works with Microsoft Teams and other chat apps for reliable calls. The boom mic can be folded away when not in use as well.

As mentioned, this is a mono headset, meaning it is likely not great for music listening. You also can't get any ANC given the way it is built. Still, it serves its niche well if you need to keep aware of your surroundings.

Logitech Zone 2 Long-range pick Wander while you work The Logitech Zone 2 Wireless headset features a range of 170 feet, so you can wander long distances while on a call. Additionally, they have ANC and a mic that cuts down on noise, so your chats will be clear and intelligible. Pros Long wireless range

ANC

Replaceable parts Cons Expensive

Battery life is not great $289 at Walmart

For workers who wander while they take calls, the Logitech Zone 2 has a wireless range of up to 170 feet. That means you can roam during a chat and still have reliable connectivity. This headset comes with ANC, so you won't hear distracting background noises, either. Even noise coming from the party you are calling is reduced, ensuring you can pick up every word they say.

Unlike many headsets sold today, you can replace parts of this model as needed. That way, they are sure to last for a long time. That includes the battery and ear pads, the two components most likely to wear out.

This is an expensive headset, and the battery life is only around 15 hours of talk time with ANC enabled. However, it does offer lots of range and replaceable parts, and for that they are worth taking a look at.

Kensington H3000 Comfort pick Plush padding for long hours of work The Kensington H3000 have lots of padding to keep you comfortable during long hours at the office. There are also easy-to-use ear cup controls and a flip-up boom mic for calls. Pros Lots of padding

Foldable boom mic

ANC included Cons Bulky design

ANC isn't outstanding $110 at B&H

Many of the models on this list are over-ear headsets, which some people find to be uncomfortable. Thankfully, the Kensington H3000 headset is of an over-ear design with lots of padding on its band and ear cups. That ensures you can keep them on for long hours without fatigue. The ear cups can swivel and include cooling gel for extra coziness. A foldable boom mic lets you take calls, and all that padding also gives them excellent passive noise cancelation, in addition to ANC to block out distractions. They also work with Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and other popular apps for reliable calls.

As a bonus, this headset also boasts the longest talk time on this list at 40 hours of battery life. A busy light lets your coworkers know not to disturb you during calls. And there are handy media and other controls as well, so you don't have to be near your computer to mute or unmute yourself.

This is a bulky headset, which is the trade-off you make for lots of padding. It also doesn't do ANC quite as well as some other headsets, but for comfort, it definitely can't be beat.

Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex Foldable pick Easy storage headset $248 $329 Save $81 The Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex is a foldable headset that easily slides into a bag for traveling. It also boasts ANC for distraction-free work and a USB adapter for easy connectivity. Pros Compact, foldable design

ANC

Foldable boom mic Cons Build quality is a bit fragile

Pricey $248 at Amazon

If you need to travel in addition to working at an office, the foldable Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex strike a great balance. They can be made into a compact package and stored in a bag, but still have a boom mic and handy USB adapter for reliable calls. Additionally, you get ANC for distraction-free work and rotating ear cups to ensure a comfortable, secure fit.

These headphones come in either Microsoft Teams or Unified Communications Certified options as well, so you can choose the one that works best for you. A busy light illuminates when you are chatting automatically as well, to alert others not to interrupt you.

Their foldable design does make them a bit fragile, but that just means you should be a bit careful when storing them. Otherwise, they are a great choice for the traveling office worker.

Logitech G Pro X Wired pick Reliable connectivity for work cans $90 $130 Save $40 Pros Reliable wired design

Comfortable padding and build

The boom mic delivers clear audio Cons Needs software to work best

No ANC $90 at Amazon

Wireless connectivity is all well and good, but nothing beats the reliability of a wired headset. The Logitech G Pro X has a boom mic and padded ear cups for comfortable calls and music listening. In fact, we liked it enough to recommend it as a good choice for headphones with a mic in general. This is technically a gaming headset, but don't let that stop you from using it at work. You can detach the mic when it is not in use, too, and the box includes a mobile cable with an inline mic in case you don't like using a boom mic.

The memory foam ear pads are plenty comfortable for all-day wear, and the headband uses the same material. This headset comes with a USB adapter, too, to ensure your voice is clear during calls.

Note that this headset does not have ANC, but it does have passive isolation thanks to its padding. Also, to work its best, you will have to install the Blue VO!CE software package. But overall, it gives you wired connectivity you can count on.

The best headsets for office use: The bottom line

For most office workers, the Poly Voyager Focus 2 is a great headset. It offers reliable connectivity, ANC, and works with many apps such as Microsoft Teams, Skype, and more. If you don't want to spend a lot, consider the Logitech Zone Vibe 100 Wireless Headset, which is comfortable to wear and comes with a clear boom mic. And if you don't mind outfitting your workspace with a premium option, then the Jabra Evolve2 85 with its over-ear design and lots of battery life may be worth it.