Best accessories for the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 in 2022
The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 could end up being one of the best business laptops of the year. Compared to its predecessor, it has more powerful processors, a new 3:2 display, a much better camera, and a more subdued design, which some business users may prefer. But no matter how great a laptop is, there are always certain things you wish you could do. That’s where accessories come in, and we’ve rounded up the best ones you can get for the HP Elite Dragonfly G3.
There are all sorts of accessories you can buy for your laptop. From a case to keep the laptop safe while you’re traveling, to a second monitor to help you be more productive, or even an external GPU you can use for gaming when you’re at home, we’ve got it all covered here. You can use the list below to jump to a specific category you’re interested in.
Monitors for the HP Elite Dragonfly G3
The display on the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 is very good for productivity. The tall 3:2 aspect ratio makes it much easier to get work done on it, and it requires less scrolling. But even with a great laptop display, it always helps to have a second screen. Multi-monitor setups are something multi-taskers swear by, and they allow to get that much more work done without having to juggle a bunch of open windows and apps. A monitor is one of the best accessories you can get for the HP Elite Dragonfly G3, and we have a few recommendations:
This ASUS monitor is one of the best options you can get because it's so versatile. It's a large 32-inch panel with Quad HD resolution, so it looks sharp, but it also covers 100% of sRGB, 95% of DCI-P3, and it has a Delta E<2. It even supports VESA DisplayHDR 600 and it has a 165Hz refresh rate. This is a screen that can do it all.
The HP U27 is a great monitor if you want to expand your workspace. It has a large 27-inch panel and it comes in a very sharp 4K resolution, which also helps more content fit on the screen and still look sharp. It had HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, but you can also connect wirelessly if you want to reduce clutter on your desk.
An ultrawide monitor is one of the best tools to increase your productivity, as it makes it easier to open multiple apps side-by-side. Plus, this display has a sharp UWQHD resolution, it supports HDR10, and it has a 100Hz refresh rate so everything looks smooth. It connects via USB-C for so it can also charge your laptop and be a USB hub.
If you're in the market for a 4K monitor, this one from LG is a great choice. In addition to 4K resolution, it supports VESA DisplayHDR 400 and it covers 95% of DCI-P3. Plus, it connects via HDMI, DisplayPort, or USB Type-C which can also deliver 96W of power to your laptop.
This isn't the newest monitor around, but it holds up surprisingly well if you just want a basic monitor. It has Full HD resolution, a 75Hz refresh rate for a slightly smoother experience, and it even includes built-in speakers, which is fantastic to see on such an affordable monitor.
Once you're used to a dual-monitor setup, it can be hard to go back, so a portable monitor is a great way to get a similar experience anywhere. This 15.6-inch monitor has Full HD resolution and built-in speakers. It connects using a single USB-C cable so it's easy to set up, though it also has Mini HDMI.
External GPU enclosures
The HP Elite Dragonfly G3 doesn’t have much in the way of graphics power, as it’s only powered by the Intel Iris Xe GPU built into the processor itself. That’s fine for a business laptop, but what if you want to do a bit more? Whether you want to play some games or you have some professional creative work to do, an external GPU will go a long way to make that more feasible. They’re expensive and not for everyone, but these could be important accessories for some HP Elite Dragonfly G3 users.
The Sonnet Breakaway Box is a eGPU enclosure geared towards creative professionals, featuring a 750W PSU that can deliver 375W of continuous power to the GPU (plus 100W for peak loads), as well as 100W to your laptop for charging. It supports most modern GPUs, though some may be too big.
The Mantiz Saturn Pro II eGPU enclosure is another sleek-looking unit that's more suited to professional users. It can fit most modern GPUs and provide up to 550W of power to them, plus 100W to your laptop. It also includes five USB Type-A ports, an SD card reader, Gigabit Ethernet, and a slot for SATA drives.
The Cooler Master EG200 isn't as impressive as some others, but it has a 550W PSU and it can deliver 60W of power to your laptop. It has three USB ports and a slot for a SATA drive, plus it can double as a laptop stand so you can get it out of the way.
Docks and adapters for the HP Elite Dragonfly G3
Like most business laptops, the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 has a pretty solid supply of ports out of the box. You get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB Type-A, HDMI, and a headphone jack. Still, there’s only so much that can fit in a lightweight 13-inch laptop like this, and it’s completely understandable if you want a bit more. We’ve already rounded up the best docks for the HP Elite Dragonfly G3, but here are some of our top recommendations anyway:
Pairing an HP laptop with an HP dock just makes sense, and frankly, this is a great one. It has a nice compact design and plenty of ports, including two USB Type-A ports, two DisplayPort outputs, VGA, USB-C, Gigabit Ethernet, and Thunderbolt downstream. It can charge your laptop, and it even includes a USB-C to HDMI adapter.
This Plugable dock is one of the most versatile ones out there, as it has a ton of ports. Six USB Type-A ports, two HDMI and two DisplayPort connections (only two simultaneous outputs are supported), Gigabit Ethernet, and SD card readers are all here, and it can even charge your laptop at up to 96W.
If you want a cheap Thunderbolt dock, this one from Amazon Basics is a great option. It has two USB ports, both HDMI and DisplayPort outputs, Gigabit Ethernet, and even daisy-chaining for a low price. It can also deliver up to 60W of power to your laptop, so it's still very full-featured.
If you have a lot of Thunderbolt accessories in your setup, this is the best dock to help you connect them. it gives you three Thunderbolt 4 ports, plus one USB Type-A port for a peripheral you may want to connect. It also supports up to 85W power delivery.
Just about any Thunderbolt dock will cost you over $200, so we wouldn't blame you for wanting something cheaper. This dock has six USB Type-A ports, HDMI, DVI, Ethernet, and separate headphone and microphone jacks, all for less than $100. It doesn't support charging power delivery, though.
Docks are most popular for office setups where you need to connect a ton of peripherals, but sometimes you want more ports on the go. This hub includes multiple USB ports and display outputs, plus it has an SD card reader and it supports power delivery to charge your laptop, so it's very versatile.
Mice and keyboards
Designing a laptop requires some changes from what we usually would see on a desktop PC. For example, a laptop’s keyboard isn’t going to feel as comfortable as a standalone desktop keyboard. Plus, laptops use touchpads instead of a traditional mouse, because that’s all you can really do with a laptop. But if you’re using your HP Elite Dragonfly G3 to power a desktop setup, a proper mouse and keyboard are very important accessories to have. Here are some of our recommendations:
HP makes a bunch of keyboards of its own, but this is one of the more interesting ones. It's a full-size keyboard that works both wirelessly and over USB, and it has concave keycaps that should make the typing experience slightly more comfortable. It also looks clean and slim, which is nice.
It may look a bit off at first, but the Microsoft Sculpt keyboard's design helps ansure all the keys are easier to reach and that your wrists aren't being strained, thanks to the arching shape for the keyboard and wrist rest. It also includes a separate number pad.
Razer makes some well-known gaming products, but the Pro Type Ultra is a great mechanical keyboard for productivity. It uses silent linear switches from Razer, it has a clean white design and a white backlight so it fits perfectly in any office. Plus, it has a cushioned wrist rest.
Want to get a mouse and keyboard in one go? This combo pack includes a wireless mouse and full-size keyboard so you can have your office setup ready in no time and at a low price. They're nothing too fancy, but they get the job done very well.
The HP 635 is a fairly basic mouse all things considered, but it looks sleek and has an ambidextrous design that should work for everyone. It has four customizable buttons and it can connect to up to three devices vie Bluetooth or the included dongle.
Logitech's MX Master 3 is one of the best mice on the market, featuring a MagShift scroll wheel (plus a second wheel for horizontal scrolling), customizable buttons, and a high-DPI sensor. Its design is meant for right-hand users, though.
Headphones and earbuds
HP says that Elite Dragonfly G3 has “premium speakers” with discrete amplifiers, and while they can certainly deliver a good experience on their own, it’s not always ideal to use the speakers. No one wants to buy the person that blasts their music in public for everyone to hear (at least we hope that’s the case). Headphones and earbuds are great accessories if you want to listen to something on the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 while you’re out and about, so here are our recommendations:
Samsung Galaxy earbuds are very popular for Android phones, but they're great for Windows PCs, too. There aren't many earbuds with a dedicated app on Windows, but these are an exception, so you can use all the features you'd expect with your PC.
The AirPods Pro are still considered some of the very best wireless earbuds you can buy today, and for good readon. They have a small design, features like ANC and spatial audio, adaptive EQ, and more. Plus, Windows 11 is being optimized for AirPods.
Sennheiser makes some very popular audio products, and this is a great pair of earbuds, too. They have 7mm drivers and premium features like ANC. Plus, they have a more classic-style design that stands out from its peers.
Sony is another extremely popular brand in the audio space, and you can't go wrong with the WH-1000XM4. They have features like ANC with Dual Noise Sensor technology, wearing detection, and more. They also come in three premium-looking styles.
The Surface Headphones 2 are fantastic premium headphones with an intuitive design that uses dial controls to fine-tune volume and ANC levels. Plus, they're designed to work with Windows and they have a dedicated app, which you don't see that often.
If you don't want to worry about batteries, this wired headset may be ideal for you. It's a gaming headset, but it had a very clean design that works well anywhere. The microphone is detachable, so you only use it when you need it and it doesn't get in the way.
Webcams for the HP Elite Dragonfly G3
Truth be told, you’re not likely to need a new webcam for the HP Elite Dragonfly G3. HP has equipped it with a 5MP camera that can capture 1080p video, plus it’s enhanced by HP Presence features like auto framing and lighting correction. For most use cases this should be a great webcam, but there are are some situations where you might want something better. Here are some of the best webcams we’d recommend:
The lighting corrections on the HP Elite Dragonfly's camera may be great, but if you're in a very dark room and you're streaming a game or something online, it might still be hard to see you. The Razer Kiyo is a webcam with an adjustable ring light built in, so you're always visible during your gaming sessions, even in the dark.
In the of chance that the built-in webcam on the Elite Dragonfly G3 isn't good enough, the Dell UltraSharp 4K is probably the best webcam on the market right now. With a 4K Sony STARVIS sensor, it has great low-light performance and it also has auto focus, auto framing, and lighting adjustments. It even includes Windows Hello support.
Are you taking calls with other people in the room? The Anker PwerConf C302 is a great wide-angle camera that's ideal for fitting in groups of people in one frame. It has a 115-degree field of view and 2K resolution, plus auto framing, auto focus, and more. You can also easily adjust the position of the webcam so it's just right.
Cases for the HP Elite Dragonfly G3
If you’re buying a premium laptop like the HP Elite Dragonfly G3, you’ll probably agree that a case to keep it safe is one of the most important accessories you can get. This is an expensive laptop, so you want to make sure it lasts you as long as possible, and a case or bag will certainly help with that. We’ve already rounded up the best cases for the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 is a separate article, but here are some top picks from there:
What better way to protect the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 than with HP's own briefcase? This bag is made form recycled materials and vegan leather, plus it's water-resistant. Best of all, it just looks good in any environment.
This sleek Nillkin sleeve doesn't take up a lot of space and it comes in a few class colors to choose from. Plus, it doubles as a laptop stand and the opening flap can be used as a mousepad, so it's more than just a case.
The Tomtoc 360 bag is a clean-looking case you can take anywhere, but it offers more protection than it lets on. The corners are reinforced and there's a lot of cushioning on the inside to keep your laptop safe from drops and bumps.
External storage
You can get the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro series with up to 2TB of internal storage, but that option is tied to other upgrades you may or may not want. If you’d like to get a cheaper configuration and expand your storage later, or if you just need to move files around, these are all great options for you:
There aren't a ton of SSDs designed for thunderbolt, but the ones we get are extremely fast. The Sobrent Rocket XTRM-Q can reach speeds up to 2,700MB/s, so transferring files is almost as fast as if the SSD was inside your laptop.
Thunderbolt cables are quite expensive, so if you don't want to risk losing yours, this SSD is a valid option. It has very fast speeds up to 2,400MB/s, and it comes in capacities up to 2TB. It's also made of metal, so it won't break easily and it dissipated heat more effectively.
Do you need an SSD that can take a beating? The SanDisk Extreme PRO is one of the best rugged SSDs around, with an IP55 rating, 2-meter drop protection, and a sturdy aluminum chassis. It's not Thunderbolt, but it still supports speeds up to 2,000MB/s.
Want to keep your data safe but also easily accessible? This Samsung SSD has a fingerprint reader that lets you easily protect and unlock your files at the touch of a finger. Plus, with speeds up to 1,050MB/s, it's still pretty fast, even without Thunderbolt.
The speed of an SSD is great, but it's also expensive, and it's not easy to find SSDs over 4TB in size. If you want a massive amount of storage for a backup, the Seagate Expansion SSD may be what you need. It comes in capacities up to 18TB, all for less than $500.
SSDs are fairly portable already, but if you want something that goes easily in your pocket, this Kingston drive is the way to go. It has both USB Type-A and Type-C ports so it works with PCs and smartphones, and it comes in sizes up to 128GB.
Chargers
Unlike smartphones, premium laptops like the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 still include a charger, so this isn’t one of those accessories everyone will need. But if you’ve had the misfortune of losing your laptop’s charger, you’re probably familiar with how hard it can be to find a replacement. Most phones and laptops support USB-C charging, but there are still differences in voltage that make it harder to find something that actually works. If you need a replacement charger, here are some options we recommend:
If you're charging an HP laptop, using an HP charger is probably your best option. This travel adapter has a compact design that makes it easier to swap plugs, so you can use it when you travel abroad, too. It delivers the same 65W as the original charger.
This Belkin may be a bit big, but that's because of the four ports that allow you to charge all your devices at once. The main port supports up to 96W charging, and even with other devices connected, it goes up to 65W. It's the only charger you'll need on a trip.
This bundle allows you to not only charge your laptop at home with the 65W wall charger, but you can also use the 20,000mAh power bank to deliver up to 60W of power to your laptop when you're out and about.
Other accessories
We’ve covered most of the categories you’d probably be interested in by now. However, there are a few more accessories you might be interested in for your HP Elite Dragonfly G3, though they don’t exactly fit in the categories above. As such, we’ll leave them below in case you find them interesting:
Is your laptop not ina good position to type on? The MOFT Z stand can be used in a variety of different positions to prop up your laptop, to the point where you can type while standing up. It's super slim and comes in three colors to choose from.
This could almost fit under our audio category, but it's a wholly unique product. These glasses help protect your eyes from blue light, plus you get sunglass lenses too. They have tiny speakers built into the arms, so you can use them to listen to music.
Has your laptop collected fingerprints, dust, and other dirt over time? The Screen Mom screen cleaning kit gives you a liquid spray solution ideal for delicate screens and a microfiber cloth so you can keep your laptop looking pristine.
At writing time, the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 isn’t available to buy just yet, but we’ll be sure to have a link below once it goes live. In the meantime, you can check out the best HP laptops that you can buy right now. Many of these accessories will work just as well for them.