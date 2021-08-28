Best keyboards for HP Chromebook x2 11: Logitech, Brydge, and more

If you use your HP Chromebook x2 11 for work or school, you can use it with a docking station and external monitor. While the HP Chromebook x2 11 comes with a detachable keyboard, you may want to use it with an external monitor. Using an external monitor can provide more screen real estate and docking stations can offer additional ports for multi-tasking. Of course, you’ll need a quality external keyboard to complete your workstation. When choosing a keyboard for daily use, you’ll want to have both comfort and reliability. There are a range of ergonomic designs, key layouts, and advanced features to consider when shopping for a keyboard. In this list we’ll take a look at the best keyboards to use with your HP Chromebook x2 11, at a variety of price points.

As a preliminary note, there aren’t very many keyboards designed specifically for Chrome OS. In order to offer a variety of options, we’ve also included keyboards designed for PC and Mac in this list. Keep in mind any of these keyboards can still work with your new HP Chromebook x2 11, using F1-12 as a replacement for function keys. In addition, remember Chrome OS can run on a variety of hardware, so these keyboards will work for your tablet or Chromebox as well.

Logitech K580 Chrome OS Edition Best Chrome OS integration If you're looking for a keyboard built for Google, this is the one. Chrome OS function keys line the top of the keyboard, with a spacious number pad on the side. You also get a built-in Google Assistant key and easy switch capability for use with multiple devices. View at Amazon

Brydge C-Type wireless keyboard Sleek Design for Chrome OS The Brydge C-Type wireless keyboard is a very stylish option with Chrome OS integration. As with the Logitech K580, you get a row of Chrome function keys at the top. The key travel on this keyboard is excellent and provides an enjoyable daily typing experience. On top of all those features, you get great battery life and a lifetime warranty. View at Amazon

Brydge C-Type wireless keyboard Keyboard and mouse combo Perhaps you want a keyboard bundled with a wireless mouse? This slim wireless keyboard from Jelly Comb also comes bundled with a travel mouse. Both devices feature an ergonomic design and automatic sleep mode to preserve battery life. At just $25, this is a great bundle to consider. View at Amazon

Havit backlit mechanical keyboard Mechanical keyboard lovers For those that enjoy the typing experience of a mechanical keyboard, Havit has a great option under $50. The Kalith Blue Switches offer nice key travel and a satisfying click. A unique ice blue LED color completes the look of this beautiful and sleek design. View at Amazon

Logitech K380 Compact design If you want your keyboard to take up less space on your desktop, consider the Logitech K380. This compact wireless keyboard also offers easy switch capability for up to three devices at once. This keyboard works with virtually any operating system, including Chrome OS. View at Amazon

Jelly Comb folding keyboard Frequent travelers Folding keyboards are a thing, and they'e pretty awesome. If you travel constantly for work, you may want to check out Jelly comb's folding keyboard. In addition to wired and wireless connection modes, you also get a built-in touchpad mouse as an added bonus. View at Amazon

Those are our six favorite keyboards for use with your favorite Chromebook or other Chrome OS device. Most of these options run under $50 at Amazon, so it’s quite affordable to pick a keyboard for your needs. If you want the overall best Chrome OS integration, we recommend checking out either the Logitech K580 or Brydge Type-C wireless keyboards. If battery life or quick charging is a concern, give the Jelly Comb foldable rechargeable keyboard a look. With your new external keyboard, you can now take advantage of all the features on the HP Chromebook x2 11, one of HP’s best tablets.

Hopefully you found something you like in our list. Let us know in the comments how these keyboards work out for you. If your favorite keyboard didn’t make the list, tell us about that in the comments as well.