These are the best accessories for the HP EliteBook 840 Aero

As far as business laptops go, the HP EliteBook 840 Aero is one of the best you can buy today. Starting at just 2.5lbs, it’s very lightweight, but the configuration options it offers also make it very powerful. But even the best laptop can be expanded upon or improved. Accessories can go a long way in making the HP EliteBook 840 Aero work better for you, or just keeping it protected.

This is a business laptop, so we’re going to focus mostly on accessories that help with productivity. From expanding your desk setup to keeping you efficient on the go, there’s something for everyone here. If you want to do some gaming on the side, you can do that too, thanks to the power of Thunderbolt.

Accessories for your desk setup

Let’s start with accessories that can help you be more productive at home or in the office. The HP EliteBook 840 Aero has a good selection of ports you can use to connect accessories, including Thunderbolt. That gives you lots of options, including smaller accessories, docks, and monitors.

HP Dual Mode Mouse Wireless mouse Using a trackpad is very often not as easy or efficient as a proper mouse, so this basic wireless HP mouse is a great solution. It supports Bluetooth and a custom 2.4GHz connection with the included dongle, so you can choose what fits your setup better. Buy at HP

HP Pavilion Wireless Keyboard 600 Slim keyboard Want a keyboard to complete your office setup? This HP Pavilion keyboard is full-sized, including a number pad and extra keys to access things like your clipboard, notifications, and more. It features a modern design that fits well anywhere. Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Bluetooth Desktop The full setup If you want a mouse and keyboard that go perfectly together, the Microsoft Bluetooth Desktop bundle is a fantastic option. The two devices feature modern and slim designs, and the keyboard is a full-sized model with a number pad and a key for quick access to Office apps. Buy at Amazon

Dell UltraSharp Webcam Looking great If you're taking lots of meetings on your laptop, this webcam will make sure you look great in almost any lighting, and with features like auto white balancing, auto focus, adjustable field of view, and a 4K Sony STARVIS sensor, it's no surprise it's this good. Buy at Amazon

Logitech C920S HD Webcam A great affordable webcam It may not be the newest around, but the Logitech C920S is still a beloved webcam if you need extra quality for your video calls. It's a great accessory to have for your HP EliteBook 840 Aero if you're using a multi-monitor setup so you can always get the best angle. Buy at Best Buy

Surface Headphones 2 Premium sound For a premium sound experience on Windows, it doesn't get much better than this. With a sleek modern design, dial-based controls for volume and ANC levels, touch playback controls, and a premium design, the Surface Headphones 2 are fantastic. Buy at Amazon

Sony Wireless Headphones WH-CH510 Affordable headphones If $250 is a little too steep of a price, this Sony headset still offers great quality sound in a slim and modern design. This wireless headset already uses USB-C for charging, and the battery promises up to 35 hours of listening on a single charge. Buy at Amazon

Razer Anzu Smart Glasses For your eyes and ears The Razer Anzu are a super interesting pair of glasses, which include two sets of lenses -- clear lenses with blue light filtering and sunglass lenses with a UV filter. They also have Bluetooth speakers in the arms, giving you personal audio without blocking out your surroundings. Buy at Amazon

HP E24 G4 monitor More space to work The HP E24 G4 monitor is fairly basic, but it's still a great option if you just need some extra space for your work content. A 24 inch Full HD IPS panel gives you room for multi-tasking, making it an excellent accessory for the HP EliteBook 840 Aero. Buy at HP

Samsung S65UA Ultra WQHD Monitor Extra wide If you really want more space for all your apps at once, this Samsung monitor is fantastic, too It's an ultra-wide 34 inch display with a 21:9 aspect ratio, extra sharp WQHD resolution, a 100Hz refresh rate, and more. Buy at Samsung

HP Thunderbolt Dock 120W Connect all the peripherals Creating a full desk setup with just the ports on the HP EliteBook 840 Aero is possible, but it can be challenging. This official HP dock adds a lot of ports including USB, display outputs, and Ethernet so you can connect everything you could want. Buy at HP

Amazon Basics 10-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock More ports, but cheaper The official HP Thunderbolt dock is a bit expensive, so if you want to save some money, this Amazon Basics alternative is a solid choice. It includes multiple USB ports, Ethernet, DisplayPort, and daisy-chaining support. Buy at Amazon

On-the-go accessories for the EliteBook 840 Aero

Of course, the HP EliteBook 840 Aero is a laptop, and while you might use it at the office a lot, it’s meant to be portable. You can always make your experience on the go better with some accessories, and we have a few you might like.

Unika Genuine Leather Sleeve Cover it up (with class) If you want protection for your laptop from small bumps and scratches, this UNIKA leather sleeve can do that with an extremely slim profile and a classy touch. This one is genuine leather, but you can opt for PU leather if you'd rather go the synthetic route and choose different colors. Buy at Amazon

Kinmac 360° Protective Laptop Case Protection with a different look This Kinmac laptop case is great for keeping your laptop safe with a lot of padding, waterproof shell, and a shockproof ennclosure. But the best part is all the different patterns you can get it in, from more classic styles to colorful designs that really stand out. Buy at Amazon

HP Renew Travel 15.6-inch backpack For longer trips If you're traveling with your HP EliteBook 840 Aero, the easiest way to carry it is probably in a backpack so you can keep your hands free. This backpack is made from recycled and water-resistant materials, plus it gives you space for accessories and other extras. Buy at HP

Microsoft Arc Mouse Travel mouse A traditional mouse can greatly enhance your experience wherever you go, and the Microsoft Arc Mouse is the best option if you need something more portable. It has an extremely slim profile when you lay it flat, but you can make it curve for a more ergonomic grip when you're using it. Buy at Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM4 Premium sound anywhere Premium sound experiences don't always require big headsets. The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds offer noise cancellation with the V1 processor, great voice clarity thanks to beamforming microphones and a bone conductor sensor, and more. Plus they can last up to 24 hours with the charging case. Buy at Amazon

Samsung T7 Touch SSD Extra storage for sharing files Whether your current storage isn't enough, you want backup storage for redundancy, or you need to easily share files with someone, having an SSD on you can always come in handy. This Samsung SSD has up to 2TB of capacity and a fingerprint sensor to keep your data safe. Buy at Samsung

ASUS ZenScreen Portable Monitor Dual-screen life anywhere Dual-screens are fantastic for productivity, so why only have them at home? The ASUS ZenScreen is a 15.6 inch portable monitor you can connect via USB to have extra space for your work apps on the go. It's a Full HD IPS panel and it includes a stand. Plus, you can connect other devices to it. Buy at Amazon

QGeeM USB-C Hub On the go connectivity Much like a second screen, sometimes it's good to be able to connect a bunch of peripherals while you're out and about. This small USB Type-C hub adds 12 ports to your laptop, including three display outputs, Ethernet, and lots of USB. It's not as fast as Thunderbolt, but it's way cheaper and much more portable than a Thunderbolt dock. Buy at Amazon

Anker PowerHouse II 400 Who needs outlets? Sometimes you just feel like spending some time out in the open, but you still need to get work done. With the Anker PowerHouse, you can keep your laptop (and any other device, really) charged for days, so you can keep working wherever you are. You get plenty of USB ports and even a full AC outlet and a car socket to plug in your devices. Buy at Amazon

Turn your HP EliteBook 840 Aero into a gaming rig

Seeing as this is a business laptop, gaming accessories aren’t the biggest focus here. But with Thunderbolt support, you absolutely can turn your HP EliteBook 840 Aero into a gaming PC with some accessories. Here are just some of the things you might need.

Razer Core X An external GPU The first thing you'll need if you want to get into serious gaming is a dedicated GPU. With a GPU enclosure like the Razer Core X, you can add high-end graphics to your laptop via Thunderbolt. The Razer Core X supports most modern GPUs from both AMD and NVIDIA. Buy at Amazon

Samsung Odyssey G7 Don't miss a frame Something else you might want for gaming is a high-refresh-rate monitor. The Samsung Odyssey G7 offers a great blend of features, with a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and Quad HD resolution. Plus, it's a QLED panel and supports variable refresh rates. Buy at Samsung

Xbox Wireless Controller The best controller While a mouse and keyboard are also essential for gaming, you can probably get by with other devices on this list. But a controller might really come in handy for some games, and if you want to try cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass, this is the best way to play those games. Buy at Amazon

If you want to get into gaming without the bulk of external GPUs and monitors, cloud gaming is always an option, too. With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can get access to hundreds of games and play them anywhere through the cloud. Any laptop, even the HP EliteBook 840 Aero, can be used for gaming this way, and the Xbox Wireless Controller is the only accessory you’ll need.

With all of these accessories or only some of them, you can make your experience with the HP EliteBook 840 Aero that much better. Whether you’re working at the office or on the road, there are always ways to make your laptop work better for you. Even gaming is possible on this laptop, and you can choose how you’d rather do it — via cloud gaming or by adding an external GPU.

Accessories make the HP EliteBook 840 Aero extremely versatile, but it’s already a fantastic laptop on its own. You get plenty of configuration options for its specs, and it’s a lightweight laptop you can take anywhere. You can buy it using the link below, or check out our roundup of the best HP laptops if you’re still looking at other options.