Home lab projects often involve reusing dedicated server hardware or old PCs into experimentation rigs. While these options look tempting at first glance, you’ll have to contend with increased power consumption and large footprints of the full-sized systems.

As such, Single-Board Computers like the Raspberry Pi serve as solid entry points for newcomers who wish to dip their toes into the world of home lab projects. The best part? There are plenty of operating systems for you to choose from when you’re building a home server with your Raspberry Pi.

5 FreedomBox

A solid option, assuming you’re on an older RPi model

If you’re using an older, low-memory Raspberry Pi board, FreedomBox is a great way to put your ancient SBC to good use. Compatible with even the Raspberry Pi 2, FreedomBox may not have the largest set of support apps, but it has a simple UI and comes with most of the essential services you’d want to self-host.

Plus, it features multiple quality-of-life features inside the web UI, including automated backups, easy-to-setup DDNS configurations, and SSL certifications. Unfortunately, it’s not compatible with the Raspberry Pi 5 and can only be installed on top of an existing OS using the freedombox package, which is why it lies at the bottom of this list.

4 OpenMediaVault

A terrific NAS OS that becomes quite formidable with plugins