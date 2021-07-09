These are the best cases for the HP Envy x360: mCover, Ytonet, and more

HP is one of the biggest PC manufacturers out there, and it’s no stranger to making some great laptops. Among those, the HP Envy x360 stands out as a premium but affordable package. It’s one of the best laptops HP makes, according to our list. Naturally, you’ll want to protect that kind of investment, and the best way to do that is with a case. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best cases you can buy for the HP Envy x360.

Cases for laptops, especially convertibles, might not be exactly what you’d expect, because they still need to open and rotate all round. One thing to keep in mind is there are two sizes of the Envy x360, so in some cases you’ll need to look closely whether a case fits. Many of them also come in different sizes so you can always choose the one that suits your needs.

Honeymoon Case Cover (13-inch only) Slim protection If you want stylish and slim protection for your HP Envy x360 13, then this will do the job pretty well. It does prevent you from rotating the screen backward while in use, but you get a stylish and slim cover for your laptop. Buy at Amazon

HP Renew Topload 15 Protect your laptop and the environment This official HP briefcase is made from recycled plastic bottles, which might be a selling point on its own. It has a classy Navy color with a vegan leather handle, so it'll look good anywhere. It's designed for 14-inch laptops, but you may be able to fit the 15 inch HP Envy x360 in it. Buy at Amazon

DOMISO Laptop Sleeve Universal Rugged protection If it's extra important to keep your laptop safe, this rugged case from DOMISO might be worth it for you. It has a hard exterior and plenty of padding on the inside to keep your laptop safe. It comes in multiple sizes too. Buy at Amazon

Tomtoc Laptop Carrying Bag Protection with a modern look This Tomtoc case protects your laptop and looks good while doing it. It comes in three colors, many different sizes, lots of padding all around, and extra protection in the corners in case of accidental drops. Buy at Amazon

mCover Hard Shell (15-ed/15-ee only) Make your laptop stand out Laptops these days mostly come in boring colors, but this hard case lets you make your HP Envy x360 bright and vibrant while offering protection. It's specifically designed for the newest models, but it has the advantage of letting you rotate the screen all around while using it. Buy at Amazon

mCover Hard Shell (15-ds/15-dr only) For older models This is essentially the same case as the last one, but it's designed for slightly older models of the HP Envy x360 15. It has all the same benefits, including the colorful look, hard shell, and letting you rotate the screen back, which most cases don't do. Buy at Amazon

Ytonet Laptop Sleeve Case Protection with personality Protecting your laptop also gives you the chance to make it more personal to you, and this Ytonet case comes in a few great colors to do exactly that. It has a water-resistant exterior and shockproof protection, and it gives you space to store accessories, too. Buy at Amazon

Kinmac Laptop Sleeve Protect your laptop in style Few cases offer as many unique designs as this Kinmac one, with lots of styles to choose from. It doesn't sacrifice protection though, coming with a lot of cushioning, water-resistant coating, and a shockproof frame to protect your laptop from drops. Buy at Amazon

Inateck Laptop Sleeve Case Tough protection with a classy look If you're looking for something a bit more elegant but just as protective, this Inateck case offers shockproof and water-resistant materials, but comes in a handful of classy colors. It won't make you stand out, but for some people, that's a good thing. Buy at Amazon

These are what we believe to be some of the best cases you can buy for your HP Envy x360 laptop, both in 13 inch and 15 inch variants. There’s something for everyone, so you’ll surely find something you like. The Kinmac Laptop Sleeve is one I’m always drawn to due to the amount of interior padding and all the different styles you can choose from. However, I’m also a big fan of the mCover hard shells, because it’s very hard to find cases for convertibles that still let you use them as convertibles. These cases do just that, and they make your laptop stand out a lot more if you want to.

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, the HP Envy x360 is fantastic. It has a premium design and features, but it’s still more affordable than something like the Spectre x360. If you want something even cheaper though, we have a list of the best HP Chromebooks you can check out.

HP Envy x360 13 The HP Envy x360 13 is a premium 13 inch 2-in-1 that's still a reasonable price. It can be had with both Intel or AMD processors and configured with high-end specs. See at HP