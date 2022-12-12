Quick Links
The HP Envy x360 (2022) is a solid 2-in-1 for under $1,000, so that means you'll have some extra money to spend on accessories. Perhaps you want to add a second screen to your setup to go beyond the expansive 16:10 aspect ratio display on the device and boost your multitasking. Or maybe you need a case to take your new HP Envy x360 (2022) with you on the go?
Whatever it is, your new HP laptop isn't complete without accessories, so this guide looks at some of the best, from monitors to keyboards, chargers, and more.
Best monitors for HP Envy x360 (2022)
Even though the HP Envy x360 (2022) has a 16:10 aspect ratio screen that's great for stacking open windows side by side, nothing beats having a second screen at your desk. This gives you more room to open your favorite apps and perhaps even hook up a secondary device. Here are six of the best options.
ASUS ProArt PA279CV 27-inch 4K UHD Monitor
This 27-inch monitor from ASUS packs in super high 4K resolution. It also has great color reproduction with 100% sRGB color accuracy, making it a great monitor for the larger 15-inch HP Envy x360, which can be used for video editing.
HP EliteDisplay S14
The HP Elite Display S14 is great for those who don't have a lot of space at their desk. It's a portable monitor with a 14-inch screen and 1920 x 1080 resolution. It connects directly to your HP Envy x360 via the USB-C port.
Samsung Smart Monitor M70B
This 32-inch, 4K resolution Samsung Smart Monitor pairs up nicely with any device. There are two HDMI ports and a USB-C port, so you can use it with three different devices. Best of all, you can access apps like Netflix without connecting to your PC, and you can switch between inputs with the included remote.
Dell 27 Video Conferencing Monitor
The Dell 27 video conferencing monitor has a great QHD resolution. It also has integrated speakers and a pop-up camera that's great for looking your best on your Zoom and Teams calls.
Lenovo ThinkVision P27h-20
This great monitor from Lenovo has a 27-inch screen and QHD resolution. It even has a place for your phone on the bottom, so you can quickly peek at your text messages at work.
HP 24MH FHD monitor
This 24-inch HP option is for those on a budget. It has the basic FHD resolution, so it might be a bit limiting, but the bezels are quite slim, making it attractive for this low price.
Best docks and adapters for HP Envy x360 (2022)
Depending on which model of the HP Envy x360 (2022) model you buy, you'll get a great port selection. The 13-inch model has Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, and a microSD card slot, and the 15.6-inch model has additional HDMI. There's nothing wrong with buying a dock or adapter, though, as doing so will give you even more ports.
HP Thunderbolt Dock G4
This Thunderbolt dock from HP is the best money can buy. It charges your HP Envy x360 and also adds in extra USB-A ports, DisplayPort, HDMI, and Ethernet. You even can daisy-chain multiple monitors together with this dock.
HP Spectre USB-C Travel Dock
As the name suggests, this is a portable dongle from HP. It's not a dock, but when plugged into the HP Envy's x360 USB-C port, it'll give you VGA, HDMI, Ethernet, and USB-A ports. The cable is also foldable and tucks away nicely.
Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock
Using the HP Envy x360 Thunderbolt 4 port, you can hook up a Thunderbolt dock like this one. The Anker 777 is quite stylish since it's all metal. It also will add HDMI, USB-A ports, and an SD card reader.
Anker Docking Station
This dock from Anker is one of the most popular for laptops like the HP Envy x360. It adds in a ton of ports like USB-A, a headphone jack, and an SD card reader. Just keep in mind it is quite expensive.
Plugable 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock
This dock gives you display outputs, USB ports, and Ethernet, so you can connect more peripherals to your HP Envy x360. It also delivers up to 100W of power.
Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma
This Thunderbolt 4 dock from Razer is for those who want to be a bit flashy. It not only adds extra ports, but it also has fancy RGB lighting effects.
Best pens for HP Envy x360 (2022)
One of the great things about the HP Envy x360 (2022) is that it comes with a pen in the box. You can use the included HP Rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt pen just fine for inking and drawing, but if you lose it or want an alternative, there's a small selection you can purchase from. All of these pens use the same Microsoft Pen protocol as the original and retain many of the same features, such as palm rejection and tilt support.
MSI 10 14 Stylus Pen
Even though this pen is from MSI, it functions just like the original one from HP. Both pens use MPP 2.0 protocol and are rechargeable, with the same levels of pressure sensitivity,
LAZARITE M Pen
This is a third-party pen that's a bit cheaper than official pens and has the same palm rejection and tilt support as the original from HP. Just keep in mind that it needs batteries and isn't rechargeable.
HP Rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen
If you ever lose the original pen that came with the HP Envy x360 (2022) this is one you can buy from HP. It's pricey, though.
Best chargers for HP Envy x360 (2022)
Misplace the original charger that came with your HP Envy x360 (2022)? Since the 2-in-1 has a USB-C port, you can power up your device using most other USB-C chargers. We included six of our favorites below, from Anker, Dell, Monoprice, and more.
Monoprice Universal USB-C Laptop Charger
This charger from Monoprice is designed to work with any modern laptop that has USB-C charging. It has a long cable, too.
Anker Nano II
This Anker charger has three ports. Using one of the two USB-C ports, you can charge your HP Envy x360 with up to 100 watts of power and use the other two ports for devices like a phone or tablet.
Anker 715 Charger (Nano II 65W)
This is an Anker charger that's more compact than HP's original. It is great for those who are on the go thanks to the small size.
Apple 96W USB-C power adapter
Even though this charger has Apple branding, it still works fine with your HP Envy x360 (2022.) It charges with up to 96W of power. Just note it doesn't come with a cable.
Satechi 165W USB-C 4-Port PD Charger
This is a great charging station for the HP Envy x360 (2022). It has four USB-C ports, all of which charge at 165W of power, meaning you can power your HP device and four others, all while they sit on your desk.
Dell 130-Watt USB-C Adapter
It might seem strange that we suggest a Dell charger for an HP product, but since this is a USB-C charger, it will power up your HP laptop just fine. It delivers up to 130W of power, too.
Best mice and keyboards for HP Envy x360 (2022)
We liked the keyboard and trackpad on the HP Envy x360 (2022) the most about the device when we reviewed it. Both were comfortable to use and met our high standards. Yet, nothing beats having an external keyboard and mouse. You'll be able to relax your hands and fingers and feel much more productive.
Logitech MX Master 3S
The Logitech MX Master 3S is the best mouse money can buy. It works with up to three different devices, can track on almost any surface, and has a great side scroll wheel and customizable buttons.
Microsoft Surface Precision Mouse
The Microsoft Surface Precision Mouse mimics the Logitech MX Master 3S in many ways. It's an ergonomic mouse with programmable side buttons and a USB-C port for recharging.
Logitech G Pro Wireless
You can't beat the accuracy of this Logitech mouse, which is the favorite of many gamers thanks to its accurate sensor.
Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Mechanical Keyboard
For a typing experience that'll light up your world, the Razer Huntsman is great. It has RGB lighting effects and tactile keys. There's even a pad to rest your wrists.
Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard
This Microsoft keyboard is quite ergonomic. It has a shape that can help your hands relax as you type, and there's even an optional number pad.
Logitech MX Keys
You can't beat the Logitech MX Keys. This multi-device keyboard works not only with the HP Envy x360 (2022) but also with other PCs and Macs. And unlike many other wireless keyboards, the keys are backlit.
Best cases and sleeves for HP Envy x360 (2022)
Planning to take your HP Envy x360 (2022) on the go? You'll want a sleeve or case to protect it. These options come in two sizes and will fit both the 13-inch and 15-inch models.
Lacdo 360 Protective Laptop Sleeve
This is a fancy-looking sleeve for the HP Envy x360. It has a zippered pouch as well as a carrying handle. You can get it in several colors.
Allinside Laptop Sleeve
This is a sleek low-profile sleeve that mimics the look of a leather sleeve. It has a fold-open design similar to an envelope.
Amazon Basics 14-inch Laptop Sleeve
You can't go wrong with a basic case for your laptop if you don't need all the protection. This fabric sleeve gives your HP Envy x360 (2022) some cushion when traveling.
Tomtoc 360° Protective Sleeve
This Tomtoc sleeve is on the higher-end side as it has reinforced corners to help prevent your HP Envy x360 from being damaged. It even comes in different colors.
Londo Top Grain Leather Sleeve
Even though this sleeve is designed for MacBooks, your HP Envy x360 (2022) will fit just fine. It's one of our favorites because it's quite colorful.
Tangbolibo Laptop Sleeve
This sleeve comes in both 15-inch and 13-inch sizes and is colorful. There's even a shoulder strap, so you can easily carry it on the go.
Best headphones and earbuds for HP Envy x360 (2022)
If you want personalized audio on your HP Envy x360 (2022), then you'll need headphones. There are a lot of great options from Microsoft, Google, and Sony, but these are our top three options.
Sony WH-1000XM5
These Sony headphones are one of the best options money can buy thanks to their sleek design, improved active noise cancelation, and 30-hour battery life.
Surface Headphones 2
Even though Surface Headphones 2 are older than other options on the market, they're still a good buy for your HP Envy x360 (2022). There's a dial outside on the earcups that controls volume and a large touch surface for playing and pausing your music, too.
Google Pixel Buds Pro
The Google Pixel Buds Pro are great to use with Windows PCs. Just press the pairing button on the back of the case, connect it to Windows, and then plug these into your ears to going to enjoy noise cancelation and immersive music and meetings.
Best external storage for HP Envy x360 (2022)
The storage inside the HP Envy x360 (2022) isn't replaceable. So if you're planning to handle a lot of photos, videos, or important files on your new 2-in-1, you'll need an external solid-state drive or USB drive.
SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe
This USB drive is quite portable. It has both a USB-C and USB-A end, so you can use it without dongles, and best of all, you can buy it in up to 1TB size.
SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD
This is a compact SSD that you can tie a clip or other object around to travel with. It's also built strong and can withstand drops.
Samsung T5 Portable SSD
The Samsung T5 SSD is a compact mini external SSD. It connects via USB-C, which is a great fit for the HP Envy x360 (2022).
Seagate Expansion HDD
This isn't a traditional method of storage. Rather, this expansion HDD is meant to be used as a backup station for your favorite files and important documents.
Plugable Thunderbolt 3 SSD
This portable SSD has superfast read and write speeds of up to 2,800 MB/s, and 2,300 MB/s. It also is housed in a sleek case that'll fit the look of your HP Envy x360 (2022).
Fantom Drives Extreme 1TB SSD
This is a Thunderbolt certified external SSD. You can use this and get the fastest possible Thunderbolt transfer speeds when moving files off your PC and between devices.
Best webcams for HP Envy x360 (2022)
Webcams are important these days, and the webcam on the HP Envy x360 (2022) is decent enough for most video calls. But if you want to look your very best, investing in an external webcam is a great idea.
Dell Pro Webcam
Even though it isn't from HP, this Dell webcam is great for the Envy x360 (2022). It packs in a great 2K resolution sensor and smart features like AI Auto Framing.
Microsoft Modern Webcam
This Microsoft webcam is a bit more simplistic. It has a 1080p resolution and is quite sleek. There's even a privacy shutter that covers the lens when not in use.
Anker PowerConf C200 2K Webcam
Similar to the Dell Pro Webcam, the Anker PowerConf C2 has a great 2k resolution sensor and many smart features. The difference is that it has a wider-angle lens great for when you have multiple people in a call.
And there are all the accessories we can think of for the HP Envy x360 (2022.) There are a lot you can buy, from a great monitor like the Samsung Smart Monitor M70B, a dock like the HP Thunderbolt Dock G4, or a charger like the Anker Nano II. You even can pick up a great keyboard and mouse like the Logitech MX Master 3S and Logitech MX Keys. And when you're on the go, protect your device with a Tomotoc sleeve. The beauty of it is that you can use these with other great laptops, too.
HP Envy x360 13 (2022)
The 2022 HP Envy x360 is a portability-focused convertible with Intel 9W processors and a large battery, plus a 16:10 display that makes it great for getting work done. it's a great laptop for almost anyone.
HP Envy x360 (2022) 15-inch (Intel)
One of the 2022 versions of the HP Envy x360 comes in a 15.6-inch size with options for Intel P-series and U-series processors. There's also an option to add Nvidia RTX 20-series mobile GPU.
HP Envy x360 (2022) 15-inch (AMD)
This version of the 2022 HP Envy x360 comes with options for an AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU. This 15.6-inch model also comes in a Nightfall Black color.