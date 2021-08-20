The best cases for the HP EliteBook 840 Aero: HP, Inateck, and more

If you’re looking to buy a lightweight laptop for work, one of the best options you’re likely to find is the HP EliteBook 840 Aero G8. This is a powerful business laptop featuring Intel’s Tiger Lake processors, including vPro variants with extra security features. Like other HP business laptops, it’s highly customizable, too, with options for a privacy screen, LTE or 5G, up to 64GB of RAM, 2TB of storage, and much more. It all comes in a package starting at just 2,5lbs, so you can get all the power you need on the go. But if you’re taking your HP EliteBook 840 Aero everywhere, it’s also important to protect it, and for that you’ll need a case.

To help you find the right one, we’ve rounded up some of the best laptop cases you can buy for the EliteBook 840 Aero. We chose a few different models that offer varying levels of protection and features, so you can choose something that fits your lifestyle.

HP 14.1 Business Sleeve Official HP sleeve This simple and stylish case for the HP EliteBook 840 Aero comes straight from HP, and while it's basic, it still has some extra storage for accessories. Plus, it just looks classy no matter where you take it. Buy at HP

HP Executive 14.1 Slim Top Load Space for your accessories Keeping the same minimalist and subdued aesthetic, this carrying case includes large additional pockets to fit your accessories and anything you might need. It's also made by HP. Buy at HP

Inateck Laptop Sleeve Case Functional and classy Expanding beyond black bags, this minimilastic Inateck sleeve case for the HP Elitebook 840 Aero comes in a range of classic colors with a light brown handle. It uses a side zipper and has a small pocket for extras. Buy at Amazon

Nillkin Laptop Sleeve It's a stand This Nillkin sleeve is not only super slim and classic-looking, it has some extra features, too. The opening flap can double as a mousepad, and the back of the sleeve can be used to raise your laptop at an angle for comfortable typing. It comes in a few colors too. Buy at Amazon

UNIKA Genuine Leather Laptop Case For leather fans For those who just love the feeling of genuine leather, this UNIKA sleeve offers slim and sleek protection for your laptop. It's a simple case, but the opening flap can serve as a mousepad, plus it looks and feels great. There's a PU leather version if you don't like genuine leather. Buy at Amazon

Amazon Basics Executive Laptop Sleeve Case Straight to the point Basic is exactly what you get with this laptop sleeve from Amazon Basics. It comes in a couple of colors and has a small handle you can use to more easily carry your laptop around. There aren't any bells or whistles to this one, but it's cheap. Buy at Amazon

Tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Case Elegant but protective This Tomtoc case looks the part of a business-style sleeve, but it has a lot of cushioning to keep your HP EliteBook 840 Aero safe, including thicker bottom corners to absorb the impact of drops and bumps. Buy at Amazon

Kinmac 360 Protective Laptop Case Protection with personality Tired of boring single-color cases? This Kinmac case comes in a wide range of different colors and patterns, but it still offers multiple layers of protection with a shockproof frame and a lot of padding. Buy at Amazon

DOMISO Shockproof Laptop Sleeve Hard shell Need extra protection? This DOMISO case provides a hard shell for your HP EliteBook 840 Aero to keep it safe from tougher drops and other bumps. It's also water-resistant and it has extra storage with secure straps on the inside for accessories. Buy at Amazon

Those are some of the best case options for the HP EliteBook 840 Aero, and you should be able to find something that fits your personal style and preference. Since this is a business laptop, most of these options look elegant and you can take them into an office environment without worrying. But if you want something with a bit more personality and really solid protection, the Kinmac laptop sleeve is a personal favorite. It has a lot of designs to choose from and still offers great all-around protection.

If you haven’t bought the HP EliteBook 840 Aero yet, you can do so below. This is one of HP’s lightest clamshell laptops, specifically for business. As we mentioned already, it has a lot of configuration options that let you make it as powerful as you need it to be, including 5G networking if you need to stay connected on the go. If you’re still looking for other options, check out our list of the best HP laptops you can buy right now.