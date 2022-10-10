Best chargers for HP Chromebook 14: Anker, Baseus, and more

It’s always nice to have a backup charger in your bag in case something goes wrong. Sometimes you just want an extra power brick to keep at the office <a href=”https://www.xda-developers.com/best-chromebooks/”>for your Chromebook</a>. Either way, if you own an HP Chromebook 14 model, you might want to consider picking up an alternate charger. When it comes to chargers, there’s no shortage of options on Amazon. Whether you want something with fast-charging capability, or just the cheapest option possible, brands like Anker, Baseus, and Nekteck have you covered. Let’s take a look at the best available chargers for <a href=”https://www.xda-developers.com/best-hp-chromebooks/”>your HP Chromebook 14</a>.

HP 65W Fast Charger Official HP Charger If you ever misplace your Chromebook charger, this is an official one from HP. It's a 65W fast charger and will power up your Chromebook in a hurry See at Amazon

Anker 45W Slim Charger Slim and portable design Measuring less than 0.8 inches thick and with a folding plug design, the PowerPort Atom III 45W Slim offers unprecedented portability and convenience for a wall charger this powerful. View at Amazon

Baseus 100W Wall Charger Maximum Power GaN II x Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0, 4x faster than ever, 40% smaller, up to 50°F heat dissipation, up to 70% more efficiency than ever before. This one is probably overkill for a Chromebook, but it will work for all of your other devices too. View at Amazon

Nektech Charger with Cable Built-in cable This is a fairly standard 45W PD charger, but it comes with the charging cable built-in. If you're prone to losing cables like I am, this is the way to go. Plus. it's often on sale for under $20. View at Amazon

Anker Powerport Atom III Hub Best desktop charging hub Charge four devices simultaneously. PowerIQ 3 0 enabled USB-C port pumps out a max 45W output to charge virtually any USB-C device at top speed while three USB ports share a total of 20W to provide optimized charging for mobile devices. View at Amazon

Zendure X5 1500MAH Portable Charger Portable charger For those that need power on the go, Zendure's 15000 mAh portable charger gets the job done. You can connect multiple devices and charge your Chromebook up to 40% in 30 minutes. View at Amazon

Anker USB-C Charger 735 Chromebook+Android charging This Anker charger has three ports, one can charge your Chromebook, and the other two can charge additional devices like an Android phone or iPhone and additonal tablet. View at Amazon

Romoss High Capacity Charger High capacity portable charger This portable charger packs 60,000 mAh, letting you get the most amount of juice on the go without having to recharge the charger itself before you recharge your Chromebook View at Amazon

Mregb Solar Power Charger Emergency charge If the power ever goes out, this charger will let you get some juice for your Chromebook and other devices on the go. It can recharge itself via the built-in solar panels View at Amazon

Those are our picks for the best chargers to use with your HP Chromebook 14. If you want to get fancy, the Baseus 100W charger has the newest charging technology and should be future-proof for quite a while. Those that need a basic solution with built-in cable should pick up the Nekteck 45W charger. Many HP Chromebook 14 models have touchscreens, meaning you might need to charge on the go with the Zendure power bank. Let us know which charger you use with your Chromebook.