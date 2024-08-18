Key Takeaways Windows 11 Pro excels in gaming performance and is a decent option for dual-processor servers with more than 128GB RAM.

Contrary to full-fledged professional servers, home lab setups have plenty in common with your average gaming PC. Heck, you can easily repurpose any old computer lying around into a server and expect decent performance from your makeshift home lab.

That said, you should be careful when picking out an OS for your home lab. Once you’ve set up your operating system and installed the necessary containers and virtual machines, migrating to another OS can involve a lot of headaches. If you’re having a hard time homing in on one, here are five operating systems worth considering for your precious home server.

5 Windows 11 Pro

The jack-of-all-trades OS for newcomers

Although putting Windows 11 Pro on this list might seem like blasphemy, there are a couple of situations where it could come in handy. If you want to configure a PC exclusively for streaming your games to other devices, Windows 11 remains at the top of the pecking order with its robust gaming performance and amazing support for apps like Sunshine/Moonlight and Parsec. The Pro version of Windows 11 also removes the single CPU and 128GB memory caps, which makes it great for dual-processor servers with obscene amounts of RAM. On top of that, it has the Remote Desktop, Hyper-V, and Windows Sandbox facilities built into the OS.

Sure, the virtualization performance will be far lower than that of the other options on this list. Even with the superior security options on Windows 11 Pro, your home lab is still vulnerable to significantly more viruses and malware than a Linux distribution. However, if you don't want to dip your toes into the terminal-heavy Linux ecosystem, Windows 11 Pro can serve as a decent entry point into the world of home servers.

4 Ubuntu Server

The golden standard for Linux distros

Ubuntu may have one of the simpler UIs in the Linux family, but don’t let its user-friendly interface deceive you! True to its name, the server version of the OS is optimized for headless setups where you need maximum performance out of your home lab server.

Initializing an Ubuntu Server-based home lab isn’t that difficult either: once you’ve installed the OS onto a drive, all you have to do is SSH into it and install Docker. If you’re proficient with it, you can easily deploy all your favorite Docker containers within minutes.

3 Talos Linux

Kubernetes lovers, assemble!

At the other end of the difficulty spectrum, you have Talos Linux, a robust OS that’s purposely built for Kubernetes clusters. From its CLI-based user interface to its lack of support for SSH or even a shell, Talos Linux is far from beginner-friendly and is arguably the most complicated operating system on this list.

But if you’re willing to spend some time familiarizing yourself with its API tools, Talos Linux is by far the best operating system for all your DevOps needs. Besides letting you build a K8s cluster comprising multiple nodes, Talos Linux is well-known for its security features. Unless you’re deliberately testing malware on your Talos cluster, it’s pretty hard to breach past the security defenses on this OS. As someone who has recently picked up Talos Linux, I can confirm that the steep learning curve is more than worth it, especially if you want to get into Kubernetes cluster management.

2 TrueNAS Scale

A powerful NAS OS that's also great for home labs

If you’ve read my articles on XDA, you may recognize TrueNAS Scale immediately. Serving as the successor to iXsystem’s beloved TrueNAS Core, Scale includes fast transfer speeds and rock-solid virtualization provisions as its main features. As such, it’s great for home lab setups, even though the OS is marketed as something you’d use with a NAS device instead of a server PC.

In fact, I’d go so far as to say that if you’re planning to use your home lab primarily for backup, archiving, and data storage purposes, you should pick TrueNAS Scale without a second thought. In addition to supporting a plethora of RAID configurations, Scale includes multiple file-sharing protocols and backup options. And believe it or not, the NAS-oriented OS even provides decent performance when running containers and virtual machines, making it great for those who need to set up Plex, Bitwarden, Nextcloud, and other utilities on their home lab.

1 Proxmox

The crème-de-la-crème for home lab enthusiasts