Best HP Chromebooks for June 2021: Elite c1030, Pro c640, x360, and more

If you’re looking to buy a new Chromebook, the chances are you have a few HP models on your shortlist. HP is the single largest vendor of Chromebooks worldwide, with several entries on our list of the best overall Chromebooks. With nearly fifty models available, HP certainly has no shortage of options to fit every budget. In this guide we’ll take a look at the best HP Chromebooks for each use-case, screen size, and price point.

Navigate the article:

Best overall: HP Elite c1030

If you’re someone who needs a premium Chromebook with a beautiful design, look no further than the HP Elite c1030. The ultra-thin aluminum chassis with 360° design is absolutely gorgeous. Carefully crafted, the stunning micro-edge, 13.5″ diagonal, 3:2 WUXGA+ screen is nearly bezel-less and optimized for the web. In addition to the aesthetically pleasing design, this machine is also MIL-STD 810H tested for durability.

On the internal specs side of things, you get 8 GB of DDR4-2666 MHz RAM, with a 128 GB PCIe® NVMe™ SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel® Core™ i3 processor. For ports, you get 2 USB C ports, 1 USB 3.1 Gen 1 port, and a micro SD card slot. Speakers are crisp and loud, with a stereo setup tuned by Bang & Olufsen. All of these features are packed into a body weighing less than three pounds. If all of that isn’t enough, there’s also a fingerprint sensor for added security.

The only downside to the Elite c1030 is the price. At north of $1,000, it’s quite expensive. Despite the high price, this is the best all-around HP Chromebook for everyday work or personal use.

HP Elite c1030 This is the top of the line Chromebook from HP. If you are looking for maximum performance this is the way to go. View at HP

Best 2-in-1 value: HP x360 14c

Perhaps you’re looking for a powerful 2-in-1 Chromebook, but without the high price tag of the Elite c1030? The x360 14c still features an excellent 14″ diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080) display with a maximum brightness of 250 nits. Several of the bells and whistles are also present, with a seamless metal cover, keyboard deck and audio tuned by Bang & Olufsen. The fingerprint sensor is not included on the x360 14c.

Inside you’ll still find a 10th Generation Intel® Core™ i3 processor, with 8 GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM, but with a reduced (from the c1030) 64GB eMMc storage capacity. Enjoy a smoother wireless experience with the Wi-Fi 6 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.0 combo. The x360 features the same ports as the c1030, and also includes fast charging capability with HP advertising 90% charge in 90 minutes. At just over three and a half pounds, the x360 14c is a bit heavier but not uncomfortable to carry in a backpack.

The most important aspect here is price — at under $530, the x360 14c is nearly half the price of the c1030. This is the machine for you if you need top performance, but aren’t yet ready to spend $1,000 on a Chromebook.

HP x360 The HP x360 delivers a premium 2-in-1 Chromebook experience at a lower price point than the c1030. View at HP

Best for business: HP Pro c640

There are a number of options for Enterprise users in the Chromebook space. The HP Pro c640 is a polished device, with good looks and security features in mind for the business professional. Similar to the c1030, this device undergoes MIL-STD 810H testing. You also get peace of mind while working on the road with a backlit keyboard that resists spills of up to 350 ml (12 oz) of water. Deter remote camera hacking with the HP Privacy Camera. Make the IT department’s life easier with the fully secure, manageable Chrome Enterprise Upgrade and Google Admin console.

Internal specs match those found on the x360 14c, but fast charging is missing. The lack of a fingerprint sensor is a curious omission for an Enterprise device, but you do get a Nano Security lock slot and the Google H1 Security Chip. With a price just north of $700, this Chromebook is likely to appeal to those that need the security features for their business.

HP Pro c640 Enterprise HP offers a number of business-ready laptops for use with Chrome Enterprise. The Pro c640 packs a stylish look similar to c1030 with a smaller price tag and rich audio. View at HP

Best for education: HP Pro Chromebook 1 G8 EE

Chromebooks are incredibly popular in classrooms around the world. The relatively low cost and general durability make Chromebooks an excellent choice for students. If you’re an educator or parent choosing a Chromebook for students, the HP 11 G8 is an excellent option. This machine has a pick and spill-resistant, full-size, chalkboard gray and pebble gray keyboard with skirt anchored keycaps. Younger students can easily use this Chromebook, with the lay-flat design and 122 cm drop-tested design for durability.

Most education Chromebooks don’t blow anyone away with the spec sheet, and the HP 11 G8 is no exception. You get 4GB of RAM and an Intel Celeron processor that handles basic tasks with ease. Ports match those found on more premium models, and the display is sufficiently bright at a max of 220 nits. At under $300, this is an excellent option for student use at home or in the classroom.

HP Chromebook 11 G8 Education Edition If you're an educator looking for Chromebooks for the classroom, look no further. The HP Chromebook 11 G8 has reinforced metal corners and is 122cm drop-tested. View at HP

Best for battery life: HP Chromebook x360 14b

The HP x360 14b carries forward the size and design of the x360 14c, but boasts improved battery life and a cheaper price tag. Performance is slightly reduced with an Intel Celeron and 4GB of RAM on the inside, but the processor change extends battery life to over 13 hours in real-world testing. The excellent 2-in-1 design from the x360 14c is also present, with four different distinct orientations to choose from. Overall, the x360 14b is a great value with a price tag of $379 and the best battery life in class.

HP Chromebook x360 14b-ca0010nr Battery life is one of the most important aspects to consider when buying a new laptop. While all Chromebooks get great battery life, the x360 14b tops the charts. View at HP

Best compact: HP Chromebook x360 11 G3 EE

The HP x360 11 G3 EE packs a bevy of features into a small package. Featuring an 11.6″ diagonal HD touch screen at a resolution of 1366 x 768, this Chromebook offers a bright display for any environment. In addition, there are a number of ports available for docking your Chromebook, including two USB C and two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports.

Perhaps the most appealing feature of this compact Chromebook is the swivel screen with 360°-adjustability into four modes. If you want to use this machine in the classroom setting, it’s also drop-tested similar to the G8 Education Edition. While the x360 11 G3 EE is a bit more expensive than other 11.6 inch models on our list, it’s worth the price bump.

HP Chromebook x360 11 G3 EE Another entry in the x360 series makes our list, this time for power in a compact design. This small 2-in-1 Chromebook gives you practical power and portability. View at HP

Best with AMD processor: HP Chromebook 14a G5

Thus far, all of the Chromebooks on this list feature Intel processors on the inside. We certainly recognize that there are AMD fans out there, and the HP 14A G5 takes the top spot for that audience. You’ll find the AMD A4-Series APU processor here, along with 4 GB DDR4-1866 MHz RAM and 32GB eMMc storage. All the familiar USB ports are included, as well as a 180° hinge that lies completely flat. At less than 19mm thick, this is also one of the thinnest Chromebooks on this list. Add in MIL-STD 810G and IP 41 durability and you have an excellent AMD Chromebook from HP.

HP Chromebook 14A G5 If you're a die-hard AMD fan, this is the best HP Chromebook for you. At under 19mm thick, this is also one of the thinnest Chromebooks out there. View at HP

Best with MediaTek processor: HP Chromebook 11a-na0010nr EE

The final Chromebook on our list features a MediaTek processor. More specifically, the MediaTek MT8183 (2.0 GHz base frequency, 2 MB L2 cache, 8 cores). While MediaTek doesn’t have as loyal a following as Intel or AMD, some developers still may desire a MediaTek platform on their Chromebook for testing purposes. On the inside you’ll also find 4 GB LPDDR4-3733 MHz RAM and 32GB eMMc storage.

The mobile-ready processor also means excellent battery life. HP advertises over 15 hours of battery life from this device, but it falls around 12.5 hours in real-world testing. If you’re looking for a comfortable typing experience on a compact device, the full size keyboard on this Chromebook offers excellent key travel.

HP Chromebook 11a 11a-na0010nr Perhaps you're looking for an HP Chromebook with a MediaTek processor. This is one of the only MediaTek options available, and with a sub-$200 price tag. View at HP

Google’s Chrome OS is one of the most versatile operating systems in the world, with the ability to run on almost any piece of hardware. All of the Chromebooks on this list are excellent options, depending on your particular needs or desires. The HP Elite c1030 is incredibly powerful, placing it as our top Chromebook, and one of the top HP laptops overall. The HP Chromebook x360 14b is very impressive if you need a battery life champ. If you’re on a tight budget, both the HP Chromebook 11a-na0010nr and x360 11 G3 EE offer excellent value for $300 or less.

That’s our list—you now have the knowledge to pick the best HP Chromebook for your needs. Let us know which device you prefer in the comments section below.