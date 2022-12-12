Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

The HP Envy x360 (2022) is a solid 2-in-1 for under $1,000, so that means you'll have some extra money to spend on accessories. Perhaps you want to add a second screen to your setup to go beyond the expansive 16:10 aspect ratio display on the device and boost your multitasking. Or maybe you need a case to take your new HP Envy x360 (2022) with you on the go?

Whatever it is, your new HP laptop isn't complete without accessories, so this guide looks at some of the best, from monitors to keyboards, chargers, and more.

Best monitors for HP Envy x360 (2022)

Even though the HP Envy x360 (2022) has a 16:10 aspect ratio screen that's great for stacking open windows side by side, nothing beats having a second screen at your desk. This gives you more room to open your favorite apps and perhaps even hook up a secondary device. Here are six of the best options.

  • The ASUS ProArt PA279CV is suited for customers looking for an external display for the purpose of photo or video editing. It features a 27 inch 4K resolution IPS panel that offers 100% sRGB coverage, factory calibrated for Delta E < 2 color accuracy and a USB-C port for seamless connectivity.
    ASUS ProArt Display 27
    ASUS ProArt PA279CV 27-inch 4K UHD Monitor

    This 27-inch monitor from ASUS packs in super high 4K resolution. It also has great color reproduction with 100% sRGB color accuracy, making it a great monitor for the larger 15-inch HP Envy x360, which can be used for video editing.

  • The HP EliteDisplay S14 lets you carry your dual-screen setup with you thanks to its sleek and lightweight design. It features a 14-inch 1080p panel and a USB-C port for seamless connectivity.
    HP EliteDisplay S14
    HP EliteDisplay S14

    The HP Elite Display S14 is great for those who don't have a lot of space at their desk. It's a portable monitor with a 14-inch screen and 1920 x 1080 resolution. It connects directly to your HP Envy x360 via the USB-C port.

  • The Samsung Smart Monitor M7 (M70B) is a large 32-inch monitor with an ultra-sharp 4K resolution. What's most interesting, though, is that it runs Tizen, so it can access apps like Netflix, Disney+, and even Microsoft Office without your PC. It also connects easily via USB-C and charges your tablet at 65W, and it makes it easy to cast content from your phone, too.
    Samsung Smart Monitor M70B
    Samsung Smart Monitor M70B

    This 32-inch, 4K resolution Samsung Smart Monitor pairs up nicely with any device. There are two HDMI ports and a USB-C port, so you can use it with three different devices. Best of all, you can access apps like Netflix without connecting to your PC, and you can switch between inputs with the included remote.

  • dbcs-0630-resize-hero-images-monitor-c2722de-5000x5000
    Dell 27 Video Conferencing Monitor

    The Dell 27 video conferencing monitor has a great QHD resolution. It also has integrated speakers and a pop-up camera that's great for looking your best on your Zoom and Teams calls.

  • 61E9GAR6US-560x450-01.9576fc436f3cbe6a
    Lenovo ThinkVision P27h-20

    This great monitor from Lenovo has a 27-inch screen and QHD resolution. It even has a place for your phone on the bottom, so you can quickly peek at your text messages at work.

  • The HP 24mh is a nice entry-level monitor that covers all the basics. It's a 24-inch Full HD panel, it has a 75Hz refresh rate, and it even has built-in speakers, which isn't that common for monitors this cheap. Plus, it supports height, tilt, and pivot adjustments, so it really is fantastic value for the money.
    HP 24mh
    HP 24MH FHD monitor

    This 24-inch HP option is for those on a budget. It has the basic FHD resolution, so it might be a bit limiting, but the bezels are quite slim, making it attractive for this low price.

Best docks and adapters for HP Envy x360 (2022)

Depending on which model of the HP Envy x360 (2022) model you buy, you'll get a great port selection. The 13-inch model has Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, and a microSD card slot, and the 15.6-inch model has additional HDMI. There's nothing wrong with buying a dock or adapter, though, as doing so will give you even more ports.

  • The HP Thunderbolt Dock G4 lets you expand the ports out on your laptop
    HP Thunderbolt Dock 120W G4
    HP Thunderbolt Dock G4

    This Thunderbolt dock from HP is the best money can buy. It charges your HP Envy x360 and also adds in extra USB-A ports, DisplayPort, HDMI, and Ethernet. You even can daisy-chain multiple monitors together with this dock.

  • Expand your connectivity options with this USB-C dock that comes with two USB Type-A ports, ethernet, HDMI and a VGA connection as well.
    HP Spectre USB-C Travel Dock
    HP Spectre USB-C Travel Dock

    As the name suggests, this is a portable dongle from HP. It's not a dock, but when plugged into the HP Envy's x360 USB-C port, it'll give you VGA, HDMI, Ethernet, and USB-A ports. The cable is also foldable and tucks away nicely.

  • If you want a great all-around dock with a wide range of ports and a premium design, the Anker 777 is probably one of your best options. It comes in a sturdy-looking all-metal shell and has numerous ports, including two HDMI ports, USB Type-A, Ethernet, and downstream Thunderbolt.
    Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock

    Using the HP Envy x360 Thunderbolt 4 port, you can hook up a Thunderbolt dock like this one. The Anker 777 is quite stylish since it's all metal. It also will add HDMI, USB-A ports, and an SD card reader.

  • Anker Docking Station
    Anker Docking Station

    This dock from Anker is one of the most popular for laptops like the HP Envy x360. It adds in a ton of ports like USB-A, a headphone jack, and an SD card reader. Just keep in mind it is quite expensive.

  • This dock can be the central hub for your desk setup, with multiple display outputs, USB ports, and Ethernet so you can connect more peripherals to your Surface Laptop Studio. And it also delivers up to 100W of power, so you have everything you need in a compact package.
    Pluggable Thunderbolt 3 Dock
    Plugable 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock

    This dock gives you display outputs, USB ports, and Ethernet, so you can connect more peripherals to your HP Envy x360. It also delivers up to 100W of power.

  • Some might prefer a cleaner look, but others might want to spruce up their desk. This Razer dock gives you two USB Type-A ports, three Thunderbolt downstream ports, Ethernet, and an SD card reader, but its most notable feature is support for Razer Chroma RGB. The white model doesn't have it, though.
    Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma

    This Thunderbolt 4 dock from Razer is for those who want to be a bit flashy. It not only adds extra ports, but it also has fancy RGB lighting effects.

Best pens for HP Envy x360 (2022)

One of the great things about the HP Envy x360 (2022) is that it comes with a pen in the box. You can use the included HP Rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt pen just fine for inking and drawing, but if you lose it or want an alternative, there's a small selection you can purchase from. All of these pens use the same Microsoft Pen protocol as the original and retain many of the same features, such as palm rejection and tilt support.

  • 41c5ShrGoXL._AC_SL1200_
    MSI 10 14 Stylus Pen

    Even though this pen is from MSI, it functions just like the original one from HP. Both pens use MPP 2.0 protocol and are rechargeable, with the same levels of pressure sensitivity,

  • 41UDxq2hQWL._AC_SX679_
    LAZARITE M Pen

    This is a third-party pen that's a bit cheaper than official pens and has the same palm rejection and tilt support as the original from HP. Just keep in mind that it needs batteries and isn't rechargeable.

  • The HP Rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen is a sleek pen that supports the Surface Pro X, with 4,096 levels of pressure and tilt support. It uses a rechargeable battery and has an LED ring light that indicates when battery is low, so you don't have to worry about missing a beat.
    HP Rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen
    HP Rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen

    If you ever lose the original pen that came with the HP Envy x360 (2022) this is one you can buy from HP. It's pricey, though.

Best chargers for HP Envy x360 (2022)

Misplace the original charger that came with your HP Envy x360 (2022)? Since the 2-in-1 has a USB-C port, you can power up your device using most other USB-C chargers. We included six of our favorites below, from Anker, Dell, Monoprice, and more.

  • 436716
    Monoprice Universal USB-C Laptop Charger

    This charger from Monoprice is designed to work with any modern laptop that has USB-C charging. It has a long cable, too.

  • 51snPhfZHeL._AC_SL1500_
    Anker Nano II

    This Anker charger has three ports. Using one of the two USB-C ports, you can charge your HP Envy x360 with up to 100 watts of power and use the other two ports for devices like a phone or tablet.

  • This is a tiny charger from Anker that can achieve an output of up to 65W. You can use this to charge your laptop too.
    Anker Nano 65W
    Anker 715 Charger (Nano II 65W)

    This is an Anker charger that's more compact than HP's original. It is great for those who are on the go thanks to the small size.

  • Unlike the 13-inch MacBook Pro, the 16-inch model actually comes with a 96W power adapter. It uses more power, so a higher-power charger is recommended, and this is the official one from Apple. It will work on other laptops, too. Again, no cable is included, but USB Type-C cables are increasingly common at least.
    Apple 96W USB-C Power Adapter
    Apple 96W USB-C power adapter

    Even though this charger has Apple branding, it still works fine with your HP Envy x360 (2022.) It charges with up to 96W of power. Just note it doesn't come with a cable.

  • This beefy USB Type-C charger isn't available to purchase yet, but you can sign up for stock alerts.
    Satechi 165W USB-C 4-Port PD Charger
    Satechi 165W USB-C 4-Port PD Charger

    This is a great charging station for the HP Envy x360 (2022). It has four USB-C ports, all of which charge at 165W of power, meaning you can power your HP device and four others, all while they sit on your desk.

  • If you do have an XPS model with a dedicated GPU, you're going to need some extra power. Dell has an official 130W power adapter you can get as a replacement or as a second charger for the office, and it can power more intensive tasks.
    Dell 130-Watt Type-C Adapter
    Dell 130-Watt USB-C Adapter

    It might seem strange that we suggest a Dell charger for an HP product, but since this is a USB-C charger, it will power up your HP laptop just fine. It delivers up to 130W of power, too.

Best mice and keyboards for HP Envy x360 (2022)

We liked the keyboard and trackpad on the HP Envy x360 (2022) the most about the device when we reviewed it. Both were comfortable to use and met our high standards. Yet, nothing beats having an external keyboard and mouse. You'll be able to relax your hands and fingers and feel much more productive.

  • The Logitech MX Master series is the industry standard for what a mouse should be. Ultra-fast mag speed scrolling, ergonomic design and app-specific customization make this an ultra-premium pick. With USB-C quick charging and the ability to work on glass surfaces, this is a mouse you can use anywhere.
    Logitech MX Master 3S
    Logitech MX Master 3S

    The Logitech MX Master 3S is the best mouse money can buy. It works with up to three different devices, can track on almost any surface, and has a great side scroll wheel and customizable buttons.

  • Microsoft's official Surface-branded accessories are usually quite premium and reliable when it comes to design and functionality. The Precision Mouse offers a shape that should suit most users along with programmable buttons, and solid battery life.
    Microsoft Surface Precision Mouse
    Microsoft Surface Precision Mouse

    The Microsoft Surface Precision Mouse mimics the Logitech MX Master 3S in many ways. It's an ergonomic mouse with programmable side buttons and a USB-C port for recharging.

  • The Logitech G Pro Wireless is one of the best wireless gaming mice on the market right now. It's a go-to option for both esports professionals and casual gamers alike.
    Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse
    Logitech G Pro Wireless

    You can't beat the accuracy of this Logitech mouse, which is the favorite of many gamers thanks to its accurate sensor.

  • razer-huntsman-elite-gaming-keyboard
    Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Mechanical Keyboard

    For a typing experience that'll light up your world, the Razer Huntsman is great. It has RGB lighting effects and tactile keys. There's even a pad to rest your wrists.

  • If comfort and health are your priorities, this mouse and keyboard combo from Microsoft is a great option. They have shapes that allow your hands to rest more comfortable and keep all the keys in reach in a more comfortable position.
    Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Wireless Desktop Combo
    Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard

    This Microsoft keyboard is quite ergonomic. It has a shape that can help your hands relax as you type, and there's even an optional number pad.

  • The Logitech MX Keys is one of the best keyboards money can buy. It not only can work with your SurfacePro 9 but it also has backlit keys and can connect to up to three different devices like an iPad or a Mac.
    Logitech MX Keys
    Logitech MX Keys

    You can't beat the Logitech MX Keys. This multi-device keyboard works not only with the HP Envy x360 (2022) but also with other PCs and Macs. And unlike many other wireless keyboards, the keys are backlit.

Best cases and sleeves for HP Envy x360 (2022)

Planning to take your HP Envy x360 (2022) on the go? You'll want a sleeve or case to protect it. These options come in two sizes and will fit both the 13-inch and 15-inch models.

  • This simple case is available in several colors and includes plenty of pockets for accessories and items.
    Lacdo 360° Protective Sleeve
    Lacdo 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve

    This is a fancy-looking sleeve for the HP Envy x360. It has a zippered pouch as well as a carrying handle. You can get it in several colors.

  • A low-profile sleeve for the 15-inch MacBook Pro that offers a synthetic leather finish for a premium look, with a magnetic flap to secure the laptop inside.
    Allinside Laptop Sleeve
    Allinside Laptop Sleeve

    This is a sleek low-profile sleeve that mimics the look of a leather sleeve. It has a fold-open design similar to an envelope.

  • Want simple protection on the cheap? The Amazon Basics sleeve is exactly that. It doesn't have bells and whistles - not even a handle or shoulder strap - but you can choose from a few colors to suit your taste.
    Amazon Basics Laptop Sleeve
    Amazon Basics 14-inch Laptop Sleeve

    You can't go wrong with a basic case for your laptop if you don't need all the protection. This fabric sleeve gives your HP Envy x360 (2022) some cushion when traveling.

  • tomtoc 360° Protective Sleeve
    Tomtoc 360° Protective Sleeve

    This Tomtoc sleeve is on the higher-end side as it has reinforced corners to help prevent your HP Envy x360 from being damaged. It even comes in different colors.

  • The Londo Genuine Leather Sleeve uses high-quality craftsmanship and comes in a few stylish patterns for those who want to stand out. It also comes in a couple of different sizes.
    Londo Genuine Leather Sleeve
    Londo Top Grain Leather Sleeve

    Even though this sleeve is designed for MacBooks, your HP Envy x360 (2022) will fit just fine. It's one of our favorites because it's quite colorful.

  • Tangbolibo Laptop Sleeve
    Tangbolibo Laptop Sleeve

    This sleeve comes in both 15-inch and 13-inch sizes and is colorful. There's even a shoulder strap, so you can easily carry it on the go.

Best headphones and earbuds for HP Envy x360 (2022)

If you want personalized audio on your HP Envy x360 (2022), then you'll need headphones. There are a lot of great options from Microsoft, Google, and Sony, but these are our top three options.

  • Sony makes some of the best audio products in the world, and the WH-1000XM5 headset comes with a new, sleeker design, even better audio, improved ANC with eight microphones and two processors, and 30 hours of battery life. It's expensive, but it offers a fantastic experience.
    Sony WH-1000XM5
    Sony WH-1000XM5

    These Sony headphones are one of the best options money can buy thanks to their sleek design, improved active noise cancelation, and 30-hour battery life.

  • They're a little older than some others on this list, but the Surface Headphones 2 still deliver great audio quality, and perhaps more importantly, very intuitive volume and ANC controls thanks to the dials built into each earcup. They also have a modern design and they can be managed with the Surface app for Windows, which is a plus.
    Surface Headphones 2
    Surface Headphones 2

    Even though Surface Headphones 2 are older than other options on the market, they're still a good buy for your HP Envy x360 (2022). There's a dial outside on the earcups that controls volume and a large touch surface for playing and pausing your music, too.

  • The Google Pixel Buds Pro are down to their lowest price.
    Google Pixel Buds Pro
    Google Pixel Buds Pro

    The Google Pixel Buds Pro are great to use with Windows PCs. Just press the pairing button on the back of the case, connect it to Windows, and then plug these into your ears to going to enjoy noise cancelation and immersive music and meetings.

Best external storage for HP Envy x360 (2022)

The storage inside the HP Envy x360 (2022) isn't replaceable. So if you're planning to handle a lot of photos, videos, or important files on your new 2-in-1, you'll need an external solid-state drive or USB drive.

  • If you need storage you can slip in your pocket, the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe gives you up to 1TB in a tiny package. Plus, it can easily be used with almost any device via USB-C and USB-A.
    SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe
    SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe

    This USB drive is quite portable. It has both a USB-C and USB-A end, so you can use it without dongles, and best of all, you can buy it in up to 1TB size.

  • This is a compact SSD that you can tie a clip or other object around to travel with. It's also built strong and can withstand drops.
    SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD
    SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD

    This is a compact SSD that you can tie a clip or other object around to travel with. It's also built strong and can withstand drops.

  • The Samsung T5 SSD is a compact mini external SSD that can house your documents. It connects via USB-C, so it is a great fit for modern PCs.
    Samsung T5 SSD
    Samsung T5 Portable SSD

    The Samsung T5 SSD is a compact mini external SSD. It connects via USB-C, which is a great fit for the HP Envy x360 (2022).

  • Most people may want fast storage, but sometimes, you just want a massive backup. And this massive Seagate HDD comes in capacities up to 18TB, so you can store just about all your files for a much lower price than you'd pay for the same amount of SSD storage.
    Seagate Expansion HDD
    Seagate Expansion HDD

    This isn't a traditional method of storage. Rather, this expansion HDD is meant to be used as a backup station for your favorite files and important documents.

  • If you're worried about misplacing your cable, this SSD has it built right in. It also supports Thunderbolt, though speeds only go up to 2,400MB/s reads and 1,800 MB/s writes, which is still faster than most.
    Plugable Thunderbolt 3 SSD
    Plugable Thunderbolt 3 SSD

    This portable SSD has superfast read and write speeds of up to 2,800 MB/s, and 2,300 MB/s. It also is housed in a sleek case that'll fit the look of your HP Envy x360 (2022).

  • This is a Thunderbolt certified external SSD. You can use this and get the fastest possible Thunderbolt transfer speeds when moving files off your PC and between devices.
    Fantom Drives Extreme 1TB SSD
    Fantom Drives Extreme 1TB SSD

    This is a Thunderbolt certified external SSD. You can use this and get the fastest possible Thunderbolt transfer speeds when moving files off your PC and between devices.

Best webcams for HP Envy x360 (2022)

Webcams are important these days, and the webcam on the HP Envy x360 (2022) is decent enough for most video calls. But if you want to look your very best, investing in an external webcam is a great idea.

  • Dell Pro Webcam 1
    Dell Pro Webcam

    Even though it isn't from HP, this Dell webcam is great for the Envy x360 (2022). It packs in a great 2K resolution sensor and smart features like AI Auto Framing.

  • The Microsoft Modern Webcam is a modern 1080p camera with HDR support and certified for use with Teams.
    Microsoft Modern Webcam
    Microsoft Modern Webcam

    This Microsoft webcam is a bit more simplistic. It has a 1080p resolution and is quite sleek. There's even a privacy shutter that covers the lens when not in use.

  • The Anker PowerCong C200 has a 2K sensor and various field of views.
    Anker PowerConf C200 2K Webcam
    Anker PowerConf C200 2K Webcam

    Similar to the Dell Pro Webcam, the Anker PowerConf C2 has a great 2k resolution sensor and many smart features. The difference is that it has a wider-angle lens great for when you have multiple people in a call.

And there are all the accessories we can think of for the HP Envy x360 (2022.) There are a lot you can buy, from a great monitor like the Samsung Smart Monitor M70B, a dock like the HP Thunderbolt Dock G4, or a charger like the Anker Nano II. You even can pick up a great keyboard and mouse like the Logitech MX Master 3S and Logitech MX Keys. And when you're on the go, protect your device with a Tomotoc sleeve. The beauty of it is that you can use these with other great laptops, too.

