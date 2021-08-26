Best HP Chromebook x2 11 case options: UNIKA, Waterfield, and more

The new HP Chromebook x2 11 is a seriously impressive Chrome OS detachable. If you’re looking for an HP Chrome OS tablet you can use with a keyboard, this is one you don’t want to miss. In addition to fairly high-end specs, the Chromebook x2 11 also has an included USI pen and cellular connectivity. Indeed, this is one of the best Chrome tablets out there. Given the extreme portability of this device, you might be wondering about obtaining a nice HP Chromebook x2 11 case. Let’s take a look at the options.

When it comes to cases and sleeves, you have a number of options. Some cases offer maximum protection, but can be quite bulky to carry around every day. On the other hand, some HP Chromebook x2 11 cases are quite thin and portable. If you want the thinnest possible option, opt for a simple sleeve over a complete case. Sure, you might get less protection, but you can take your HP Chromebook x2 11 anywhere and still be protected from scratches. Here are our picks for the best cases for the HP Chromebook x2 11.

Amazon Basics Executive Laptop Sleeve Best basic sleeve If you just want a basic sleeve with no frills, Amazon has you covered here. This sleeve's size ranges from 11.6 inches up to 15.6 inches, depending on the size of your Chromebook. With three color options to choose from and a low price, grab this if you just need to carry your Chromebook outside on occasion. View at Amazon

Case Logic Carrying Case 13/14 Best carrying case If you need extra protection for your Chromebook 15 when carrying it around, the hard shell on this sleeve can do just that. Meanwhile, the inside is soft to absorb any impact from your laptop moving around. View at Best Buy

Nacuwa Hard Sleeve Best hard sleeve If you want top of the line protection, get this hard sleeve from Nacuwa. With a range of size options, this sleeve is suitable for any Chromebook. You also get protection from spills, and a few inner pockets to organize cables and your laptop charger. View at Amazon

UNIKA Leather Sleeve Best leather sleeve For those that want an elegant sleeve, UNIKA has a nice selection of color options. This sleeve features an ultra-thin design and accommodates 13-15 inch Chromebooks. View at Amazon

Lymmax shockproof sleeve Best shockproof sleeve Sometimes we all have a clumsy day or two. With the Lymmax shockproof sleeve your laptop will stay protected even if you drop it. This sleeve comes in a range of color options but is limited to 13-15 inch size compatibility. View at Amazon

Nillkin laptop sleeve with stand Best sleeve with stand Would you like a laptop sleeve that doubles as a stand? Nillkin offers just that at a price under $30. With four color options to choose from you should be able to find one that matches your personal style. View at Amazon

TIMBUK2 Stealth Folio Storage on the go If you need a case to store lots of gear with your Acer Chromebook 15, the TIMBUK2 Stealth Folio is perfect. You get multiple compartments for chargers, dongles, and more. View at Amazon

Waterfield Designs PC SleeveCase Premium custom fit Luxury bags are tough to find for Chromebooks, but Waterfield Designs offers an excellent custom-fit option. You can specify the exact dimensions of your Chromebook and they will built you a custom case made of waxed canvas or ballistic nylon. This is a premium sleeve with amazing build quality. View at Waterfields Designs

NIDOO 14 inch laptop sleeve More color options Color options are fun on any accessory, but Chromebook cases tend to come mostly in black or grey. The NIDOO 14 inch laptop sleeve comes in numerous colors so you can express your personal style and protect your Chromebook 15 at the same time. View at Amazon

That completes our roundup of the best available cases and sleeves for the HP Chromebook x2 11, one of HP’s best Chromebook models. Keep in mind Amazon constantly discounts several of these products, so it’s wise to often keep an eye out. You can also set up a page monitor to get notified of any drastic price drops.

Let us know which case or sleeve you prefer for your Chromebook travels. If you’re still looking to purchase the new HP Chromebook x2 11, check out the links below. This Chromebook is available both from Best Buy and HP’s own web store. Prices are the same in both locations so you can choose which retailer works best for your needs.