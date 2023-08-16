HP is one of the biggest PC builders around, with a massive catalog of products including everything from high-end laptop and desktop PCs to printers and monitors. We're focusing on HP's best computer deals for this curated roundup, which includes high-end brands like Spectre, Dragonfly, EliteBook, and Omen as well as more budget-minded brands like Envy, Pavilion, and Victus. HP has a device for pretty much everyone, and with deals cycling in and out at HP's official website and at third-party retailers, you shouldn't have to wait long to find the perfect computer at a discounted price. Here are the best HP laptop deals going to help you shop the right way.

Best HP laptop deals

HP Laptop 17z $300 $500 Save $200 The HP Laptop 17z features up to an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U CPU, 1TB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage, and 8GB of RAM. The 17.3-inch display goes up to 1920x1080 (FHD) with 250 nits, with plenty of room for multitasking. All configurations look to be on sale, saving you $200 off the regular price. This is a great option for casual computing on a big screen. $300 at HP

HP Pavilion 15 HP Pavilion 15 $600 $850 Save $250 The Pavilion 15 is a lot of PC for the price. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U CPU with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. The 15.6-inch display has an FHD resolution and up to 250 nits brightness. You get lots of ports, a fingerprint reader, and a full keyboard with number pad. Save $250 right now, bringing the total down to $600. $600 at HP

HP Spectre x360 16 (2023) $1150 $1650 Save $500 HP's Spectre x360 16 is a gorgeous convertible laptop with high-end styling. It doesn't normally come cheap, but right now you can save $500 at Best Buy on a model with Core i7-13700H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, and 3072x1920 (3K+) touch display with 400 nits brightness. Best Buy has the best price for this model, but HP is also knocking $500 off its configurable models. $1200 at HP $1150 at Best Buy

HP Envy 16 (2023) $1250 $1750 Save $500 The HP Envy 16 is a more affordable Spectre alternative, and it's even cheaper now that you can save $500 at Best Buy. This stacked model comes with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H CPU, Nvidia RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. The 16-inch touch display has a 2560x1600 (QHD+) resolution and 400 nits brightness. $1250 at Best Buy

HP Chromebook x360 14C $379 $699 Save $320 HP makes some awesome Chromebooks as well, and its 14-inch Chromebook 14c is currently on sale for $379 at Best Buy. It's powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and it has a 128GB SSD. The 14-inch touchscreen has an FHD resolution, and with the convertible form it can easily become a tablet. $379 at Best Buy

HP Omen 16 $1200 $1700 Save $500 This might be the 2022 version of the Omen 16 with 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, but it's still a killer gaming machine. Along with the CPU it has 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a Nvidia RTX 3060 Laptop GPU. The 16.1-inch display is set at a QHD resolution, and you get tons of ports for accessories. Save $500 at Best Buy right now. $1200 at Best Buy

Source: HP HP Victus 16 $800 $1150 Save $350 HP's affordable Victus gaming lineup is home to this 16-inch model on sale for $800. It has a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13500H CPU, Nvidia RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. This config has an FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, but you can customize the setup and still get the big discount at HP's official site. $800 at HP

Best HP desktop deals

Source: HP HP Envy Desktop (2023) $490 $800 Save $310 HP's Envy Desktop is a mid-range and compact tower featuring a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13400 CPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, and integrated graphics. This model is on sale for $490, but you can configure as you wish and still get the $310 discount. It goes all the way up to a Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU and Core i7 CPU. $490 at HP

Source: HP HP Omen 40L $1200 $1600 Save $400 The Omen 40L is a gorgeous gaming tower using a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13400 CPU, Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Shopping at HP lets you configure the PC as you wish while still giving the $400 discount. Get up to a Core i9 CPU, 64GB of RAM, 3TB of storage, and a Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU. $1200 at HP

Source: Amazon HP ENVY 34 All-in-One (2022) $1550 $2000 Save $450 HP's 34-inch All-in-One (AiO) PC features a gorgeous 5K display with 21:9 aspect ratio, 16MP detachable webcam, Intel Core i5-12400 CPU, Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. You can configure the model as you'd like at HP's site and still get the flat $450 discount. $1550 at HP

Source: HP HP Omen 25L $1050 $1500 Save $450 The Omen 25L gaming tower features a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700 CPU, Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. HP is knocking $450 off the PC, bringing the total down to $1,050. This is a great gaming alternative for those who don't want to spend big on the Omen 40L. $1050 at HP

Source: HP HP Pavilion 27 AiO $730 $950 Save $220 The 27-inch Pavilion AiO is a more affordable option made better by a $220 discount. The introductory model has an Intel Core i3-13100T CPU, Nvidia MX450 discrete GPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB SSD. You can upgrade to a Core i7 CPU, RTX 3050 GPU, 32GB of RAM, and 3TB of storage all while keeping the same $220 discount. $730 at HP

Victus 15L TG02-0355z ($400 off) HP Victus 15L $850 $1350 Save $500 The Victus 15L is HP's affordable gaming tower, complete with an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G CPU, AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, and 1TB SATA HDD. It's currently $500 off the regular $1,350 price, bringing the total down to $850. $850 at HP

FAQ

Q: When do the best HP computer deals occur?

HP is almost always hosting some sort of sale for its laptop and desktop computers, and it's always a good idea to wait for a deal to pick up a new device. Major sales events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Prime Day are always full of opportunities to save, but it's never a bad idea to check retailers throughout the year for any temporary deals on a computer of your choice. Major holidays and social events (like back-to-school season) are a great time to shop as well, and we're making sure that the deals in this curated list stay current.

Q: Is it best to shop at HP's website?

HP's website is a great place to shop for computers. There are almost always some great laptop deals available, and you can often take a deal item, configure it as you'd like, and still get the same flat discount. It's a great way to get exactly what you want for less money. HP, however, doesn't always have the lowest prices. Best Buy, Amazon, B&H, and Walmart all host a lot of HP products, and you can often find cheaper prices at the third-party retailers. These retailers won't usually have the customizable option, and you'll have to be OK with a preconfigured model.

Q: How can you tell that you're getting a good deal?

While it's always easy to compare Amazon's pricing with CamelCamelCamel — which displays pricing history for the product — shopping at other retailers isn't as straightforward. HP will often add a badge to products advertising a new low price at its official site, but it's not a sure bet. Deal guides like these can help you find the right product at the right price without having to do all the legwork yourself. You might not getting the absolute lowest product price in history, but you can be sure you're getting a killer deal on a laptop that's worth your money.