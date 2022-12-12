From monitors to docks, mice, and more, here are a few products that can boost your experience with HP's most affordable 2-in-1 yet.

The HP Envy x360 (2022) is a solid 2-in-1 for under $1,000, so that means you'll have some extra money to spend on accessories. Perhaps you want to add a second screen to your setup to go beyond the expansive 16:10 aspect ratio display on the device and boost your multitasking. Or maybe you need a case to take your new HP Envy x360 (2022) with you on the go?

Whatever it is, your new HP laptop isn't complete without accessories, so this guide looks at some of the best, from monitors to keyboards, chargers, and more.

Best monitors for HP Envy x360 (2022)

Even though the HP Envy x360 (2022) has a 16:10 aspect ratio screen that's great for stacking open windows side by side, nothing beats having a second screen at your desk. This gives you more room to open your favorite apps and perhaps even hook up a secondary device. Here are six of the best options.

ASUS ProArt Display 27 ASUS ProArt PA279CV 27-inch 4K UHD Monitor This 27-inch monitor from ASUS packs in super high 4K resolution. It also has great color reproduction with 100% sRGB color accuracy, making it a great monitor for the larger 15-inch HP Envy x360, which can be used for video editing. See at Amazon

HP EliteDisplay S14 HP EliteDisplay S14 The HP Elite Display S14 is great for those who don't have a lot of space at their desk. It's a portable monitor with a 14-inch screen and 1920 x 1080 resolution. It connects directly to your HP Envy x360 via the USB-C port. See at Amazon

Samsung Smart Monitor M70B Samsung Smart Monitor M70B This 32-inch, 4K resolution Samsung Smart Monitor pairs up nicely with any device. There are two HDMI ports and a USB-C port, so you can use it with three different devices. Best of all, you can access apps like Netflix without connecting to your PC, and you can switch between inputs with the included remote. See at Samsung See at Best Buy

Dell 27 Video Conferencing Monitor The Dell 27 video conferencing monitor has a great QHD resolution. It also has integrated speakers and a pop-up camera that's great for looking your best on your Zoom and Teams calls. See at Dell

Lenovo ThinkVision P27h-20 This great monitor from Lenovo has a 27-inch screen and QHD resolution. It even has a place for your phone on the bottom, so you can quickly peek at your text messages at work. See at Lenovo

HP 24mh HP 24MH FHD monitor This 24-inch HP option is for those on a budget. It has the basic FHD resolution, so it might be a bit limiting, but the bezels are quite slim, making it attractive for this low price. See at Amazon

Best docks and adapters for HP Envy x360 (2022)

Depending on which model of the HP Envy x360 (2022) model you buy, you'll get a great port selection. The 13-inch model has Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, and a microSD card slot, and the 15.6-inch model has additional HDMI. There's nothing wrong with buying a dock or adapter, though, as doing so will give you even more ports.

HP Thunderbolt Dock 120W G4 HP Thunderbolt Dock G4 This Thunderbolt dock from HP is the best money can buy. It charges your HP Envy x360 and also adds in extra USB-A ports, DisplayPort, HDMI, and Ethernet. You even can daisy-chain multiple monitors together with this dock. See at HP

HP Spectre USB-C Travel Dock HP Spectre USB-C Travel Dock As the name suggests, this is a portable dongle from HP. It's not a dock, but when plugged into the HP Envy's x360 USB-C port, it'll give you VGA, HDMI, Ethernet, and USB-A ports. The cable is also foldable and tucks away nicely. See at Amazon

Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock Using the HP Envy x360 Thunderbolt 4 port, you can hook up a Thunderbolt dock like this one. The Anker 777 is quite stylish since it's all metal. It also will add HDMI, USB-A ports, and an SD card reader. See at Amazon See at Anker

Anker Docking Station This dock from Anker is one of the most popular for laptops like the HP Envy x360. It adds in a ton of ports like USB-A, a headphone jack, and an SD card reader. Just keep in mind it is quite expensive. See at Anker See at Amazon

Pluggable Thunderbolt 3 Dock Plugable 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock This dock gives you display outputs, USB ports, and Ethernet, so you can connect more peripherals to your HP Envy x360. It also delivers up to 100W of power. See at Amazon

Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma This Thunderbolt 4 dock from Razer is for those who want to be a bit flashy. It not only adds extra ports, but it also has fancy RGB lighting effects. See at Amazon

Best pens for HP Envy x360 (2022)

One of the great things about the HP Envy x360 (2022) is that it comes with a pen in the box. You can use the included HP Rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt pen just fine for inking and drawing, but if you lose it or want an alternative, there's a small selection you can purchase from. All of these pens use the same Microsoft Pen protocol as the original and retain many of the same features, such as palm rejection and tilt support.

MSI 10 14 Stylus Pen Even though this pen is from MSI, it functions just like the original one from HP. Both pens use MPP 2.0 protocol and are rechargeable, with the same levels of pressure sensitivity, See at Amazon

LAZARITE M Pen This is a third-party pen that's a bit cheaper than official pens and has the same palm rejection and tilt support as the original from HP. Just keep in mind that it needs batteries and isn't rechargeable. See at Amazon

HP Rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen HP Rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen If you ever lose the original pen that came with the HP Envy x360 (2022) this is one you can buy from HP. It's pricey, though. See at HP

Best chargers for HP Envy x360 (2022)

Misplace the original charger that came with your HP Envy x360 (2022)? Since the 2-in-1 has a USB-C port, you can power up your device using most other USB-C chargers. We included six of our favorites below, from Anker, Dell, Monoprice, and more.

Monoprice Universal USB-C Laptop Charger This charger from Monoprice is designed to work with any modern laptop that has USB-C charging. It has a long cable, too. See at MonoPrice

Anker Nano II This Anker charger has three ports. Using one of the two USB-C ports, you can charge your HP Envy x360 with up to 100 watts of power and use the other two ports for devices like a phone or tablet. See at Amazon See at Anker

Anker Nano 65W Anker 715 Charger (Nano II 65W) This is an Anker charger that's more compact than HP's original. It is great for those who are on the go thanks to the small size. See at Anker See at Amazon

Apple 96W USB-C Power Adapter Apple 96W USB-C power adapter Even though this charger has Apple branding, it still works fine with your HP Envy x360 (2022.) It charges with up to 96W of power. Just note it doesn't come with a cable. See at Amazon

Satechi 165W USB-C 4-Port PD Charger Satechi 165W USB-C 4-Port PD Charger This is a great charging station for the HP Envy x360 (2022). It has four USB-C ports, all of which charge at 165W of power, meaning you can power your HP device and four others, all while they sit on your desk. See at Satechi See at Amazon

Dell 130-Watt Type-C Adapter Dell 130-Watt USB-C Adapter It might seem strange that we suggest a Dell charger for an HP product, but since this is a USB-C charger, it will power up your HP laptop just fine. It delivers up to 130W of power, too. See at Dell

Best mice and keyboards for HP Envy x360 (2022)

We liked the keyboard and trackpad on the HP Envy x360 (2022) the most about the device when we reviewed it. Both were comfortable to use and met our high standards. Yet, nothing beats having an external keyboard and mouse. You'll be able to relax your hands and fingers and feel much more productive.

Logitech MX Master 3S Logitech MX Master 3S The Logitech MX Master 3S is the best mouse money can buy. It works with up to three different devices, can track on almost any surface, and has a great side scroll wheel and customizable buttons. See at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Precision Mouse Microsoft Surface Precision Mouse The Microsoft Surface Precision Mouse mimics the Logitech MX Master 3S in many ways. It's an ergonomic mouse with programmable side buttons and a USB-C port for recharging. See at Amazon

Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse Logitech G Pro Wireless You can't beat the accuracy of this Logitech mouse, which is the favorite of many gamers thanks to its accurate sensor. See at Amazon

Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Mechanical Keyboard For a typing experience that'll light up your world, the Razer Huntsman is great. It has RGB lighting effects and tactile keys. There's even a pad to rest your wrists. See at Amazon

Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Wireless Desktop Combo Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard This Microsoft keyboard is quite ergonomic. It has a shape that can help your hands relax as you type, and there's even an optional number pad. See at Amazon

Logitech MX Keys Logitech MX Keys You can't beat the Logitech MX Keys. This multi-device keyboard works not only with the HP Envy x360 (2022) but also with other PCs and Macs. And unlike many other wireless keyboards, the keys are backlit. See at Amazon

Best cases and sleeves for HP Envy x360 (2022)

Planning to take your HP Envy x360 (2022) on the go? You'll want a sleeve or case to protect it. These options come in two sizes and will fit both the 13-inch and 15-inch models.

Lacdo 360° Protective Sleeve Lacdo 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve This is a fancy-looking sleeve for the HP Envy x360. It has a zippered pouch as well as a carrying handle. You can get it in several colors. See at Amazon

Allinside Laptop Sleeve Allinside Laptop Sleeve This is a sleek low-profile sleeve that mimics the look of a leather sleeve. It has a fold-open design similar to an envelope. See at Amazon

Amazon Basics Laptop Sleeve Amazon Basics 14-inch Laptop Sleeve You can't go wrong with a basic case for your laptop if you don't need all the protection. This fabric sleeve gives your HP Envy x360 (2022) some cushion when traveling. See at Amazon

Tomtoc 360° Protective Sleeve This Tomtoc sleeve is on the higher-end side as it has reinforced corners to help prevent your HP Envy x360 from being damaged. It even comes in different colors. See at Amazon

Londo Genuine Leather Sleeve Londo Top Grain Leather Sleeve Even though this sleeve is designed for MacBooks, your HP Envy x360 (2022) will fit just fine. It's one of our favorites because it's quite colorful. See at Amazon

Tangbolibo Laptop Sleeve This sleeve comes in both 15-inch and 13-inch sizes and is colorful. There's even a shoulder strap, so you can easily carry it on the go. See at Amazon

Best headphones and earbuds for HP Envy x360 (2022)

If you want personalized audio on your HP Envy x360 (2022), then you'll need headphones. There are a lot of great options from Microsoft, Google, and Sony, but these are our top three options.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Sony WH-1000XM5 These Sony headphones are one of the best options money can buy thanks to their sleek design, improved active noise cancelation, and 30-hour battery life. See at Amazon

Surface Headphones 2 Surface Headphones 2 Even though Surface Headphones 2 are older than other options on the market, they're still a good buy for your HP Envy x360 (2022). There's a dial outside on the earcups that controls volume and a large touch surface for playing and pausing your music, too. See at Best Buy

Google Pixel Buds Pro Google Pixel Buds Pro The Google Pixel Buds Pro are great to use with Windows PCs. Just press the pairing button on the back of the case, connect it to Windows, and then plug these into your ears to going to enjoy noise cancelation and immersive music and meetings. See at Amazon

Best external storage for HP Envy x360 (2022)

The storage inside the HP Envy x360 (2022) isn't replaceable. So if you're planning to handle a lot of photos, videos, or important files on your new 2-in-1, you'll need an external solid-state drive or USB drive.

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe This USB drive is quite portable. It has both a USB-C and USB-A end, so you can use it without dongles, and best of all, you can buy it in up to 1TB size. See at Amazon

SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD This is a compact SSD that you can tie a clip or other object around to travel with. It's also built strong and can withstand drops. See at Amazon

Samsung T5 SSD Samsung T5 Portable SSD The Samsung T5 SSD is a compact mini external SSD. It connects via USB-C, which is a great fit for the HP Envy x360 (2022). See at Amazon

Seagate Expansion HDD Seagate Expansion HDD This isn't a traditional method of storage. Rather, this expansion HDD is meant to be used as a backup station for your favorite files and important documents. See at Amazon

Plugable Thunderbolt 3 SSD Plugable Thunderbolt 3 SSD This portable SSD has superfast read and write speeds of up to 2,800 MB/s, and 2,300 MB/s. It also is housed in a sleek case that'll fit the look of your HP Envy x360 (2022). See at Amazon

Fantom Drives Extreme 1TB SSD Fantom Drives Extreme 1TB SSD This is a Thunderbolt certified external SSD. You can use this and get the fastest possible Thunderbolt transfer speeds when moving files off your PC and between devices. See at Amazon

Best webcams for HP Envy x360 (2022)

Webcams are important these days, and the webcam on the HP Envy x360 (2022) is decent enough for most video calls. But if you want to look your very best, investing in an external webcam is a great idea.

Dell Pro Webcam Even though it isn't from HP, this Dell webcam is great for the Envy x360 (2022). It packs in a great 2K resolution sensor and smart features like AI Auto Framing. See at Dell

Microsoft Modern Webcam Microsoft Modern Webcam This Microsoft webcam is a bit more simplistic. It has a 1080p resolution and is quite sleek. There's even a privacy shutter that covers the lens when not in use. See at Microsoft

Anker PowerConf C200 2K Webcam Anker PowerConf C200 2K Webcam Similar to the Dell Pro Webcam, the Anker PowerConf C2 has a great 2k resolution sensor and many smart features. The difference is that it has a wider-angle lens great for when you have multiple people in a call. See at Amazon

And there are all the accessories we can think of for the HP Envy x360 (2022.) There are a lot you can buy, from a great monitor like the Samsung Smart Monitor M70B, a dock like the HP Thunderbolt Dock G4, or a charger like the Anker Nano II. You even can pick up a great keyboard and mouse like the Logitech MX Master 3S and Logitech MX Keys. And when you're on the go, protect your device with a Tomotoc sleeve. The beauty of it is that you can use these with other great laptops, too.