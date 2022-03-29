Best accessories for the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 in 2022

The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 could end up being one of the best business laptops of the year. Compared to its predecessor, it has more powerful processors, a new 3:2 display, a much better camera, and a more subdued design, which some business users may prefer. But no matter how great a laptop is, there are always certain things you wish you could do. That’s where accessories come in, and we’ve rounded up the best ones you can get for the HP Elite Dragonfly G3.

There are all sorts of accessories you can buy for your laptop. From a case to keep the laptop safe while you’re traveling, to a second monitor to help you be more productive, or even an external GPU you can use for gaming when you’re at home, we’ve got it all covered here. You can use the list below to jump to a specific category you’re interested in.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

Navigate this article:

Monitors for the HP Elite Dragonfly G3

The display on the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 is very good for productivity. The tall 3:2 aspect ratio makes it much easier to get work done on it, and it requires less scrolling. But even with a great laptop display, it always helps to have a second screen. Multi-monitor setups are something multi-taskers swear by, and they allow to get that much more work done without having to juggle a bunch of open windows and apps. A monitor is one of the best accessories you can get for the HP Elite Dragonfly G3, and we have a few recommendations:

External GPU enclosures

The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 doesn’t have much in the way of graphics power, as it’s only powered by the Intel Iris Xe GPU built into the processor itself. That’s fine for a business laptop, but what if you want to do a bit more? Whether you want to play some games or you have some professional creative work to do, an external GPU will go a long way to make that more feasible. They’re expensive and not for everyone, but these could be important accessories for some HP Elite Dragonfly G3 users.

Docks and adapters for the HP Elite Dragonfly G3

Like most business laptops, the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 has a pretty solid supply of ports out of the box. You get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB Type-A, HDMI, and a headphone jack. Still, there’s only so much that can fit in a lightweight 13-inch laptop like this, and it’s completely understandable if you want a bit more. We’ve already rounded up the best docks for the HP Elite Dragonfly G3, but here are some of our top recommendations anyway:

Mice and keyboards

Designing a laptop requires some changes from what we usually would see on a desktop PC. For example, a laptop’s keyboard isn’t going to feel as comfortable as a standalone desktop keyboard. Plus, laptops use touchpads instead of a traditional mouse, because that’s all you can really do with a laptop. But if you’re using your HP Elite Dragonfly G3 to power a desktop setup, a proper mouse and keyboard are very important accessories to have. Here are some of our recommendations:

Headphones and earbuds

HP says that Elite Dragonfly G3 has “premium speakers” with discrete amplifiers, and while they can certainly deliver a good experience on their own, it’s not always ideal to use the speakers. No one wants to buy the person that blasts their music in public for everyone to hear (at least we hope that’s the case). Headphones and earbuds are great accessories if you want to listen to something on the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 while you’re out and about, so here are our recommendations:

Webcams for the HP Elite Dragonfly G3

Truth be told, you’re not likely to need a new webcam for the HP Elite Dragonfly G3. HP has equipped it with a 5MP camera that can capture 1080p video, plus it’s enhanced by HP Presence features like auto framing and lighting correction. For most use cases this should be a great webcam, but there are are some situations where you might want something better. Here are some of the best webcams we’d recommend:

Razer Kiyo For streaming The lighting corrections on the HP Elite Dragonfly's camera may be great, but if you're in a very dark room and you're streaming a game or something online, it might still be hard to see you. The Razer Kiyo is a webcam with an adjustable ring light built in, so you're always visible during your gaming sessions, even in the dark. See at Amazon Dell UltraSharp 4K Webcam Top-notch quality In the of chance that the built-in webcam on the Elite Dragonfly G3 isn't good enough, the Dell UltraSharp 4K is probably the best webcam on the market right now. With a 4K Sony STARVIS sensor, it has great low-light performance and it also has auto focus, auto framing, and lighting adjustments. It even includes Windows Hello support. See at Amazon Anker PowerConf C302 Fit everyone in Are you taking calls with other people in the room? The Anker PwerConf C302 is a great wide-angle camera that's ideal for fitting in groups of people in one frame. It has a 115-degree field of view and 2K resolution, plus auto framing, auto focus, and more. You can also easily adjust the position of the webcam so it's just right. See at Amazon

Cases for the HP Elite Dragonfly G3

If you’re buying a premium laptop like the HP Elite Dragonfly G3, you’ll probably agree that a case to keep it safe is one of the most important accessories you can get. This is an expensive laptop, so you want to make sure it lasts you as long as possible, and a case or bag will certainly help with that. We’ve already rounded up the best cases for the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 is a separate article, but here are some top picks from there:

HP Renew Slim Briefcase Official (and stylish) briefcase What better way to protect the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 than with HP's own briefcase? This bag is made form recycled materials and vegan leather, plus it's water-resistant. Best of all, it just looks good in any environment. See at Amazon Nillkin Laptop Sleeve Slim and versatile This sleek Nillkin sleeve doesn't take up a lot of space and it comes in a few class colors to choose from. Plus, it doubles as a laptop stand and the opening flap can be used as a mousepad, so it's more than just a case. See at Amazon Tomtoc 360 Protective Sleeve Clean but protective The Tomtoc 360 bag is a clean-looking case you can take anywhere, but it offers more protection than it lets on. The corners are reinforced and there's a lot of cushioning on the inside to keep your laptop safe from drops and bumps. See at Amazon

External storage

You can get the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro series with up to 2TB of internal storage, but that option is tied to other upgrades you may or may not want. If you’d like to get a cheaper configuration and expand your storage later, or if you just need to move files around, these are all great options for you:

Chargers

Unlike smartphones, premium laptops like the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 still include a charger, so this isn’t one of those accessories everyone will need. But if you’ve had the misfortune of losing your laptop’s charger, you’re probably familiar with how hard it can be to find a replacement. Most phones and laptops support USB-C charging, but there are still differences in voltage that make it harder to find something that actually works. If you need a replacement charger, here are some options we recommend:

Other accessories

We’ve covered most of the categories you’d probably be interested in by now. However, there are a few more accessories you might be interested in for your HP Elite Dragonfly G3, though they don’t exactly fit in the categories above. As such, we’ll leave them below in case you find them interesting:

Moft Z Laptop Stand Get more comfortable Is your laptop not ina good position to type on? The MOFT Z stand can be used in a variety of different positions to prop up your laptop, to the point where you can type while standing up. It's super slim and comes in three colors to choose from. See at Amazon Razer Anzu Smart Glasses Eye protection with speakers This could almost fit under our audio category, but it's a wholly unique product. These glasses help protect your eyes from blue light, plus you get sunglass lenses too. They have tiny speakers built into the arms, so you can use them to listen to music. See at Amazon Screen Mom Screen Cleaner Keep it clean Has your laptop collected fingerprints, dust, and other dirt over time? The Screen Mom screen cleaning kit gives you a liquid spray solution ideal for delicate screens and a microfiber cloth so you can keep your laptop looking pristine. See at Amazon

At writing time, the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 isn’t available to buy just yet, but we’ll be sure to have a link below once it goes live. In the meantime, you can check out the best HP laptops that you can buy right now. Many of these accessories will work just as well for them.