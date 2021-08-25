Best HP Chromebook x2 11 charger options: Zendure, Anker, and more

The new HP Chromebook x2 11 is a seriously impressive Chrome OS detachable. If you’re looking for an HP Chrome OS tablet you can use with a keyboard, this is one you don’t want to miss. In addition to fairly high-end specs, the Chromebook x2 11 also has an included USI pen and cellular connectivity. Indeed, this is one of the best Chrome tablets out there. Given the extreme portability of this device, you might be wondering about the best replacement HP Chromebook x2 11 charger.

The HP Chromebook x2 11 includes both the detachable keyboard as well as the magnetically attached USI pen. With the Pixel Slate or other Chrome OS tablet, you’re going to spend an additional amount of cash just to enjoy keyboard and pen support on the device. This is the biggest consideration right now if you need to use your Chrome tablet for work and need a keyboard or pen input. Of course, using all of those great features will also require significant battery life. For this reason, you should consider picking up a replacement or spare charger for the HP Chromebook x2 11.

Anker 60W PD Charger Best overall value With simultaneous charging for your laptop (45W) and mobile devices (15W), this is the only charger you'll need on your next vacation or business trip. Charge your Chromebook and phone at the same time! View at Amazon

Anker 45W slim charger Slim and portable design Measuring less than 0.8 inches thick and with a folding plug design, the PowerPort Atom III 45W Slim offers unprecedented portability and convenience for a wall charger this powerful. View at Amazon

Baseus 100W wall charger Maximum power GaN II x Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0, 4x faster than ever, 40% smaller, up to 50°F heat dissipation, up to 70% more efficiency than ever before. This one is probably overkill for a Chromebook, but it will work for all of your other devices too. View at Amazon

Nekteck charger with cable Built-in cable This is a fairly standard 45W PD charger, but it comes with the charging cable built-in. If you're prone to losing cables like I am, this is the way to go. Plus. it's often on sale for under $20. View at Amazon

Anker PowerPort Atom III Hub Best desktop charging hub Charge four devices simultaneously. PowerIQ 3 0 enabled USB-C port pumps out a max 45W output to charge virtually any USB-C device at top speed while three USB ports share a total of 20W to provide optimized charging for mobile devices. View at Amazon

Zendure x5 15000mAh portable charger Best portable charger For those that need power on the go, Zendure's 15000 mAh portable charger gets the job done. You can connect multiple devices and charge your Chromebook up to 40% in 30 minutes. View at Amazon

HP Chromebook x2 11 The HP Chromebook x2 11 combines the power of Chrome OS with the portability of a traditional tablet. You can work anywhere thanks to the optional 4G LTE capability. This is the new top of the line Chrome OS tablet experience. See at HP See at Best Buy

Those are our picks for the best chargers to use with your HP Chromebook x2 11. Keep in mind that your HP Chromebook x2 11 wirelessly charges the magnetic USI pen as well. Supporting this extra accessory means you’ll likely want a convenient travel charger and power bank. If you want to get fancy, the Baseus 100W charger has the newest charging technology and should be future-proof for quite a while. Those that need a basic solution with built-in cable should pick up the Nekteck 45W charger. These chargers and power banks are often on sale on Amazon so keep an eye out to grab the best deals. We frequently update this page as new chargers appear and prices change. Let us know which charger you use with your Chromebook.